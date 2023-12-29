All Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun ascension materials

Raiden Shogun is set to receive a rerun in Genshin Impact version 4.3 phase 2 and a lot of players will be pulling for her. Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for the unit.

Raiden Shogun is by far one of the most powerful 5-star units in the game. At Constellation 0, she is quite strong as a rotational DPS, but at Constellation 2, she can function as a main DPS. Therefore, she offers a lot of versatility and can work in a wide variety of teams.

Apart from that, most players love her design and story, making her one of the most popular units in the game. Hence, with her rerun approaching, it is safe to say a lot of players will be looking to pull for her.

Here is all you need to know regarding her ascension and talent level-up materials.

HoYoverse List of all Raiden Shogun ascension materials

Raiden Shogun ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact needs Vajrada Amethyst Silver, Storm Beads, Amakumo Fruit, Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard. The exact number of materials that you will need has been listed below:

Vajrada Amethyst Silver x1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6

Amakumo Fruit x168

Storm Beads x46

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x30

Famed Handguard x36

Raiden Shogun talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

The materials you need to level up Raiden Shogun’s talents in Genshin Impact have been listed below:

Teachings of Light x9

Guide to Light x66

Philosophies of Light x114

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x63

Famed Handguard x93

Molten Moment x18

Crown of Destiny x3

This is all you need to know about Raiden Shogun’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

