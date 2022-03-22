Everything we know about next Witcher game so far

CD Projekt RED has announced that they are working on the next game in the Witcher series following 2015’s Wild Hunt. Here is everything we know about the new Witcher saga so far.

Nearly six years after the release of the Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, CD Projekt RED revealed that they are ready to return to the fantasy RPG series.

In an announcement on their website, the Polish developer explained that they were working on a new Witcher game and are using a new engine.

A new saga announced for The Witcher

CD Projekt RED surprised fans on March 21 when they announced that a new Witcher game was in development. The team made the announcement on their social media and official website. “We’re happy to announce that the next installment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise,” they wrote.

The developer also revealed that the new title would not be on their own REDengine and would instead be developed on Unreal Engine 5. According to a press release, the decision to change the game engine was a part of a “multi-year” partnership the studio has made with Epic Games.

“This is an exciting moment as we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games,” the blog post read. “It covers not only licensing but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We’ll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences.”

The Witcher 4? New saga story

Following its surprise announcement, fans begin to speculate what the game’s story would be about. Given that the studio put a heavy emphasis on it being a “new saga,” it seems unlikely that it will be The Witcher 4. With the Wild Hunt largely serving as the end of Geralt of Rivia’s trilogy, many theorized that the next game could star Ciri as the protagonist.

This wouldn’t be too far-fetched as the developer has discussed continuing the series with her in the past. In a 2020 interview with VG247, lead CD Projekt RED writer Jakub Szamalek teased a future game starring the ashen-haired Witcher. “I regret we didn’t get to explore Ciri’s past a bit more, but maybe it’s something we’ll get to get back to in the future,” he said, before asking the interviewer if he would like a game led by Ciri.

Another major hint is the promotional image itself which features the School of the Cat medallion covered in snow instead of Geralt’s iconic Witcher medallion, which had become the logo for the original trilogy. While it’s not a 100% confirmation, it’s certainly an interesting choice to lead the new game’s marketing.

New Witcher release date

Although CD Projekt RED is finally ready to announce that they are working on the next Witcher game, the studio clarified in a press release that there is currently no release date or window for the upcoming title.

“At this point, no further details regarding the game — such as a development time frame or release date — are available. Beyond this initial confirmation of a new saga in The Witcher franchise, we have no further details at this time,” an excerpt from their blog post read.

With Cyberpunk 2077 having only been released in late 2020 and its next-gen expansion still being in the works, it’s unclear when we can expect the new game to hit stores. Given their past release cycles, players could be waiting quite a while.

What platforms is the new Witcher on?

With details being scarce, it’s impossible to know definitively what platforms it will be on. Unless it ends up being a next-gen only title, it’s more than likely to land on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC at the very least.

Speaking of platforms, the official Witcher Twitter account confirmed that the game would not be exclusive to the Epic Games Store despite its Unreal Engine 5 deal. “We are not planning on making the game exclusive to one storefront,” the social media post wrote in response to a fan.

We are not planning on making the game exclusive to one storefront. — The Witcher (@witchergame) March 21, 2022

A new engine

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit from the announcement was that the new Witcher is being made from the ground up on Unreal Engine 5. Not only that, the developer stressed that they will be working closely with Epic Games to make sure the engine is optimized for their open-world release.

This will likely come as a relief to many fans of the developer as Cyberpunk 2077’s debut was filled with so many bugs that Sony pulled it from its PlayStation store for months.

So if nothing else, it appears that the studio is working hard to make sure the next Witcher game delivers right out of the gate. Given the high bar that 2015’s Wild Hunt set for the industry, this sounds like a return to form for the critically acclaimed franchise.