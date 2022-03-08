Sacred Tears are essential items in Elden Ring that increase the amount of HP and FP restored from Flasks. They’re scattered throughout The Lands Between but here’s where to find them all.

The Flask of Crimson Tears and the Flask of Cerulean Tears are two of the most important items in Elden Ring. The former is used to restore an amount of HP while the latter is used to restore an amount of FP.

As you progress throughout the game, the amount they restore becomes negligible as your HP and FP pools increase.

This can be solved by finding Sacred Tears, which lets you upgrade them at Sites of Grace.

Where to find Sacred Tears in Elden Ring

Unlike other items in Elden Ring, Sacred Tears are relatively easy to find because they’re all located at churches, typically near the main statue or altar. However, it can be hard to stumble upon them by chance.

To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of all those locations in order of how early you can find them. Just remember that while some can be looted with ease, others require you to fend off powerful enemies.

Sacred Tear Number Location 1 Third Church of Marika in Limgrave 2 Callu Baptismal Church in Limgrave 3 Church of Pilgrimage in Limgrave 4 Fourth Church of Marika in Limgrave 5 Church of Irith in Liurnia of the Lakes 6 Bellum Church in Liurnia of the Lakes 7 Church of Inhibition in Liurnia of the Lakes 8 Second Church of Marika in Altus Plateau 9 Stormcaller Church in Altus Plateau 10 Church of the Plague in Caelid 11 Church of Repose in Mountaintops of the Giants 12 First Church of Marika in Mountaintop of the Giants

That’s everything you need to know to find all the Sacred Tears in Elden Ring. It’s worth finding them all since they’ll be a massive help throughout the game, especially towards the end when enemies hit like a truck.

