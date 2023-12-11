Are you looking to play Embark Studios’ brand new PvP shooter The Finals on a controller? We have got you covered and here are the best controller settings you can use.

The Finals is a first-person PvP shooter game, which means accuracy is everything. You need to ensure that you click the heads as efficiently as possible which in turn will increase your chances of winning the games and help your team.

Ideally, playing a shooter on a controller is often complicated since aiming with an analog stick is hard. However, if you are used to a controller, and looking to play The Finals with this particular device, we have got your back.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know regarding the best controller settings for The Finals.

Embark Studios The Finals Best controller settings

Best controller settings for The Finals

Controller settings are often subjective, which means you will have to decide what works best. However, the settings provided in the following table will provide you with a baseline that you can start working with.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Setting Value Look Sensitivity Horizontal 160 Look Sensitivity Vertical 130 Zoom Sensitivity Multiplier 50% Focal Length Sensitivity Scaling On Horizontal Look Boost 200 Vertical Look Boost 0 Look Boost Ramp Up Time 0.5 Controller Zoom Horizontal Look Boost 40 Controller Zoom Vertical Look Boost 40 Controller Zoom Look Boost Ramp Up Time 1.2 Aiming Inner Deadzone 10 Movement Inner Deadzone 15 Invert Vertical Look Input Off Look Response Curve Exponential Look Acceleration 0% Controller Preset Equipment Wheel Sprint Behavior Toggle Crouch Behavior Toggle Zoom Behavior Hold Aim Assist On Sensitivity Reduction On Target Tracking On Zoom Snapping On

Even though there is a lot of movement involved in The Finals, stability and consistency is exceptionally important. You need to ensure that you do not over-steer your controller. This particular setting will allow you with the stability.

Article continues after ad

This is all you need to know when it comes to the best controller settings for The Finals. If you find it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Best The Finals Heavy build | Best The Finals Medium build | Best The Finals Light build | The Finals best settings: Max FPS & competitive advantages | Does The Finals have aim assist? | The Finals file size on PC, PS5, Xbox | How to change your name | Is The Finals on PS4 and Xbox One? | Is The Finals on Xbox Game Pass? | How to add and invite friends | How many players play The Finals | The Finals system requirements: Minimum and Recommended PC specs | Can you play The Finals on Steam Deck?