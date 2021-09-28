How to get Luxurious Sea-Lord in Genshin Impact: All Moonchase Charms & Mystmoon Chest locations

The Luxurious Sea Lord is the latest event weapon to join Genshin Impact, but reeling in this fish-themed claymore can be tricky, particularly if you don’t know where to find Moonchase Charms & Mystmoon Chests.

Genshin Impact’s Moonlight Merriment Event is well underway and players from around the world are currently busy delving into all the new content. As part of the Anniversary Event, travelers can get their hands on a number of in-game goodies. These range from free Primogems to Mora and character EXP.

However, one of the most highly anticipated event rewards is that of the Luxurious Sea-Lord – a new 4-star event weapon. As the name suggests, the Luxurious Sea-Lord is not your standard claymore. Instead, this two-handed weapon has the appearance of a gigantic fish.

Advertisement

If you’re aiming to claim this prized catch or just wish to obliterate your enemies with a furious fish, then you’ll want to add the Luxurious Sea-Lord to your weapon collection.

Contents

How to get Luxurious Sea-Lord in Genshin Impact

If you’re looking to reel in the Luxurious Sea-Lord, then you’ll need to first take part in the Moonlight Merriment Event. To take part in the festivities, players will need to meet the following requirements:

Reach Adventure Rank 28 or above.

Complete Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches.

Complete Trulla Chapter: Act I – Mondstadt Gastronomy Trip.

Once you’ve done the above, travelers can begin the One for the Foodies, Two for the Show quest. This will take you to Liyue, where you’ll meet with Xiangling who will tell you about the upcoming festival.

Advertisement

After successfully completing One for the Foodies, Two for the Show quest, you’ll be able to start the Moonlight Seeker event quest. Simply head over to Liyue and speak to Linyang (Liyue Harbor).

Linyang will task you with locating all the Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests – special event items that only appear during the Moonlight Merriment Event. Once you’ve reached 100% collection progress (found all items), then Linyang will reward you with the Luxurious Sea-Lord.

Make sure you unlock this weapon before the event ends on October 10, 2021.

All Moonchase Charms in Genshin Impact

There are a total of 30 Moonchase Charms scattered throughout this section of the map, with many of them located floating above the ground. Their green color can also make them hard to spot, so make sure you use our map above to locate them all.

Advertisement

All Mystmoon Chest locations in Genshin Impact

Mystmoon Chests are much easier to find than Moonchase Charms as they are located on the ground, but some are still extremely well hidden. There are a total of 40 Mystmoon Chests in this section of the map.

Read More: Genshin Impact fans demand changes from miHoYo after Anniversary Event

Collect Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests in designated areas to unlock various rewards in the event shop.

Luxurious Sea-Lord Refinement Materials

Unlike other weapons in Genshin Impact, the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore doesn’t require other weapons to level it up. Instead, you’ll need to obtain Emperor’s Balsam. This yellow liquid is naturally acquired when you collect all the Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests.

Luxurious Sea-Lord Ascension Materials

If you wish to maximize the Luxurious Sea-Lord’s damage and truly strike fear into all your foes, then you’ll need to ascend it. Simply farm up the materials below and you’ll be dishing out huge amounts of damage with this heavy-hitting claymore.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get free Genshin Impact characters

The Luxurious Sea-Lord comes with the Oceanic Victory skill, which increases Elemental Burst DMG by 12%. When Elemental Burst hits opponents, there is a 100% chance of summoning a titanic tuna that charges and deals 100% ATK as AoE DMG. This effect can occur once every 15s.

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 5,000 Grain of Aerosiderite x3 Fragile Bone Shard x3 Slime Condensate x2 2 15,000 Piece of Aerosiderite x3 Fragile Bone Shard x12 Slime Condensate x8 3 20,000 Piece of Aerosiderite x6 Sturdy Bone Shard x6 Slime Secretions x6 4 30,000 Bit of Aerosiderite x3 Sturdy Bone Shard x12 Slime Secretions x9 5 35,000 Bit of Aerosiderite x6 Fossilized Bone Shard x9 Slime Concentrate x6 6 45,000 Chunk of Aerosiderite x4 Fossilized Bone Shard x18 Slime Concentrate x12

There you have it, everything you need to unlock the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore in Genshin Impact’s Moonlight Merriment Event. Make sure you check out our other guides:

Patch 2.2 leaks | Best Kokomi build | Best Baal build Baal | Best Ayaka build | Promo codes | Best way to get Mora fast | Cross save, how to link PC, Mobile, and PS4 accounts | How to get more Primogems and Wishes