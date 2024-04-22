GamingGTA

GTA 5’s Trevor actor opens up about scrapped DLC story content

Brianna Reeves
gta 5 dlcTake-Two Interactive

GTA 5 actor Steven Ogg revealed a scrapped idea that may have been explored for story DLC starring Trevor Philips.

The single-player DLC that followed the GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption releases led many to believe GTA 5 would receive similar post-launch support. Instead, Rockstar Games spent years focusing its efforts on expanding GTA Online.

But rumors and leaks about GTA 5 story expansions still crop up every so often. According to Steven Ogg, the actor behind Trevor, one idea almost showed Trevor in a completely different light.

During a discussion with Streamily, Michael actor Ned Luke noted there were plans to produce story DLC for Grand Theft Auto 5. Ogg elaborated further, revealing that he’d actually filmed something in which he portrayed Trevor as an undercover operative for the Feds.

“We also had that really cool sh** of… I forget if it was DLC, I have no idea, but Trevor was gonna be undercover. He works for the Feds. We did shoot some of that stuff, with like ‘James Bond’ Trevor…” the actor explained.

Talk about the shelved GTA 5 DLC begins around the 26:20 mark:

The character would’ve remained a “fu** up” but one who tried his best to get the job done, Ogg continued. According to him, such talks just fizzled out and Rockstar Games never followed up again.

Luke chimed in to say that this was around the time that GTA Online became the center of attention.

This isn’t the first time GTA 5 DLC details have made the rounds. Late in 2023, source code leaks pointed to something called “Agent Trevor,” which reportedly became GTA Online’s Doomsday Heist update.

Those same leaks additionally hinted at expansion content that would’ve seen players return to the Liberty City locale.

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
GTA 5 leak details gruesome alternate endings scrapped from game
GTA
GTA 5 fan-made Switch port runs just as badly as expected
Tristan Stringer
Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 walking through store
GTA
GTA 6’s main actor may have finally been found
Connor Bennett
gta 6 delay
GTA
GTA 6 fan theories shut down as iconic actor confirms he’s not Jason
Connor Bennett
GTA
GTA Online Summer update 2024: Vehicle workshop, bonus car and more
Declan Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.