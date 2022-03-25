What is GTA+? GTA Online premium membership & rewards (March 2022)

Rockstar Games has announced a new premium membership program for GTA Online players on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles called GTA+.

With GTA 5 finally out on next-gen systems, Rockstar has decided to give dedicated players an edge through a subscription service that will reward them with plenty of benefits.

The service, launching on March 29, will see GTA+ subscribers receive GTA$500,000 deposited into their Maze Bank accounts each month, plus an assortment of other goodies.

Here is everything you need to know about this new service and what you can expect if you subscribe.

How to subscribe to GTA+ on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

In order to subscribe to GTA+, players will need a copy of GTA V or GTA Online on an account that can make payments.

Players can purchase GTA+ by navigating the PlayStation Store on PS5 or the Microsoft Store. It will cost $5.99 USD per month, but you can cancel at any time.

It doesn’t seem like there is any discount for subscribing for multiple months, so it may be wise for players to see what rewards they will be getting for the month before subscribing.

Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online. A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles. Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1W pic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxf — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 25, 2022

GTA+ March 2022 rewards revealed

The first month of GTA+ will begin on March 27 and run until April 27. Below are all the rewards subscribers will receive for the first month of membership.