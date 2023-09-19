Ghostwire Tokyo 2: Platforms, release window, & everything we know

Ghostwire 2 is one of the few games that was leaked through the court document pertaining to the ongoing case between Microsoft and FTC. As such, here is everything that you need to know surrounding Ghostwire Tokyo 2 including it’s release window and platforms.

The original Ghostwire Tokyo was released on 25 March 2022. The game went through a few directorial changes after its original creator Ikumi Nakamura left the studio. Therefore, the game that players received was a little different from what was showcased in the very beginning.

The game received fairly positive reviews with players praising the gameplay and concept but criticizing the story and optimization. However, it seems like Tango Gameworks wants to set things straight with a sequel to this game in the coming years.

Here is all that you need to know about Ghostwire Tokyo 2 including it’s release window and platforms.

Tango Gameworks Ghostwire Tokyo 2 has recently been leaked through court documents

Ghostwire Tokyo 2: Release window

The document that was leaked suggested that Ghostwire Tokyo 2 will be released sometime in 2024 or beyond. This release window is definitely subject to change as we have heard almost nothing about the game.

However, it will be important to keep a close look at any announcements pertaining to this game. If we have to take a wild guess then the game will not be available until 2025 or even 2026.

Ghostwire Tokyo 2: Platforms

Ghostwire Tokyo 2 will be available on both Xbox as well as PC. However, it is a game that is published by Bethesda, which is owned by Microsoft. Therefore, it is tough to claim if it will be released on Sony’s PlayStation after Starfield‘s exclusivity.

There you go, this is all that we know about Ghostwire Tokyo 2 so far.