Former GTA RP NoPixel dev DW loses $150,000 lawsuit against Koil

Former NoPixel developer DW has lost his massive lawsuit against owner Koil almost two years after it was first filed.

If you’ve ever watched a GTA RP stream, you’re more than likely familiar with NoPixel. It’s the most popular roleplaying server out there and is home to some of the biggest names in the GTA RP scene.

Plenty of streamers and developers have come and gone from the server, including Daniel ‘DW’ Tracey. He played a character by the same DW name in NoPixel and was popular with fans for his streams that showed dev work being done for the server’s big events.

However, he left NoPixel back in 2023 and filed a lawsuit against longtime owner Koil for damages in the region of $150,000. It’s been almost two years since that lawsuit was first filed and the judgment has finally been ruled in Koil’s favor.

“On September 23, 2024, Defendants Koil Content Creation Pty Ltd. and Mitchell Clout filed a motion for summary judgment,” the court filing reads.

“On October 18, 2024, the parties stipulated that judgment be entered in favor of Koil Content Creation Pty. Ltd. and Mitchell Clout. In light of the stipulation filed by the parties, it is hereby ordered that the motion is granted and Summary Judgment is entered in favor of Defendants Koil Content Creation Pty Ltd. and Mitchell Clout against plaintiff That One Video Entertainment LLC.”

Court Listener Judges have ruled in favor of Koil in this lawsuit.

On top of that, it has also been ordered that any court dates that had been set for the case be vacated and taken off the calendar.

Of course, a follow-up lawsuit could always be filed in order to reopen the case. However, for now, it has been ruled in favor of Koil, so DW would have to have a different angle, given the loss in this case.