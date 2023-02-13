Wild Hearts review-in-progress: Co-op is where the heart is

Wild Hearts is a Monster Hunter-inspired fighting game set in the midst of feudal Japan. It’s intense, innovative, and inspired but stumbles on more than one occasion, causing it to falter under it’s own premise.

Monster Hunter games have been around for decades, meaning, when EA announced their own take on the beloved series, many fans were rightly cautious regarding its success and how it will play. Luckily, Wild Hearts holds its own against the legendary series, bringing something new to the table and introducing an enjoyable experience.

While the experience is fun, we can’t help but feel the game falls short on certain aspects, grappling for its unique recognition rather than embodying the style Monster Hunter fans adore.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that this is currently a review in progress, meaning we haven’t fully completed the game’s main storyline. With that in mind, we will be updating and altering this review when elements and opinions change as well as when we get further through the lengthy game.

Wild Hearts: Key details

Price: £59.99/$69.99

£59.99/$69.99 Developer: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Wild Hearts trailer

Heavily inspired gameplay – for better or worse

The heavily inspired gameplay is often regarded as either the main selling point or the primary reason for Wild Hearts’ demise. After all, the title has to compete with the likes of the Monster Hunter series, a giant in its genre.

Thankfully, despite feeling relatively similar, Wild Hearts delivers its own style and plays to its own beat, focusing on nature-inspired monsters while still having the familiar gameplay and foundation many already adore.

Article continues after ad

Those Monster Hunter vibes combined with what often feels like Fortnite-style building in its Karakuri implements is what makes Wild Hearts stand out. It can often be rather overwhelming having to fight monsters while building structures to avoid their attacks, but once mastered, this is a fantastic fighting feat, perfect for planned attacks and strategic avoidance.

Co-op enhanced gameplay

Electronic Arts

It’s no secret that Wild Hearts is best played with friends. It’s actively described as co-op experience, and having a few friends by your side to distract the Kemono is always a helpful tactic. However, while it can be played as a solo player, Wild Hearts just feels far too challenging for such a feat.

Article continues after ad

Fighting multiple enemies in one go, each with their own devastating attacks can quickly become overwhelming and, while not impossible to complete, often took us multiple attempts and hours of grinding through smaller enemies to upgrade our gear so we stood a chance.

Even with the aid of the adorable Tsukmo you can collect and use, we found a single-player fight was long, challenging, and often required extreme dedication to take down the first Kingtusk and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ultimately, to get the best experience out of Wild Hearts it feels like you’d need to play with friends or online. Solo fighting is long-winded, challenging, often overwhelming, and just feels unnatural for the game’s mechanics.

Article continues after ad

The timing fails the fights

Electronic Arts

Whether playing solo or co-op, we often found the Kemono battles to be extremely long-winded, often taking around half an hour to take down a smaller beast like a Ragetail or Sapscourge. While this was exciting and really proved the might of these creatures, such an endless chase and unleash of attacks often began feeling repetitive and lacked that skill-based fighting we were looking for.

The health of the beasts when playing solo was one of the issues regarding each battle’s timings, but was overshadowed by the often frustrating amount of time it took for the character to recover from being attacked. On more than one occasion, despite pressing the right buttons to recover, we found ourselves pinned between a glitching tree and the beast, unable to recover quickly enough to avoid attacks, and often the killing blow.

Article continues after ad

The extreme health, endless chasing, and slow fighting style was often our primary point of frustration surrounding combat, along with the intense challenges posed by playing solo.

Imperfect visuals

Electronic Arts

Wild Hearts is a demanding AAA game that will likely be enjoyed by next-generation consoles and high-end PCs. However, there were still occasions where the visuals disappointed us while playing the game’s introduction along with other boss battles further down the line.

The first instance of questionable visuals came whenever it was raining, the rain, mixed with the already stuttery gameplay made it extremely challenging to see and left us worried about the rest of the experience. Luckily, aside from a few stutters, wall glitches, and framerate drops, the fights and movement were smooth and looked good. While the visuals aren’t exactly jaw-dropping, they hold their own and help bring the world to life.

Final thoughts

Ultimately, it feels like Wild Hearts was made for two, or three players. Playing the game solo is lengthy, challenging, and undeniably time-consuming. While the gameplay is enjoyable and the battles are satisfying, we couldn’t help but feel like something was missing from the experience. Whether that’s the inclusion of friends, a focus on stability, or something more expansive that’s yet to be discovered.

Reviewed on PC

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.