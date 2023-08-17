How to collect Strange Parts in Genshin Impact: Location & how to use them

Genshin Impact is filled with unique resources to find – but few are as interesting as the new Strange Parts that have been popping up around Fontaine. So, how do you collect Strange Parts in Genshin Impact, and what are they for? Let’s find out.

With so many quests to complete in Genshin Impact, dedicating the time to explore the map to find a resource like Strange Parts can be a little daunting and pretty tricky. Especially if you’re not too sure what you can use them for or where to even start looking in this expansive game.

So, to help you fully understand these new materials, here’s everything you need to know about Strange Parts in Genshin Impact, including what they’re for and how you can collect them for yourself.

What are Strange Parts used for in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse

Strange Parts are items you may come across or need in the A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson quest in Genshin Impact.

Other than using them in the above quest, you can also trade the Strange Parts for some useful items from Xana, from Rift Cores to an Enigmatic Page and so much more.

How to collect Strange Parts in Genshin Impact

To complete the A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson quest in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to collect quite a few Strange Parts. So, below we’ve detailed all their locations:

Quests with Strange Parts as the reward:

Talk to Serene after the prompt to fix Seymour appears in A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson quest appears. The Melusine is southeast of Mamere’s house.

A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson

Hey, this isn’t Pumpkin Soup…

The Lone Phantom Sail

Echoes of the Ancient World

Book of Esoteric Revelations

Strange Stone Chronicle

The Three Primary Colors of the Solar Corona

Were It So Easy

Fishing Game

A Gradient of Dreams and Ochre

Found in Genshin Impacts chests

Northeast in the cave while completing the Book of Esoteric Revelations quest.

quest. Found when you solve the puzzle near the shipwreck during the A Lonely Place quest.

Speak to certain characters

Chat with Cosanzeana and water her flowers using Hydro powers.

Speak to Iara in the Village.

There you have it, that’s how to collect Strange Parts in Genshin Impact as well as what you can use them for. While searching through Fontaine, take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:

