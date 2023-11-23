Genshin Impact Unagi Meat: Locations, uses & how to farm

Looking to grab yourself some Unagi Meat in Genshin Impact? Well, here’s where to find it, what it’s used for, and the best locations to farm it.

Sure, grabbing all the characters is pretty fun in Genshin Impact, or taking part in the game’s events or tense battles – but sometimes it’s just nice to sit back and relax as you explore Teyvat. However, just because you’re relaxing, it doesn’t mean you can’t collect some handy resources, especially if they can be used to make some delicious meals.

So, here’s how to find Unagi Meat in Genshin Impact, as well as what it’s used for and some of the best locations for farming it.

Contents:

Unagi Meat locations in Genshin Impact

Altogether, there are three different locations for Unagi Meat in Genshin Impact:

Inazuma

Enkanomiya

Sumeru Desert

While in Inazuma, you’ll be able to find Unagi Meat on most islands, aside from Seirai Island. The most fruitful is on Yashiori Island and Watatsumi Island, which house 24 and 15 Unagi Meat respectively.

As for Enkanomiya, head to The Narrows or The Serpent’s Bowels for a few bits of Unagi Meat, although it’s not as common as you’d get in Inzauma.

If you’re heading for Sumeru Desert, we recommend heading just near Aaru Village as there’s tons between there and the Valley of Dahri.

What is Unagi Meat used for in Genshin Impact?

Unagi Meat is used for a few key recipes, namely:

Grilled Unagi Fillet

Unagi Chazuke

Shimi Chazuke

While it’s not a ton, these meals are described as delicious, and are well worth making if you have the resources.

How to farm Unagi Meat in Genshin Impact

So, if you’re looking to farm plenty of Unagi Meat, we suggest heading to either the shallows or sandbanks to catch the Unagi Eels themselves while also visiting the aforementioned locations.

One of the prime locations to farm Unagi Meat is on Watatsumi Island. There are quite a few in close range, and you should be able to grab as much as you require.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about finding Unagi Meat in Genshin Impact. While collecting your fair share, take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:

