New Destiny 2 Machine Gun supplants Commemoration after 11 seasons of dominance

Since it was added in Season 12, Commemoration has been widely considered the best machine gun in Destiny 2. However, eleven seasons on, that crown has finally been taken by an iconic weapon that has now been reissued.

Back in Season of the Hunt, Bungie introduced Commemoration as a drop from the Deep Stone Crypt raid. That raid was released over three years ago and yet the Void Machine Gun has remained the best LMG in Destiny 2 ever since, that is until now.

As part of the Brave Arsenal Weapons, an iconic fan favorite has been reissued with monstrous perk combinations, Hammerhead. Funnily enough, Hammerhead was originally superseded by Commemoration shortly after it was vaulted, but now it’s back and better than ever.

The reissued Hammerhead has one of the most stacked perk pools in Destiny’s history. These are all the perks available on Hammerhead:

Column Three: Destabilizing Rounds, Envious Assassin, Feeding Frenzy, Fourth Time’s The Charm, Rampage, Rewind Rounds, Under-Over

Column Four: Desperate Measures, High-Impact Reserves, Killing Tally, Onslaught, Surrounded, Tap The Trigger, Target Lock

There are several arguable Hammerhead god rolls but the two standouts are Rampage + Killing Tally and Rewind Rounds + KIlling Tally.

Destiny 2 players wanting the most damage possible have to go for Rampage + Killing Tally. This incredible roll allows for both perks to stack up to 63% increased damage which is insane on a heavy weapon. Hammerhead is both the only weapon that can roll this combination and the only ever gun to have Rampage in its third slot.

As for a direct Commemoration replacement, the roll most commonly used on the raid Machine Gun is Reconstruction + KIlling Tally. This lethal perk combination is strong, but Hammerhead’s equivalent Rewind Rounds + Killy Tally roll does much the same if not slightly more.

To be clear, Commemoration is still an excellent weapon and those who have farmed its craftable variant shouldn’t feel they’ve wasted their time. However, it is no longer the best machine gun in Destiny 2, with that title once again belonging to Hammerhead.