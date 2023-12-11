Gaming

The Finals: Best Controller settings

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game The FinalsEmbark Studios

Are you looking to play Embark Studios’ brand new PvP shooter The Finals on a controller? We have got you covered and here are the best controller settings you can use.

The Finals is a first-person PvP shooter game, which means accuracy is everything. You need to ensure that you click the heads as efficiently as possible which in turn will increase your chances of winning the games and help your team.

Ideally, playing a shooter on a controller is often complicated since aiming with an analog stick is hard. However, if you are used to a controller, and looking to play The Finals with this particular device, we have got your back.

Here is all you need to know regarding the best controller settings for The Finals.

The Finals Best controller settings

Best controller settings for The Finals

Controller settings are often subjective, which means you will have to decide what works best. However, the settings provided in the following table will provide you with a baseline that you can start working with.

SettingValue
Look Sensitivity Horizontal160
Look Sensitivity Vertical130
Zoom Sensitivity Multiplier50%
Focal Length Sensitivity ScalingOn
Horizontal Look Boost200
Vertical Look Boost0
Look Boost Ramp Up Time0.5
Controller Zoom Horizontal Look Boost40
Controller Zoom Vertical Look Boost40
Controller Zoom Look Boost Ramp Up Time1.2
Aiming Inner Deadzone10
Movement Inner Deadzone15
Invert Vertical Look InputOff
Look Response CurveExponential
Look Acceleration0%
Controller PresetEquipment Wheel
Sprint BehaviorToggle
Crouch BehaviorToggle
Zoom BehaviorHold
Aim AssistOn
Sensitivity ReductionOn
Target TrackingOn
Zoom SnappingOn

Even though there is a lot of movement involved in The Finals, stability and consistency is exceptionally important. You need to ensure that you do not over-steer your controller. This particular setting will allow you with the stability.

This is all you need to know when it comes to the best controller settings for The Finals. If you find it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

