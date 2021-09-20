Genshin Impact Anniversary 2021: Release date, events, rewards, banners

Genshin Impact is celebrating its big first anniversary in 2021. 12 months on from the game’s hit launch, players will be rewarded with plenty of goodies across the next few weeks. Here’s what we know so far.

Yes, it’s been a year since Genshin Impact launched to much fanfare. Oh how the time flies. From Mondstadt to Liyue to Inazuma, travelers are slowly dipping their toes into all that Teyvat has to offer.

miHoYo are putting on a Genshin Impact anniversary celebration for the occasion. Here’s all the sweet rewards you can grab as part of the upcoming promotion.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact Anniversary release date

Genshin Impact’s first anniversary will be celebrated on September 28. It’s a set date after all ⁠— the game came out on the same day in 2020.

However, like most in-game anniversary events, players will be able to tap into rewards across an extended period of time. The Genshin Impact anniversary event is shaping up to be an epic week of free in-game goodies and even some new content.

Engraved Wishes web event

miHoYo are putting on a raffle for Genshin Impact players who share their wishes to the world ahead of the game’s first anniversary in the Engraved Wishes event.

Players can enter their wishes on the official website, with 50,000 lucky ones being engraved on a giant Paimon block.

Advertisement

If you connect your social media to your Genshin Impact account, you’ll also be entered into a raffle to win in-game goodies as well as Amazon Gift Cards and a PS5.

Genshin Impact Anniversary log-in event and rewards

There will be a log-in event that runs starting from September 28 all the way through to the end of Version 2.1 ⁠— around mid-October. Players will be able to pick up Intertwined Fates, Mora, and other goodies.

Day 1: Intertwined Fate x1

Day 2: Mora x80000

Day 3: Intertwined Fate x2

Day 4: Mythic Enhancement Ore x18

Day 5: Intertwined Fate x2

Day 6: Hero’s Wit x8

Day 7: Intertwined Fate x5

You don’t need to log in on consecutive days, just make sure you return enough times before Genshin Impact patch 2.2 rolls around (and you’re at least Adventure Rank 5).

Genshin Impact Anniversary banners

Could there be a special banner for Genshin Impact’s anniversary? Well, it’s unlikely.

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin fans are suing miHoYo for changing Baal

Leakers haven’t uncovered anything, and miHoYo are certainly keeping their lips sealed. With Kokomi’s release crossing over into Genshin’s anniversary, it’s likely you’ll just have to whale on that instead.

Genshin Impact Anniversary livestream

miHoYo are set to put on a livestream for Genshin Impact’s anniversary too on September 28. Leakers like Ubatcha have confirmed as much.

However, no details about the exact timing and what will be involved have been mentioned. For now, keep expectations low, but here’s to hoping miHoYo delivers plenty of surprises.

We’ll keep this updated as Genshin Impact’s big anniversary nears.