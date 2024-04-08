GTA 6 fan theories shut down as iconic actor confirms he’s not Jason

Voice actor Troy Baker has shut down GTA 6 fan theories that he is the man behind Jason in Rockstar Games’ long-awaited title.

For years, Rockstar Games kept things very close to their chest regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, only stepping up to confirm that the game was in production. Though, that has changed over the last few months.

At the end of 2023, we finally got our first official glimpse at what they have in store with GTA 6, as a trailer was revealed. This trailer confirmed previous leaks that we’d be heading back to Vice City and playing as Jason and Lucia in a Bonnie and Clyde-esque story.

When it comes to the voice actors behind the two protagonists, things have been quiet there, leaving fans to try and figure out who they might be. That’s led to some wrong guesses in the past, especially for the part of Lucia, and now attention has switched to Jason.

Jason actually only says one word in the trailer – trust – and sounds enough like Troy Baker, the voice behind some of gaming’s most iconic characters, including Joel in The Last of Us and Booker from Fallout Infinite.

However, Baker has shut down those claims. “That right there is a lesson in perception. So, people think and they just automatically assume. I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work, because I’m sure it’s going to be great,” he said on the Movie Dweeb podcast.

“And I know many people who worked for Rockstar, Roger Clark, Ned Luke included, that, you know, that’s a grind, man. Those guys pour themselves into those characters, and they deserve all of the credit for their work, not me.”

We’re still waiting on Rockstar to release a second trailer for GTA 6, which some fans believe could come this summer. Others, however, believe they’ll be waiting until at least September for it.

We’ll just have to wait and see who plays a role in GTA 6, but we know once those credits roll, we won’t be seeing Troy Baker’s name there.