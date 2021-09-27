Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment Event: Release date, rewards, location, more

The Moonlight Merriment event has officially started in Genshin Impact, rewarding players with free Primogems and other in-game goodies.

Genshin Impact is currently celebrating its one-year anniversary and miHoYo is kicking things off with the Moonlight Merriment Event. This in-game event will enable players to claim some free Primogems by completing missions, defeating powerful enemies, and cooking up some delicious delicacies.

Unlike the Anniversary Event, players will be able to unlock all the Moonlight Merriment rewards by taking part in various activities scattered around Teyvat. Whether you’re looking to add more Primogems to your collection or need more Hero’s Wit and Mora, then the game’s new event will enable you to do just that.

Contents

Moonlight Merriment Event duration

The Moonlight Merriment event will kick off on September 27, 2021, and run until October 10, 2021. This means players have 12 days to unlock all the rewards on offer.

Moonlight Merriment Event requirements

In order to take part in all the festivities, Travelers will need to reach Adventure Rank 28 or above and complete the following Archon Quests:

Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches

Trulla Chapter: Act I – Mondstadt Gastronomy Trip

Moonlight Merriment Event location

Once you have met all the event Moonlight Merriment Event requirements, simply accept the One for the Foodies, Two for the Show quest from your journal. This will take you to Liyue, where you’ll meet with Xiangling who will tell you about the upcoming festival.

Simply head to each location indicated and talk with the various characters to begin the first part of the event.

Moonlight Merriment Event quests

During the event, players can take part in three activities to claim free in-game items and character experience. The three main events can be found below:

Moonchase Tales – Complete missions in Cuisine Machine Test Run.

Moonlight Seeker – Collect Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests in designated areas to unlock various rewards in the event shop.

Trial of Delicacies – Head over to the Challenge Locations by following prompts on the Event Page. Simply eliminate the enemies in the area to claim rewards.

Moonlight Merriment rewards

While Genshin Impact’s Anniversary Event rewards have caused a stir within the community, miHoYo are hoping to set things right with goodies available in the Moonlight Merriment event.

Moonchase Tales rewards

Primogems

Hero’s Wit

Mora

Recipe: Oncidium Tofu

Recipe: Rice Pudding

Recipe: Braised Meat

Moonlight Seeker rewards

Primogems

Luxurious Sea-Lord (Claymore)

Emperor’s Balsam

Weapon Ascension Material

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Trial of Delicacies rewards

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Emperor’s Balsam

Talent Level-Up Material

Character Level-Up Material

Mora

