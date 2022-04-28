Subnautica Below Zero map guide: Locations, coordinates & more

The Subnautica Below Zero map is a sprawling icy wilderness, so here’s every location you need to know about and the coordinates required to get there.
The sequel to the watery Subnautica, Below Zero, lowers the temperature and increases the danger, making it a true fight for survival. The Subnautica Below Zero map contains various points of interest, all of which can aid your survival attempts in the game.
However, the map in Subnautica can be overwhelming for new players, and that’s where coordinates come in. These can be used to warp to a specific point on the map, saving you the trouble of traveling to it manually. This will help you navigate the world and plan your scavenging hunts better when traversing the Subnautica Below Zero map.
Contents
- Subnautica Below Zero World Map
- How to use map coordinates
- Subnautica Below Zero coordinates
Subnautica Below Zero World Map
Here’s the world map in Subnautica Below Zero, which will help you learn where each coordinate’s location will take you. The map is split into different regions, each with its own unique quirks and designs:
How to use map coordinates
Before you can get started with using coordinates in Subnautica Below Zero, you’ll need to complete a couple of short steps:
- Bring up the coordinates grid on the map in Subnautica Below Zero by pressing the F1 key. This will open a window that contains your current coordinates, along with additional game information.
- To fast-travel to your desired location, enter the coordinates of a particular location and press ‘Enter’. This should warp your character to a new location on the Subnautica Below Zero map.
Subnautica Below Zero map coordinates
Below is a list of all the Subnautica Below Zero map coordinates, based on the particular type of location that they represent.
- Read More: Subnautica multiplayer co-op mod
We’ve also included the region in the right-hand column, which will help you to decide if the area is too dangerous to venture to or not – depending on where you are in the game.
Architect Bases
Below is where you can find all Architect Bases on the Subnautica Below Zero map:
|Coordinates
|Location
|-1011 21 720
|Arctic Spires Cache
|-634 -194 -413
|Sanctuary Zero entrance
|-551 -199 -488
|Sanctuary Zero cave entrance
|545 -807 -649
|Crystal Caves Cache
|541 -619 -1099
|Deep Lilypads Cave Cache
|-37 26 524
|Architect Phase Gate Facility
|1214 -945 -302
|Fabricator Base
Alterra Corporation Locations
Below is where you can find all Alterra Corporation Bases on the Subnautica Below Zero map:
|Coordinates
|Location
|-1185 17 -686
|Phi Robotics Center
|-1315 42 -730
|Glacial Bay Bridge
|-590 -33 25
|Alterra Corporation tech site
|113 -32 -12
|Alterra Corporation tech site
|-131 -55 -175
|Alterra Corporation tech site
|-125 3 -198
|Alterra Corporation tech site
|-371 -171 -318
|Alterra Corporation tech site
|-250 -124 -245
|Alterra Corporation tech site
|-249 43 -779
|Delta Station
|-72 9 301
|Outpost Zero
|-130 -3 -572
|Delta Island dock
|554 -191 -1050
|Omega Lab
|-1604 19 -822
|Parvan’s Bunker
Data Boxes
