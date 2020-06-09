GTA Online: Fastest ways to make money with Nightclub businesses

Grand Theft Auto Online’s businesses can help build your money up in the background, but is owning a Nightclub truly worth it? Here are the profit charts you’ll need to figure out the answer.

GTA Online has been flooded with different activities since launching back in 2013, with Rockstar only adding to that with their different add-ons through the years. We’ve seen Motorcycle Clubs and Arcades added as passives businesses, but what about Nightclubs?



They have always played a role in the Grand Theft Auto series, providing a backdrop for single-player stories and activities like dancing and dating but things are little different when it comes to GTA Online.

Advertisement

How to get a Nightclub in GTA Online

To start off, Nightclubs are available on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Sadly, unlike the Arcades, you will have to fork out for one because a free location cannot be claimed via Twitch Prime.

Read More: GTA Online exploit lets you save any CEO job outfit

The prices of these nightclubs start at $1,080,000 and can go up as far as $1,700,000, and if you have to cash to really dive deep with different upgrades, you can spend around $3,000,000 on a top nightclub. On the business side of things, it is always helpful to upgrade staff and security just to really keep production flowing.

Advertisement

How to make money via Nightclub popularity in GTA Online

Just like the arcades, you can earn money in a passive manner by having a bustling nightclub. This all revolves around your popularity and can top out at $10,000 per real-world hour if you keep popularity at 100%.

Advertisement

GTA Online Nightclub business profit table

In terms of the illegal business dealings, you can really make your investment on the nightclub back by grinding out the Sporting Goods or Cargo and Shipments selections. Though, these will take considerably more time than others.

Read More: How to replay GTA Online heists without setup missions

If you want quick cash, look to the Cash Creation or Printing and Copying methods. These take less time and pay out less, but will let you make cash when your Maze Bank account is running low or you want a new vehicle.

Advertisement

Obviously, if you don’t own a GTA Online Nightclub already, the question of whether or not it is worth it is up to you.

If you’re new to GTA Online and only looking to build up cash via activities and other jobs, be sure to check out our guide on that here.