The Finals: Best Controller settingsEmbark Studios
Are you looking to play Embark Studios’ brand new PvP shooter The Finals on a controller? We have got you covered and here are the best controller settings you can use.
The Finals is a first-person PvP shooter game, which means accuracy is everything. You need to ensure that you click the heads as efficiently as possible which in turn will increase your chances of winning the games and help your team.
Ideally, playing a shooter on a controller is often complicated since aiming with an analog stick is hard. However, if you are used to a controller, and looking to play The Finals with this particular device, we have got your back.
Here is all you need to know regarding the best controller settings for The Finals.
Best controller settings for The Finals
Controller settings are often subjective, which means you will have to decide what works best. However, the settings provided in the following table will provide you with a baseline that you can start working with.
|Setting
|Value
|Look Sensitivity Horizontal
|160
|Look Sensitivity Vertical
|130
|Zoom Sensitivity Multiplier
|50%
|Focal Length Sensitivity Scaling
|On
|Horizontal Look Boost
|200
|Vertical Look Boost
|0
|Look Boost Ramp Up Time
|0.5
|Controller Zoom Horizontal Look Boost
|40
|Controller Zoom Vertical Look Boost
|40
|Controller Zoom Look Boost Ramp Up Time
|1.2
|Aiming Inner Deadzone
|10
|Movement Inner Deadzone
|15
|Invert Vertical Look Input
|Off
|Look Response Curve
|Exponential
|Look Acceleration
|0%
|Controller Preset
|Equipment Wheel
|Sprint Behavior
|Toggle
|Crouch Behavior
|Toggle
|Zoom Behavior
|Hold
|Aim Assist
|On
|Sensitivity Reduction
|On
|Target Tracking
|On
|Zoom Snapping
|On
Even though there is a lot of movement involved in The Finals, stability and consistency is exceptionally important. You need to ensure that you do not over-steer your controller. This particular setting will allow you with the stability.
This is all you need to know when it comes to the best controller settings for The Finals. If you find it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
