Can you play Wild Hearts on Steam Deck?

Wondering whether you can play Wild Hearts on Steam Deck? Find out the answer to this question with our handy guide.

Wild Hearts is the latest Monster Hunter-style game that has players’ attention. Not only is it home to ferocious beasts like the monolithic Kingtusk, but it also features plenty of deadly weapons and armor for hunters to forge.

However, with Wild Hearts being available to play on PC, many players will be wondering whether the game can be played on the go. After all, being able to take your hunting on the go is incredibly beneficial, particularly when you wish to grind through the game’s lengthy story.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything you need to know about Wild Hearts on Steam Deck and whether you can play it on Valve’s portable console.

Is Wild Hearts playable on Steam Deck?

Koei Tecmo Wild Hearts is the latest Monster Hunter-style game to wow players.

No, Wild Hearts is not playable on Steam Deck. This will likely prove disappointing for players that were hoping to take their hunting on the go. However, this could change in the future as the developer didn’t out rule it.

During an official Wild Hearts Reddit AMA, one of the developers gave the following statement:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The game won’t be supported on the Steam Deck at launch. I have one though and want this as much as you! Hopefully, we can get to this in the future.”

Article continues after ad

So, we could see a Wild Hearts Steam Deck announcement in the future.

For those that are still looking to take their hunting on the go, then there’s still Monster Hunter: Rise and its Sunbreak expansion, which can both be played on the Steam Deck. While Monster Hunter has a lot of gameplay differences, it does scratch that same itch, which makes it the perfect addition to your Steam Deck library.

As always, we’ll update this piece with any official information as soon we hear anything. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back here regularly for updates. In the meantime, why not take a look at some of our Wild Hearts guides:

Article continues after ad

Wild Hearts: All Kemono & how to defeat them | Wild Hearts review-in-progress | How long is Wild Hearts? | Is Wild Hearts cross-platform? | Wild Hearts: How to play multiplayer | Wild Hearts PC requirements