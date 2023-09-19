The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster, rumors, platform & everything we know so far

Elder Scrolls fans may soon be venturing back to Cyrodil to save the world from a Daedric invasion. Here’s everything we know about the rumored Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster.

Oblivion was the fourth main game in the Elder Scrolls series and was set in Tamriel’s capital region of Cyrodil. Set a few years after the Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, the game saw an adventurer known as the Hero of Kvatch, go on a quest to deliver a message and install the now-dead emperor’s long-lost son to the throne. This was all while fending off an invasion by the Daedric Prince of Destruction Mehrunes Dagon.

While often not as celebrated as Morrowind or its follow-up, Skyrim, Oblivion is still very much considered a classic open-world RPG and brought a lot of new eyes to the Elder Scrolls series when it was released on PS3 and Xbox 360. Now, leaked documents from Bethesda suggest that Oblivion may be getting a remaster in the near future. Here’s everything we know.

Contents

Bethesda Cyrodil is home to the Imperial City.

Does the Oblivion remaster have a release date?

No, nor is its existence confirmed. So far, the rumored Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster has not been confirmed or acknowledged by Bethesda.

The leak that revealed its *possible* existence suggested the game would be released during the fiscal year of 2022, which runs from April 1, 2022, to April 1, 2023. As this never happened, the game could have been delayed – or canceled.

What platforms would Oblivion be on?

Should a remaster of the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion be released, it’s highly likely to be on Xbox and PC only now that Bethesda is owned by Microsoft. It’s also been revealed that the Elder Scrolls 6 will also be an Xbox exclusive.

Bethesda Oblivion gates result in Daedra overrunning Cyrodil.

Oblivion remaster rumors

The alleged leak shows a potential release schedule for Xbox from 2022 to 2024:

However, take this leak with a pinch of salt as some of the things reported on it did not transpire. Although, that doesn’t mean they couldn’t have been delayed or moved around.



If true, then Oblivion fans could be galloping around the fields of Cyrodil again by 2024!