Below is where you can find all Data Boxes on the Subnautica Below Zero map:
|Coordination
|Location
|107 -33 -9
|Beacon
|253 -137 -420
|Booster Tank
|0 -451 -1118
|Booster Tank
|225 -103 -620
|Control Room
|-114 14 -330
|Control Room
|546 -202 -1055
|Control Room
|-97 -296 -644
|Headlamp
|-253 -124 -250
|High Capacity O₂ Tank
|-294 -151 -778
|Moonpool
|-371 -171 -318
|Rebreather
|-261 41 -771
|Scanner Room
|-197 -273 -707
|Scanner Room
|-1515 11 -1038
|Snowfox Hop Module
|-1096 61 332
|Snowfox Ice Worm Attack Reduction Module
|48 -410 -870
|Stillsuit
|550, -202, -1075
|Swim Charge Fins
|-966 68 -84
|Thumper
|-1337 38 -265
|Thumper
|253 -137 -420
|Booster Tank
|-1604 -18 -557
|Cold Suit
|-590 -34 21
|Compass
|-371 -171 -318
|High Capacity O₂ Tank
|-252 -125 -251
|Rebreather
Biomes
Below is where you can find all key biome locations on the Subnautica Below Zero map:
|Coordinates
|Location
|-381 -95 -818
|Koppa Mining Site entrance
|-1399 10 -911
|Glacial Connection exit pool
|-1025 -159 -782
|Glacial Connection cave entrance
|-62 -380 -996
|Crystal Caves entrance from Tree Spires
|298 -490 -418
|Crystal Caves entrance from Purple Vents
|-388 -198 -348
|Deep Twisty Bridges entrance
|-348 -197 -351
|Deep Twisty Bridges entrance
|-300 -204 -328
|Long trench of Deep Twisty Bridges entrances
|-257 -4 141
|End of the tunnel from Outpost Zero
|-381 -95 -818
|Alterra Mining Site entrance
|-1399 10 -911
|Glacier exit pool
|-1025 -159 -782
|Glacier cave entrance
|-762 11 -195
|Ice Sheet entrance
|-710 4 -161
|Ice Sheet entrance
|-620 4 -109
|Ice Sheet entrance
|-423 -166 -836
|Crystal Caves entrance
|-62 -284 -996
|Crystal Caves entrance
|293 -163 -504
|Crystal Caves entrance
|-388 -198 -348
|Deep Twisty Bridges entrance
|-348 -197 -351
|Deep Twisty Bridges entrance
|-300 -204 -328
|Long trench of Deep Twisty Bridges entrances
|-257 -4 141
|End of the tunnel from Research Base Zero
Independent Structures
Below is where you can find all independent structures on the Subnautica Below Zero map:
|Coordinates
|Location
|-1496 9 -754
|Jeffreys’ Bunker
|603 -133 -330
|Marguerit Maida tech site
|964 9 -1167
|Marguerit Maida tech site
|1064 -595 -657
|Marguerit Maida base
|1161 -275 -467
|Marguerit Maida tech site
|998 30 -873
|Marguerit’s Greenhouse
|102 -366 -922
|Marguerit Maida’s Base
|0 -451 -1118
|Marguerit Maida tech site
Caves
Below is where you can find all caves on the Subnautica Below Zero map:
|Coordinates
|Location
|-1236 8 -525
|Glacial Basin Large Cave entrance
|-1440 7 -665
|Glacial Basin Large Cave entrance
|-1657 67 -761
|Glacial Basin Dark Cave entrance
|-1709 29 -822
|Glacial Basin Dark Cave entrance
|-250 -188 -247
|Twisty Bridges Caves entrance
|-272 -188 -350
|Twisty Bridges Caves entrance
|-305 -159 -379
|Twisty Bridges Caves entrance
|-310 -183 -377
|Twisty Bridges Caves entrance
|-336 -169 -394
|Twisty Bridges Caves entrance
|-343 -166 -293
|Twisty Bridges Caves entrance 2
|-380 -181 -412
|Twisty Bridges Caves entrance (Sanctuary Zero)
|-409 -194 -307
|Three Twisty Bridges Caves entrances 2
|-414 -182 -365
|Twisty Bridges Caves entrance (Sanctuary Zero)
|-436 -37 20
|Three Arctic Kelp Caves entrances 3
|-450 -192 -342
|Twisty Bridges Caves entrance (Sanctuary Zero)
|-472 -59 -215
|Arctic Kelp Caves entrance
|-486 -43 -55
