Elder Scrolls 6 not coming to PS5 and won’t release until 2026

Documents from the FTC v. Microsoft case show that Elder Scrolls 6 isn’t coming to the PS5 and will not release until at least 2026.

The FTC v. Microsoft case centered on the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction that would block Microsoft’s nearly $70 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard. A California judge ruled in the tech giant’s favor, but not before a whirlwind of information hit the web.

Notably, the trial revealed the high cost of PlayStation exclusives like The Last of Us Part II, which cost $220 million to produce. It also confirmed that Microsoft was looking to buy even more studios. And, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, the Bethesda purchase only occurred after Microsoft learned Sony had its eye on Starfield as a console exclusive.

Spencer’s testimony further noted that Elder Scrolls 6 is probably five years out from release. Other documents from the court proceedings offer even more insight into what may be in store for the next Elder Scrolls installment.

Don’t expect Elder Scrolls 6 release on PS5

As reported by The Verge, new documentation from the FTC v. Microsoft suit reveals just how long fans will have to wait to get their hands on Elder Scrolls 6. Microsoft submitted a chart about its approach to acquisitions since 2018, which shows the new Elder Scrolls isn’t expected until “2026 or later.”

This very same chart additionally confirms that a PlayStation release for the title is not on the cards. It’ll instead launch exclusively on PC and Xbox hardware.

A screenshot of the chart appears below (via The Verge):

Considering past information, neither of these details will come as too much of a surprise, especially since Elder Scrolls 6 just entered early production. Still, some may be thrown off guard by confirmation that PS5 players won’t get access to the long-awaited RPG.

Previously, Microsoft said such decisions would be determined on a case-by-case basis. It’s clear where the company’s choice lies in this particular case.