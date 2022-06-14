Bethesda’s Todd Howard reveals timeline for Elder Scrolls 6 & Fallout 5

Betheda Game Studios’ Todd Howard has clarified the release schedule for its future games, noting that Fallout 5 will launch after Elder Scrolls 6.

Unbeknownst to the public until E3 2018, Bethesda Game Studios spent years slowly toiling away on an all-new IP, Starfield.

That E3 2018 also saw the development tease share a teaser trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6, which presently remains a year out from its projected release.

Of course, many still await word on what’s next for the Elder Scrolls series, given its massive popularity and impact a decade after release. The same can be said for the Fallout series, even though its most recent entries – Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 – didn’t exactly move the needle for franchise faithful.

Todd Howard reveals Elder Scrolls and Fallout 5 release timeline

Fortunately, Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer Todd Howard has offered a rough timeline in terms of upcoming Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5 releases.

Speaking with IGN, Howard divulged that Fallout 5 will serve as the Bethesda team’s next project after it wraps up The Elder Scrolls 6. “Yes, Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and, you know, we’re going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate’s pretty full going forward for a while. We have some other projects that we look at from time to time, as well.”

When last he spoke to IGN about the future of Fallout, Howard could only say the studio had a “one-pager” ready for what it wanted to do with a potential Fallout 5. Bearing that in mind, what exactly the fifth mainline title may entail is anyone’s guess at present.

As Howard reiterated in this most recent interview, The Elder Scrolls 6 remains in the pre-production phase of development, meaning the wait for another trek through that world will carry on for quite a while longer.

It stands to reason, then, that fans could be looking forward to Fallout 5’s release for the next several years.

And even Todd Howard dreads the long spans of time between games, telling IGN that while he wishes Bethesda’s games launched at a quicker pace, “[the developers] want them to be as best as they can be for everybody.”