|Arctic Kelp Caves entrance
|-577 -43 -112
|Arctic Kelp Caves entrance
|-586 -54 -172
|Arctic Kelp Caves entrance
|-588 -39 3
|Arctic Kelp Caves entrance
|-66 -72 -169
|Arctic Kelp Caves entrances 2
|1 -57 -145
|Two Arctic Kelp Caves entrances 2
|126 -67 -138
|Arctic Kelp Caves entrance 2
|136 -67 -157
|Arctic Kelp Caves entrances 2
|150 -46 -9
|Two Arctic Kelp Caves entrances 2
|154 -67 -145
|Arctic Kelp Caves entrance 2
|237 -93 -122
|Arctic Kelp Caves entrance 2
|29 -56 -105
|Arctic Kelp Caves entrance 2
Leviathan Spawns
Below is where you can find all Leviathan Spawns on the Subnautica Below Zero map:
|Coordinates
|Location
|-47 -254 -1146
|Ventgarden
|-100 -326 -1423
|Ventgarden
|-140 -104 -1065
|Chelicerate spawn point
|32 -240 -1162
|Chelicerate spawn point
|265 -44 -428
|Chelicerate spawn point
|327 -169 -988
|Sea Emperor Leviathan Juvenile spawn point
|412 -155 -864
|Sea Emperor Leviathan Juvenile spawn point
|671 -120 -1204
|Sea Emperor Leviathan Juvenile spawn point
|-1575 -13 -530
|Frozen Leviathan
Precursor Bounties
Below is where you can find all Precursor Bounties on the Subnautica Below Zero map:
|Coordinates
|Location
|-706 -234 -607
|Obelisk
|-513 -199 -485
|Precursor Pillar
|-509 -192 -433
|Precursor Pillar
|-475 -193 -456
|Precursor Pillar
|-468 -123 -312
|Precursor Technology
|-461 -182 -397
|Precursor Pillar
|-456 -194 -335
|Precursor Pillar
|-452 -188 -419
|Precursor Pillar
|-407 -182 -359
|Precursor Pillar
|-390 -182 -426
|Precursor Pillar
|-379 -185 -386
|Precursor Technology (Depreciated)
|-363 -18 -330
|Precursor Pillar
|-331 -347 -460
|Obelisk
|-283 -32 -358
|Precursor Pillar
|-251 -82 -333
|Precursor Pillar
|-239 7 -788
|Exploration Site
|-216 -105 -287
|Precursor Technology
|-97 -581 -1427
|Ground Samples
|192 -173 -28
|Water Analyzer
|251 -153 -432
|Water Analyzer
Sea Monkey Nests
Below is where you can find all Sea Monkey Nests on the Subnautica Below Zero map:
|Coordinates
|Location
|50 -115 -175
|Cave 2
|71 -139 -85
|Cave 2
|76 -138 -51
|Cave 2
|130 -123 0
|Cave 2
|146 -99 -82
|Cave 2
|-427 -57 10
|Cave 3
|-444 -81 12
|Cave 3
|-462 -138 -89
|Cave 1
|-497 -138 -162
|Cave 1
|-506 -135 3
|Cave 1
PDAs
Below is where you can find all PDAs on the Subnautica Below Zero map:
|Coordinates
|Location
|-1473 18 -1031
|Spy Penguin Log 1
|-313 -344 -325
|Seatruck Log 2
|-310 -238 -337
|Seatruck Log 2
|-292 15 293
|Robin Goodall – Alterra Application Interview
|-291 15 311
|Weekly Report: Research Base Zero
|-277 15 312
|Profile: Research Base Zero
|-276 15 283
|Task List
|-242 -134 -266
|Aurora Crash Interview – Alterra Spokesperson
|-234 31 -728
|Geological Log 3
|-209 30 555
|Alien Research Site Zero
|-208 -278 -782
|Aurora Wreckage Located, Survivors Confirmed
|-193 -7 -524
|Seatruck Log 3
|-177 -274 -706
|Was Unexplained Ion Signature Link to the Aurora’s Disappearance?
|-169 -50 -115
|Alterra Misplaces 1km Capital Ship Aurora
|-138 3 -573
|Cargo Rocket Seatruck Dock – Zero Sector
|230 -100 -629
|Alpha Base Control Room Test
Lava Geysers
Below is where you can find all Lava Geysers on the Subnautica Below Zero map:
|Coordinates
|Locations
|-369 -81 -702
|Lava Geyser, Thermal Spires
|-347 -107 -712
|Lava Geyser, Alterra Mining Site
|91 -116 -137
|Lava Geyser, Arctic Kelp Caves
