What time does Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launch? Preload & global release times

After years of waiting, fans will soon be able to get their hands on the long-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. But what time will the new Traveller’s Tales developed LEGO Star Wars release globally?

Since Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s teaser at E3 2019, players have been patiently waiting for the fan-favorite title to release in what has been the longest development cycle we’ve seen in the series.

After multiple delays to the game from its original 2020 release date, which was then expected to launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms in Spring 2021, Warner Bros revealed that April 5 2022 will be the official release.

However, fans of the LEGO Star Wars series may still be left questioning when they can actually get their hands on the game. So, here’s everything we know about LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launch preload and global release times.

Contents

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release time

According to the PlayStation store, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be playable worldwide from April 5 at 1 AM BST and April 4 at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST.

While the Xbox and Nintendo stores are still yet to set a release time, it would be safe to assume that they will launch at the same time.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga preload

To be able to take full advantage and jump straight into the action, many players choose to download the game before the actual release, which is commonly known as preloading.

Fortunately, players will be to do so with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga when pre-ordering. Typically players that have pre-ordered digital copies of the game are given the option to download the game in the days leading up to launch.

Keep an eye out in your games library for the option to install the game early – allowing you to cut to the chase instantly on April 5.

The Skywalker Saga pre-order bonuses

Besides being able to play instantly when the game releases, players get additional exclusive content when pre-ordering. In this case, fans will receive the Trooper Pack which includes a ton of characters as listed below:

Imperial Death Trooper

Incinerator Stormtrooper

Range Trooper

Imperial Shore Trooper

Mimban Stormtrooper

So, there you have it – that's everything we know about the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date and time.

