GTA 5’s Trevor actor opens up about scrapped DLC story content

GTA 5 actor Steven Ogg revealed a scrapped idea that may have been explored for story DLC starring Trevor Philips.

The single-player DLC that followed the GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption releases led many to believe GTA 5 would receive similar post-launch support. Instead, Rockstar Games spent years focusing its efforts on expanding GTA Online.

But rumors and leaks about GTA 5 story expansions still crop up every so often. According to Steven Ogg, the actor behind Trevor, one idea almost showed Trevor in a completely different light.

During a discussion with Streamily, Michael actor Ned Luke noted there were plans to produce story DLC for Grand Theft Auto 5. Ogg elaborated further, revealing that he’d actually filmed something in which he portrayed Trevor as an undercover operative for the Feds.

“We also had that really cool sh** of… I forget if it was DLC, I have no idea, but Trevor was gonna be undercover. He works for the Feds. We did shoot some of that stuff, with like ‘James Bond’ Trevor…” the actor explained.

Talk about the shelved GTA 5 DLC begins around the 26:20 mark:

The character would’ve remained a “fu** up” but one who tried his best to get the job done, Ogg continued. According to him, such talks just fizzled out and Rockstar Games never followed up again.

Luke chimed in to say that this was around the time that GTA Online became the center of attention.

This isn’t the first time GTA 5 DLC details have made the rounds. Late in 2023, source code leaks pointed to something called “Agent Trevor,” which reportedly became GTA Online’s Doomsday Heist update.

Those same leaks additionally hinted at expansion content that would’ve seen players return to the Liberty City locale.