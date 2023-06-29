Genshin Impact: How to get Chang the Ninth Genius Invokation card

There are a lot of cards for Genshin Impact players to obtain in the Genius Invokation TCG that feature various NPCs throughout Teyvat, and Chang the Ninth is one of them, so here’s how you can add his card to your deck.

Genshin Impact’s Genius Invokation TCG is one of the most substantial additional modes the game has received and it was released during the version 3.3 update.

Article continues after ad

The in-game card battler allows players to create a deck and challenge others in open-world matches with the aim of becoming the best TCG player in all of Teyvat. Decks are made up of action cards and character cards with the latter featuring both playable characters and NPCs.

One notable NPC card available to players is Chang the Ninth, and if you’re looking to add him to your deck here’s everything you need to know including how to get the card, and the effects it holds.

Article continues after ad

HoYoverse Players can obtain a Chang the Ninth card in the Genius Invokation TCG.

How to get Chang the Ninth Genius Invokation card

To obtain the Chang the Ninth Genius Invokation card in Genshin Impact, you simply have to purchase it from the Cat’s Tail Tavern’s Lucky Coin shop for a total of 700 Lucky Coins.

The Tavern is located in the city of Mondstadt in between the Adventurer’s Guild and the Good Hunter shop. Players can get to the Tavern by either using the Mondstadt waypoint or opening the world map and clicking directly on the Tavern’s icon – which will then teleport you directly inside.

Article continues after ad

As well as the card, players can also purchase a Dynamic Skin for it once they reach Player Level 5 in the TCG. The Skin is available for 1,400 Lucky Coins and can be found in the Cat’s Tail Lucky Coin shop by navigating to the ‘Dynamic Skin’ tab in the shop’s menu.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Chang the Ninth card rarity and effects

Chang the Ninth’s Genius Invokation card is a three-star Support card, and it has the following effects when used:

Article continues after ad

When either side uses a Skill, if either Psychical or Pericing DMG is dealt with, or an Elemental Reaction was triggered, this card will gain 3 inspired.

When this card gains three inspiration, discard it and draw two new cards.

That’s how to get Chang the Ninth’s card in Genshin Impact! For more content in the game, check out our guides below:

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact