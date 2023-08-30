Genshin Impact is available to play on a lot of consoles and mobile devices but you may but wondering how to play the game on a Chromebook. Here’s everything you need to know.

HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact has become one of the most beloved gacha titles on the market since its surprise launch in 2020. Over the past 3 years, the game has attracted a dedicated fanbase who log into the world of Teyvat on a daily basis.

Article continues after ad

With a vast open world to explore, a large roster of free and banner-exclusive characters to obtain, and plenty of quests to complete, there are hundreds of hours worth of content for players on consoles, mobile, and PC devices.

Article continues after ad

For PC players, the Google Chromebook is one of the most popular laptops when it comes to mobile gaming on a big screen so here’s exactly how you can play Genshin Impact on Chromebook.

HoYoverse Genshin Impact can be enjoyed on Chromebook laptops.

How to play Genshin Impact on Chromebook

Before you can install Genshin Impact you’ll need to make sure your Chromebook can access the Google Play Store. Some models of the laptop won’t be compatible with Andriod apps, so we’d recommend double-checking that yours is before trying to run the game.

Article continues after ad

You can find a full list of Chromebooks that can run Android apps here.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In order to play Genshin Impact on Chromebook, simply follow the steps below:

Article continues after ad

Boot up your Chromebook.

Once you’ve logged into the device, navigate to and open the Google Play Store.

Search for ‘Genshin Impact’ in the store’s search bar.

You should be redirected to the official app page for Genshin Impact. From here press the install button located on the far right-hand side of the page.

located on the far right-hand side of the page. Wait for the game to install then you’re free to play!

Once Genshin Impact has fully installed, simply open the Chromebook launcher and you’ll be able to launch the game by clicking its icon.

That’s everything you need to know about how to play Genshim Impact on Chromebook! For more on the game, check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Does Genshin Impact have mod support? | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact