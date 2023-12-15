The Finals update 1.3.0 patch notes: Bug fixes, new servers

The Finals first patch of Season 1 doesn’t add much in the way of new content, but it opens up two new servers and fixes some aggravating bugs.

With Season 1 already underway, The Finals has become one of the the most popular competitive shooters out there.

Pitting teams of three against each other, like Apex Legends, The Finals focuses on teammates capturing payout locations to emerge victorious. Season 1’s start added a ton of new content including the new Las Vegas map, but it left behind some issues.

This latest patch will fix some of those map-unique issues (like doors in Vegas opening in the wrong direction) and open servers in Oceania and Southeast Asia.

The full patch notes can be found below:

You can now see your actual position in the leaderboards once you have played a ranked match.

Changed requirements for unranked tournaments from 12 to 6 matches

The Recent tab in the social screen is now working

Fixed some crash instances

Animation improvements to movement feel to get closer to the OB experience

Fixed a bug where some doors in Vegas would open in the wrong direction

Hold interactions that are started while moving will no longer be interrupted prematurely

OCE/SA Server Regions are selectable on all platforms

