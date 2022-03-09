How to get the Rivers of Blood Katana in Elden Ring: Map location

The Rivers of Blood is a powerful Katana in Elden Ring, but finding this blood-soaked blade can be rather tricky, so here’s exactly where you can locate it on the map.

While the Moonveil Katana may dominate in Elden Ring’s PvP, the Rivers of Blood Katana is one of the coolest-looking weapons in the game. As the name suggests, this cursed blade has felled many an enemy and is extremely deadly when upgraded.

However, what makes the Rivers of Blood stand out from both the Meteoric Ore Blade and Moonveil is its unique Weapon Skill – Corpse Piler. When activated, a Tarnished wielding the Katana will unleash a ferocious combo of bloody attacks.

Not only does this look incredibly flashy, but the Katana’s Bloodloss passive makes it incredibly satisfying to use. In fact, even the tankiest enemy’s health bar will quickly drop to zero when this cursed blade cuts through them.

Rivers of Blood location in Elden Ring

The Rivers of Blood Katana is located in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

In order to get there, simply follow the instructions outlined below.

Head over to the Grand Lift of Rold. Follow the northeastern path. Once at the Freezing Lake, head directly south. Run past the Giants’ Gravepost and continue south towards the Foot of the Forge. Follow the path from the Foot of the Forge until you see the Church of Repose.

Upon your arrival at the church, Bloody Finger Okina will spawn and try to take you down with his cursed blade. If you manage to beat him in combat, the invader will drop the Rivers of Blood and the Okina Mask.

So, there you have it – everything you need to do to get your hands on the Rivers of Blood in Elden Ring.

