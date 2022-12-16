Is Wild Hearts cross-platform? Crossplay for PS5, Xbox Series X|S & PC

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering whether Wild Hearts has crossplay and cross-progression between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about these features.

Wild Hearts is an upcoming hunting game that shares similarities to Capcom’s beloved Monster Hunter series. The game enables up to three hunters to team up to take down colossal beasts in adrenaline-fueled multiplayer quests.

However, unlike Monster Hunter, players in Wild Hearts can utilize ancient technology to build a variety of traps and helpful gadgets to get an edge over their foes. It certainly sounds incredibly exciting, but many players will be wondering whether Wild Hearts support crossplay and cross-progression.

Fortunately, our Wild Heart crossplay hub has everything you need to about this highly-requested feature.

Does Wild Hearts have crossplay and cross-progression?

Yes, Wild Hearts supports crossplay. This means players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can team up to take down the monolithic monsters. So, if you were on the fence about which platform to purchase Wild Hearts on, then don’t worry, as you’ll be able to team up with fellow hunters no matter what platform you play on.

Wild Hearts crossplay functionality also ensures the game’s playerbase remains healthy, enabling the entire community to play with one another. The developers have yet to reveal, whether Wild Hearts will have cross-progression, but we’ll likely hear more information as we get closer to the game’s release date.

However, with Wild Hearts being playable across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC – there could be a good possibility that players can transfer their saves across these devices. As always, we’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as more information is revealed.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Wild Hearts crossplay and cross-progression. Until then, check out our Wild Hearts release date hub for all the latest news and information surrounding the upcoming monster-slaying game.