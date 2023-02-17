Wild Hearts: How to find Ancient Lumber

Wild Hearts’ Ancient Lumber can be pretty tough to find if you don’t know where to look. Luckily, once you know the location, this resource will be everywhere you look. Here’s how to find Ancient Lumber.

Wild Hearts is filled with a variety of resources to help you improve your weapons, build new armor, or stay alive longer when fighting a tough boss. One such resource is often a frustration amongst many a new player, otherwise known as Ancient Lumber.

Ancient Lumber is extremely useful, meaning you’ll likely need plenty throughout your journey in this open-world game. Luckily, there’s an easy way to find these mysterious logs, all you need to do is know where to look.

Wild Hearts Ancient Lumber location

Electronic Arts The best place for Ancient Lumber is the Spirit Isle.

Once you grab the first Ancient Lumber in Wild Hearts, a description will be available, stating that Ancient Lumber is “obtained by felling old trees along the old blossom trail or on the Spirit Isle.”

This gives us a great starting location, especially since the Old Blossom Trail and Spirit Isle are the first two regions you’ll go to.

Simply head over to the first region you land in, or head into the Spirit Isle and look for a green and brown log with a blue shimmer around it. We found the Spirit Isle to have more of this resource than the Old Blossom Trail but you can look in either location.

That’s how you can find tons of Ancient Lumber in Wild Hearts. While traveling to the Spirit Isle, take a look at some of our handy Wild Hearts guides and content to help you through the game:

