Wild Hearts: How to find Lightstone

Lightstone is a tricky but incredibly useful resource in Wild Hearts, helping you upgrade weapons and armor. Here’s how to find Lightstone so you can be the most powerful hunter.

Wild Hearts is filled with powerful Kemono and tons of weapons, armor, and resources to help defeat them. One such resource is Lightstone, a vital piece of material that comes in extremely useful further down the game’s main storyline.

Lightstone can be tricky to get hold of though, especially if you’re not too sure where to find it. So, with that in mind, here’s the location of Lightstone in Wild Hearts so you can get to upgrading your weapon and taking down that frustrating Kemono.

Wild Hearts Lightstone location

Electronic Arts Lightstone is relatively bright and shouldn’t be too hard to spot.

The only location you’ll be able to find Lightstone in is Fuyufusagi Fort, making it easy to locate but slow to collect. You’ll want to keep an eye out for an orange glow on the walls, this is Lightstone.

Fuyufusagi Fort is a location you’ll reach around the middle of chapter two and will prove imperative if you need to upgrade your weapons or craft new armor.

Since this is the only place you’ll be able to find Lightstone in, it’s well worth checking back here regularly since it will become a highly required resource as the game goes on.

That’s how you can find Lightstone in Wild Hearts. While looking for Lightstone at Fuyufusagi Fort, be sure to check out some of our other handy Wild Hearts guides and content:

