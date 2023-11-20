Genshin Impact Basically Blue Wild Creature: Locations & all blue creatures
Looking to complete the Day Three task of Genshin Impact’s Graph Adversarial Experiment Log event? Well, here’s how to find all those Basically Blue Wild Creatures so you can grab a snap of them.
Similarly to the other days in this event, players are tasked with capturing certain features with their camera, being rewarded with 60 Primogems at the end. However, on Day Three, Genshin Impact players are instructed to simply find and take pictures of ten Basically Blue Wild Creatures.
So, to help you grab those rewards and take some photos of these adorable animals, here are all the Genshin Impact Basically Blue Wild Creatures and where to find them.
All Genshin Impact Basically Blue Wild Creatures
While you only need 10 Basically Blue Wild Creatures in Genshin Impact, there are 26 possible creatures you can find. We’ve listed them all below:
- Adorned Unagi
- Aizen Medaka
- Axe Marlin
- Bluethunder Weasel
- Blue Frog
- Blue Horned Lizard
- Blue-Fin Bass
- Bluecrown Finch
- Cryo Crystalfly
- Dusk Bird
- Emerald Finch
- Flatcrest Fulmar
- Formalo Ray
- Hydro Crystalfly
- Lazurite Axe Marlin Streaming
- Leisurely Otter
- Lunged Stickleback
- Lucklight Fly
- Marrow Lizard
- Ocean Crab
- Rippling Heartfeather Bass
- Snow-Winged Goose
- Snowstrider
- Sunny Loach
- Venomspine Fish
- Violetgold Angler Gull
We recommend bringing along Sayu, Kirara, or Aloy due to their passives making it easier to approach creatures without startling them.
Where to find the Genshin Impact Basically Blue Wild Creatures
It’s worth noting that all you need to do is grab ten shots of Basically Blue Wild Creatures, they don’t need to be different for each photo. So, below are a few ideal options to help you clear this quest easily.
|Basically Blue Wild Creatures
|Location
|Blue Crabs
|Head to the Falcon Coast and you’ll find tons of Blue Crabs to take pictures of.
|Hydro Crystalfly
|An alternative and easy to take photo is the Hydro Crystalflies in Fontaine, which you can find near Teleport Waypoints. Six of these creatures are found under a hollow alcove in Thalatta Submarine Canyon, although you must solve a puzzle there first.
|Blue Horned Lizard
|Head to the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel in the Chasm and enter the first section of the map. Inside will be one Blue Horned Lizard.
|Lucklight Flies
|Similarly to the Blue Horned Lizard, inside the first section of the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel in the Chasm are seven Lucklight Flies.
|Blue Frogs
|For an easy way to complete the quest, head to Springvale Lake and you’ll spot tons of Blue Frogs to snap a picture of.
|Emerald Finch
|To find the Emerald Finch in Genshin Impact, look to Liyue Harbor, there you’ll find a few birds to grab a photo of.
|Bluecrown Finch
|Head over to the Statue of the Seven then go a little north. Over there, you’ll find a Bluecrown Finch.
|Snow-winged Goose
|If you need a few more photos, simply catch some Snow-winged Geese in the game’s fountains.
That’s how to find all the Basically Blue Wild Creatures in Genshin Impact. While completing the quest, take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:
