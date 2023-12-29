All Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun ascension materials

All Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun ascension materialsHoYoverse
Raiden Shogun is set to receive a rerun in Genshin Impact version 4.3 phase 2 and a lot of players will be pulling for her. Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for the unit.
Raiden Shogun is by far one of the most powerful 5-star units in the game. At Constellation 0, she is quite strong as a rotational DPS, but at Constellation 2, she can function as a main DPS. Therefore, she offers a lot of versatility and can work in a wide variety of teams.
Apart from that, most players love her design and story, making her one of the most popular units in the game. Hence, with her rerun approaching, it is safe to say a lot of players will be looking to pull for her.
Here is all you need to know regarding her ascension and talent level-up materials.
Raiden Shogun ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact needs Vajrada Amethyst Silver, Storm Beads, Amakumo Fruit, Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard. The exact number of materials that you will need has been listed below:
- Vajrada Amethyst Silver x1
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6
- Amakumo Fruit x168
- Storm Beads x46
- Old Handguard x18
- Kageuchi Handguard x30
- Famed Handguard x36
Raiden Shogun talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact
The materials you need to level up Raiden Shogun’s talents in Genshin Impact have been listed below:
- Teachings of Light x9
- Guide to Light x66
- Philosophies of Light x114
- Old Handguard x18
- Kageuchi Handguard x63
- Famed Handguard x93
- Molten Moment x18
- Crown of Destiny x3
This is all you need to know about Raiden Shogun’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
