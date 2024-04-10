GTA 6’s main actor may have finally been found

GTA 6 fans are convinced they’ve found the actor and actress behind the game’s two main characters, and the evidence is pretty compelling.

As Rockstar Games has played their cards close to their chest with regards to Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA fans have been left to their own devices when it comes to finding details about the highly-anticipated game.

Back in 2020, they believed they’d uncovered the game’s first notable character – named The Mexican – after the role popped up on actor Jorge Cansejo’s resume. That role was subsequently removed, however, after the GTA community found it.

Now that we’ve got the first official trailer, they’ve been on the hunt for the voices and faces behind Jason and Lucia. There have been a few strikeout moments, especially when some actors have tried to make bold claims about their apparent role in the game, but now fans appear to be on the right lines.

After seemingly discovering that Manni L Perez is playing the role of Lucia, GTA fans are convinced that actor Gregory Connors is the man behind Jason.

Fans spotted a voice-over role on Connors’ resume, claiming to be a lead in a Rockstar project that would be released in 2025 – which is very clearly GTA 6. That has now been removed from his list of roles, however.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we got him,” one fan said. “We got both actors from one trailer and the leaks lol,” another added.

There had been fan theories that Troy Baker – the voice behind Joel from The Last of Us – would play the role of Jason.

However, Baker recently shut those theories down. “I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work, because I’m sure it’s going to be great,” he told the Movie Dweeb podcast.