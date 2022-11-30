Todd Howards reveals cryptic update on The Elder Scrolls 6 release date

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

In a recent interview, Todd Howard gave a somewhat cryptic update surrounding the release date for The Elder Scrolls 6 and that it still has a ways to go.

Although Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls 6 in 2018, very little information about the game has come to light in the four years since it was revealed.

Naturally, fans of the series have been clamoring for any news surrounding a release date, with news publications constantly asking the game’s director, Todd Howard, for updates about the game.

Howard has once again spoken about The Elder Scrolls 6’s release schedule, hinting that while he has a vague idea of when the game will release it doesn’t seem like it will be anytime soon.

On November 29, 2022, Howard appeared on the Lex Fridman podcast where Fridman inevitably asked the game director about the upcoming Elder Scrolls title.

When asked if Howard knew “when Elder Scrolls 6 is coming out” Howard simply responded that he had a “vague idea” of when the game would finally release.

“I wish it was soon. We want them out too, ya know? I wish they didn’t take as long as they did but they do. Look if I could go back in time it would never have been my plan to wait as long as it’s taken for it.”

Topic begins at 1:16:42…

Naturally, the man at the helm of The Elder Scrolls 6 has a rough idea of when the launch would be. Unfortunately for fans, it seems that the release window is still quite a ways away.

Howard and Fridman talk about The Elder Scrolls 6, as well as the entire franchise, for roughly 20 minutes, with Howard talking about how the team wants ES6 to have as much staying power as 2011’s Skyrim has.

Additionally, Fridman questioned Howard about various things surrounding Starfield, the Fallout franchise, and general questions surrounding Bethesda’s design philosophy, so Bethesda fans may find the full podcast worthwhile.

While some may find it a bit disappointing that Howard wasn’t able to give any specific updates surrounding the game’s release window, there’s still some hope that Elder Scrolls fans could hear more at the 2022 Game Awards on Thursday, December 8.