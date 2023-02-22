Wild Hearts: How to find Demon Rock

Demon Rock is a vital resource in Wild Hearts, used to improve weapons or create armor, but it can be a pain to get. So, here’s how to find Demon Rock in Wild Hearts.

Wild Hearts has a bit of everything, from Kemono hunting, Karakuri creating, exploration, and material gathering. In fact, without collecting multiple materials, you can’t effectively fight Kemono since your weapons and armor will likely not be up to scratch. So, you need to get hold of some useful resources, like the hard-to-get Demon Rock.

Such materials like Demon Rock can be tricky to find in this open-world game, especially since they only appear in one, late-game location. So, with that in mind, we’ve put together everything you need to know about how to find Demon Rock in Wild Hearts, as well as a distinct location inside that region.

Demon Rock location in Wild Hearts

Electronic Arts You’ll need to head to a specific location in Fuyufusagi Fort.

Demon Rock can be found in Fuyufusagi Fort – one of the Wild Hearts locations that becomes available at the end of Chapter three.

We recommend traveling to the Cavern Camp, located on the southwest of the Fort. Once you’re there, head north along the Snowy Otsuki Path until you reach a fork in the road.

Then, head left, down Chilling Lane and keep an eye out for any Demon Rock along the cavern walls. It looks like a bright orange stone.

