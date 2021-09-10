xQc lashes out at “disappointing” GTA RP community as police go against NoPixel rules

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel lashed out at a GTA RP NoPixel server police officer who broke the rule of not realistically fearing for his life and continuing to call for reinforcements after being downed.

xQc is no stranger to being roasted over his alleged lack of roleplaying on the GTA RP NoPixel server. The server owner even did it to his face.

However, he’s become increasingly frustrated at other players doing it, too.

In August 2021, he slammed a handful of “burnt out” police officers for having poor roleplaying skills. And he witnessed it again after one of them kept using his radio to call for reinforcements even after he went down.

xQc interrupted an arrest to save his friend and pulled out a gun on the police officer. But instead of realistically fearing for his life per the server’s rules, the police officer pulled out his own gun and moved around erratically, forcing xQc to shoot him.

But that was only the beginning. In the midst of the shootout, the police officer called for backup on his radio. And after getting mowed down, he proceeded to finish the call and even told them where the shootout was happening.

“I mean, what are you doing? What the f**k! Like, what are you doing? What the f**k are you doing?” yelled xQc. “He’s talking while downed. Come on! It’s so upsetting. This sh*t is always so f**king disappointing. [It happens] every time I log in, and I play.”

It’s not the first time xQc has been involved in a situation where another player has broken the rules, and it won’t be the last.

However, since he was scrutinized for breaking them in the past, his fans believe it’s only fair for him to call it out when other players do it, too.