Genshin Impact fans demand changes to Spiral Abyss’ “cowardly” enemies

Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss has been getting a lot of attention since the Inazuma update, but it’s for all the wrong reasons.

The Spiral Abyss is a place for Genshin Impact players to put their skills and team comps to the test by facing floor after floor of tough enemies. While travelers have been disappointed by the lack of end-game content in Genshin Impact, the Spiral Abyss is currently home to the most challenging foes.

Not only do the enemies inside this dungeon deal incredible amounts of damage, but the added time limit makes clearing out the game’s never-ending hordes incredibly tough. This is especially true when Spiral Abyss’ Inazuma opponents have a penchant for constantly dashing in and out of combat.

Genshin Impact fans call for Spiral Abyss changes

While earlier Floors of the Spiral Abyss feature waves of Hilichurls and Fatui, later sections of the dungeon are home to legions of Inazuma combatants. From the speedy Maguu Kenki to the highly mobile Nobushi samurai, these units aren’t exactly known for their methodical playstyle.

Instead, the majority of Inazuma units rely on dashes and gap closers to constantly flit in and out of combat. Aside from these hyper-mobile enemies, there are also waves of Treasure Hoarders and mages that constantly bombard players with ranged attacks.

This has led to a lot of frustration within the Genshin Impact community, with players calling for changes to this “cowardly” playstyle. “Shouldn’t the Traveler be afraid of the unknown in the depths of the Abyss, instead of the creatures of the Abyss being afraid of the adventurers?” said RealMajorMarmot.

“When I think about immersing myself into a dark dungeon, I imagine having to face terrifying dragons and giants who would charge head-on before shredding to pieces any adventurer naive enough to breach their dwellings. Instead, at the Abyss, I see myself running around after a cowardly lot too afraid to face me and that’s just sad.”

Players believe that these enemies have been utilized in the Abyss to stop high-level players from simply one-shotting grouped opponents – a method that is incredibly easy to do in early Floors. The use of mobile foes isn’t the only thing frustrating players, it’s also the lack of counter options available to this kind of playstyle.

“The amount of enemies immune to crowd control who leap halfway across the arena every few seconds are starting to really get on my nerves,” explains ConicalMug. “The Ruin enemies in 12-3 annoy me the most. Constantly i-framing and teleporting around, and when they do attack, it’s in large AoEs that can chain stunlock you to death.”

Being bombarded with constant ranged attacks and having to chase down your foes doesn’t exactly make for fun combat, particularly when there are dozens of the same enemies in one room.

“It feels completely up to RNG whether the enemies sit there and do nothing, while I melt down their HP, or if they teleport and chain their DPS stunlock maneuvers until I get team wiped. Just because it’s beatable doesn’t mean it’s fun.”

The Spiral Abyss is certainly tricky to beat, but whether miHoYo will make any adjustments to its enemy types in the future remains to be seen. For now, players will have to deal with the onslaught of highly mobile enemies if they wish to claim the bounty of Primogems that are up for grabs.