Skyrim Grandma urges Bethesda to release Elder Scrolls 6 “before she dies”

Popular YouTuber Shirley Curry, better known to fans as Skyrim Grandma, is calling on Bethesda to hurry up with the release of Elder Scrolls 6 so she can play it before she dies.

Gaming is for everyone. And there may be no one that sentiment encapsulates more than Shirley Curry, an 86-year-old YouTuber with a love for Skyrim.

With over 1M subscribers, YouTuber has quite the following and has become quite the character within the gaming community, so much so that she’s even set to appear as an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6.

However, with Curry getting older, she wants to be able to actually play the game and hopes that Bethesda will give her and others the chance to sooner rather than later.

Skyrim Grandma wants Bethesda to hurry up with Elder Scrolls 6

During a recent Q&A, Curry was asked what she would say to Bethesda Director Todd Howard.

“I’d ask him to give me a cool game, and I’d ask him to hurry up and finish The Elder Scrolls 6,” she said with a laugh. “I want to play it before I die.”

Not much is known about Elder Scrolls 6 at the moment, but just recently, Todd Howard revealed it would be next on the docket once Starfield is out, and after Elder Scrolls, work on Fallout 5 will begin.

Sadly, however, he also stated that Elder Scrolls 6 is just in pre-production, so the wait for it will be quite a while and even longer for fans of Fallout looking forward to the next entry in the series.

Hopefully, Skyrim Grandma gets her wish to play Elder Scrolls 6 and it ends up actually being released within the next few years