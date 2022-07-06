Valkyrie Elysium: Release date, platforms, gameplay & everything we know

James Busby . 6 hours ago

Valkyrie Elysium, the latest title in the beloved action-RPG series is on the horizon. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, launch platforms, trailer, and more.

Square Enix has announced the release of Valkyrie Elysium, a brand new entry in the ever-growing RPG series. The first game was originally released on the PlayStation back in 1999 and since then, these Norse-themed games have enjoyed a cult following in the west.

However, Square Enix aims to bring the Valkyrie franchise to even more fans with the arrival of Valkyrie Elysium. So, if you’re interested in this upcoming game and wish to know more about it, then our release date hub has outlined everything you need to know.

Contents

Valkyrie Elysium release date

Square Enix Valkyrie Elysium’s release date is just around the corner.

Square Enix has announced that Valkyrie Elysium will release on September 29, 2022, on PS5 and PS4 consoles. The title will also make its way to PC via the Steam Store on November 11, 2022.

No news has been announced on whether Valkyrie Elysium will eventually make its way to Xbox, but we’ll update this section as soon we hear any details. Make sure to check back regularly for any updates on the release window.

Valkyrie Elysium details

Square Enix Valkyrie Elysium features real-time combat.

According to the official press release, Valkyrie Elysium “draws on the richness of Norse mythology to present an original story set in a world on the brink of destruction, full of danger and fast-paced action combat.”

Players will have encounters with the very gods themselves and take up arms against the evil forces trying to crush humanity.

Valkyrie Elysium gameplay trailer

Valkyrie Elysium’s trailer showcased the game’s real-time combat system, which focuses on quick reactions and strategic thinking. The protagonist can be seen utilizing both magical abilities and melee-based attacks to crush her foes.

Just like previous titles in the series, Valkyrie Elysium also features flashy finishing moves and combos – some of which are showcased in the footage above. Make sure you check out the trailer to get a glimpse of the game before release.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Valkyrie Elysium. Be sure to check out our other release hubs to get the latest updates on all the upcoming launches.

