Elden Ring DLC: How to max out weapons and spirit ashes before Shadow of the Erdtree arrives

Here are the locations of each upgrade material in Elden Ring so you can maximize your weapon potential and get the most out of your Spirit Ashes.

Whether you’re using them to upgrade your gear in Elden Ring‘s base game or hoarding them away ready for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC to face off with Messmer The Impaler, everyone needs upgrade materials to get the best out of their weapons lest you’ll see the infamous “YOU DIED” screen over and over again.

Getting your weapons to do heavy damage is relatively simple in Elden Ring, as most upgrade materials are just lying around in mines to collect. Unfortunately, the highly sought-after materials that will help your weapons reach the peak of their power are scarce in the vast Lands Between. Never fear; we’re here to help you find them.

Article continues after ad

Fully upgrade your gear in Elden Ring with these items

We highly recommend seeking out the Bell Bearings so you can conveniently buy upgrade materials inside the Roundtable Hold and upgrade these weapons to their penultimate state.

Article continues after ad

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Most standard weapons you find will require many Smithing Stones of varying levels to upgrade, with the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone being what peaks your weapon at +25. Though boss weapons seem tempting, consider a properly upgraded weapon with a great affinity, as most special weapons cannot be attuned with, for example, a bleed affinity.

Item Location Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (1) Reward for completing Nepheli Loux’s quest. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (2) Purchasable from Gatekeeper Gostoc for 20,000 runes if you keep him alive when completeing Nepheli’s quest. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (3) Reward for completeing Witch-Hunter Jerren’s quest. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (4) Given by Gurranq, Beast Clergyman if you either kill him or feed him nine Deathroot. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (5) In the Mountatintop of the Giants from the Church of Repose go southeast and you’ll find it in the mouth of a giant’s skull. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (6) From the Inner Consecrated Snowfield site of grace head west at night and defeat the two Night’s Cavalry escorting the caravan. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (7) This can be found in the Yelough Anix Tunnel in the Consecrated Snowfield. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (8) At the very eastern end of the frozen river in the Consecrated Snowfield you can find it behind the Great Wyrm Theodorix boss on a corpse on top of the frozen waterfall. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (9) Recieved upon defeating the dragon that swoops down upon you as you progress through Crumbling Farum Azula. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (10) Crumbling Farum Azula: Starting from the Dragon Temple Altar site of grace where you fight the Godskin Duo, head outside and over the chasm until you reach the other side. Go up the stairs on the right hand side all the way to the top, progressing upwards over a fallen pillar you’ll find the stone on your left near an enemy. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (11) Crumbling Farum Azula: Starting from the Dragon Temple Rooftop site of grace, progress until you encounter the large dragon raining lighting upon you. Defeating the dragon will reward you with the stone. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (12) Progress through the Haligtree until you come across near a statue of Milenia and Miquella hugging guarded by an enemy. Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (13) Reward for defeating Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree.

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

During your Elden Ring adventure, you may encounter special weapons requiring Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade. These powerful weapons can reach up to +10, simplifying their upgrade process. That may not sound as high as a +25, but they still pack a wallop. This is also the case for weapons that you receive from boss Rememberances.

Article continues after ad

Item Location Somber Ancient Smithing Stone (1) Consecrated Snowfield, received upon defeating Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater who’ll invade you on the frozen river after you enter the area. Somber Ancient Smithing Stone (2) Consecrated Snowfield, received upon completing Latenna’s quest by taking her from the Lakeside Crystal Cave in Liurnia of the Lakes to the Apostate Derelict church in the far North of the Snowfield. Somber Ancient Smithing Stone (3) Mohgwyn Palace, found in a chest guarded by a large group of enemies in front of the elevator to Mohg’s boss fight. Somber Ancient Smithing Stone (4) Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree: Starting from the Prayer Room site of grace, make your way across the gap and head right where you’ll fight a Putrid Avatar. It will be on a corpse near the side of the bridge it was guarding. Somber Ancient Smithing Stone (5) Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree: Starting from the Prayer Room site of grace, progress onward and head down the stairs, jumping onto the nearby roof with a gazebo and head up the incline going left; you’ll find it in the first entryway in a chest. Somber Ancient Smithing Stone (6) Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree: received after completing Millicent’s quest and defeating Malenia. To find it, use Miquella’s Needle on the flower bloom in Malenia’s bossroom. Somber Ancient Smithing Stone (7) Leyndell, Capital of Ash: After burning the Erdtree and arriving in the ash-filled capital, head west, around the stone dragon, and climb a ladder. Following the path, you’ll find it on a corpse guarded by a gargoyle. Somber Ancient Smithing Stone (8) Crumbling Farum Azula: Starting from the Dragon Temple Rooftop site of grace, progress until you encounter the large dragon raining lighting upon you. You’ll find it in a gazebo behind the dragon.

Great Ghost Glovewort locations

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Checking in with Blacksmith Hewg and giving Roderika a pep talk will result in her being able to upgrade your Spirit Ashes, which is extremely useful for those who like to take on the Lands Between alone. To fully max out your favorite Spirit Ash, you’ll need a Great Ghost Glovewort, only four of which exist in any one playthrough without going into New Game Plus.

Article continues after ad

Item Location Great Ghost Glovewort (1) Ainsel River, after defeating the DragonKin Soldier of Nokstella, there will be a Great Ghost Glovewort under the large throne with a giant skeleton sitting on it. Great Ghost Glovewort (2) Nokron, Eternal City; provided you’re doing Ranni’s quest, you will find it in the same chest where you retrieve the Fingerslayer Blade. Great Ghost Glovewort (3) Nokstella, Eternal City, you can find it in a building to the right of the moving boulder that moves down the stairs. You’ll need to progress Ranni’s quest to the point where you flip the Divine Tower of Liurnia. Great Ghost Glovewort (4) Moghgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum, inside the large open section of the cave on the right hand side before heading upwards towards Mohg bossfight.

Those are all the locations of the upgrade materials to fully upgrade your weapons and Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring, just in time to prep for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. For more Elden Ring, check out our guide on how to defeat Mohg to access the DLC when it releases and our rankings of the best Spirit Ashes to assist you on your quest to become Elden Lord.