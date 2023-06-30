Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023: Start date, locations, rewards, more

The Genshin Impact Summer Festival will soon begin, giving Travelers the opportunity to take part in themed activities and win some free Primogems. Here’s everything you need to know about this Genshin Summer Festival event.

The Genshin Impact Summer Festival is just around the corner, with the festivities kicking off across France, Germany, and the US this July. Not only is HoYoverse giving out a number of free Primogems and Amazon Gift Cards, – there are also other rewards that will make your adventuring in the game a lot smoother.

To make matters even better, there will be a number of live shows, special menus, and exclusive Genshin Impact-themed goodies. So, if you wish to know more about the Genshin Impact Summer Festival anniversary events and all the raffle rewards, then our handy hub has you covered.

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact Summer Festival will soon begin.

All the Genshin Impact Summer Festival dates for each location can be found below:

Location Event Duration New York, United States July 22 – 23, 2023 Paris, France July 1 – 2, 2023 Berlin, Germany July 29 – 30, 2023

Genshin Impact Summer Festival locations

Here is where every Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 location takes place:

Paris, France: Esplanade de la Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand, Quai François Mauriac, 75706 Paris.

Esplanade de la Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand, Quai François Mauriac, 75706 Paris. New York, USA: The Oculus at the Westfield World Trade Center, 185 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007.

The Oculus at the Westfield World Trade Center, 185 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007. Berlin, Germany: Revier Südost Schnellerstraße 137, 12439 Berlin.

How to participate in the Genshin Impact Summer Festival

HoYoverse It’s easy to participate in the Genshin Impact Summer Festival raffle.

In order to participate in the Genshin Impact Summer Festival event raffle, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined below:

Head over to the official Genshin Impact Summer Festival event page.

Login via your Genshin Impact UID or HoYoverse account.

Create a Summer Festival Invitation Letter.

Share your Summer Invitation Letter (once per day).

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to draw a prize from the Wheel of Fortune. Only three prize draws are given to each account, so you’ll need a little luck if you wish to get the best rewards.

Genshin Impact Summer Festival rewards

HoYoverse There are plenty of Genshin Impact Summer Festival rewards.

All the Genshin Impact Summer Festival Raffle Rewards can be found below:

x500 Primogems

x30 Primogems

x20,000 Mora

x2 Hero’s Wit

x1 Padisarah Pudding

x1 200 USD Amazon Gift Card

How to claim Genshin Impact Summer Festival rewards

In order to claim your Genshin Impact Summer Festival rewards, players will need to log in to Genshin Impact and claim their winnings via the in-game mail.

It’s important to note that the Genshin Impact Summer Festival raffle event runs from June 15, 2023, to August 2, 2023. So, you’ll need to register your UID on the official event page and claim your prizes before the above date.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Summer Festival. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

