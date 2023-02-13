How long is Wild Hearts? Main story length explained

Wild Hearts is a Japanese-inspired Monster Hunter-style experience where you defeat beautiful, yet terrifying creatures in an expansive landscape – but how long does it take to complete? We’ve got all the answers here.

While the nature of Wild Hearts is to be neverending, extremely expansive, and multiplayer-enhanced, there is a main story for players to complete. Thus allowing them to hunt all the huge beasts, meet new characters, and gain better gear.

However, such a lengthy main story in a grind-heavy game prompts many to wonder how long Wild Hearts actually is. With that in mind, here’s how long the main storyline is so you know when you can expect to technically finish the game.

Electronic Arts Wild Hearts is not as long as the original Monster Hunter titles, leaning more in similarity to Monster Hunter Rise.

How long is the main story of Wild Hearts?

The main storyline of Wild Hearts is approximately 30 hours long if you just aim to just complete the main quests and hunt the required animals as soon as possible. EA Originals executive producer Lewis Harvey revealed this in the games preview event.

Interestingly, Wild Hearts’ story length is dramatically shorter than previous popular Monster Hunter titles. However, it does fall in line with the more recent Monster Hunter Rise which takes around 21 hours to complete.

It’s also worth noting that the 30-hour main storyline will likely be extremely flexible since you’ll need to upgrade your gear, collect resources and prepare for each hunt.

That’s everything you need to know about the length of Wild Hearts and how long it will take you to complete the main storyline.