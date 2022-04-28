Subnautica Below Zero map guide: Locations, coordinates & more

The Subnautica Below Zero map is a sprawling icy wilderness, so here’s every location you need to know about and the coordinates required to get there.

The sequel to the watery Subnautica, Below Zero, lowers the temperature and increases the danger, making it a true fight for survival. The Subnautica Below Zero map contains various points of interest, all of which can aid your survival attempts in the game.

However, the map in Subnautica can be overwhelming for new players, and that’s where coordinates come in. These can be used to warp to a specific point on the map, saving you the trouble of traveling to it manually. This will help you navigate the world and plan your scavenging hunts better when traversing the Subnautica Below Zero map.

Subnautica Below Zero World Map

Here’s the world map in Subnautica Below Zero, which will help you learn where each coordinate’s location will take you. The map is split into different regions, each with its own unique quirks and designs:

How to use map coordinates

Before you can get started with using coordinates in Subnautica Below Zero, you’ll need to complete a couple of short steps:

Bring up the coordinates grid on the map in Subnautica Below Zero by pressing the F1 key . This will open a window that contains your current coordinates, along with additional game information.

. This will open a window that contains your current coordinates, along with additional game information. To fast-travel to your desired location, enter the coordinates of a particular location and press ‘Enter’. This should warp your character to a new location on the Subnautica Below Zero map.

Subnautica Below Zero map coordinates

Below is a list of all the Subnautica Below Zero map coordinates, based on the particular type of location that they represent.

We’ve also included the region in the right-hand column, which will help you to decide if the area is too dangerous to venture to or not – depending on where you are in the game.

Architect Bases

Below is where you can find all Architect Bases on the Subnautica Below Zero map:

Coordinates Location -1011 21 720 Arctic Spires Cache -634 -194 -413 Sanctuary Zero entrance -551 -199 -488 Sanctuary Zero cave entrance 545 -807 -649 Crystal Caves Cache 541 -619 -1099 Deep Lilypads Cave Cache -37 26 524 Architect Phase Gate Facility 1214 -945 -302 Fabricator Base

Alterra Corporation Locations

Below is where you can find all Alterra Corporation Bases on the Subnautica Below Zero map:

Coordinates Location -1185 17 -686 Phi Robotics Center -1315 42 -730 Glacial Bay Bridge -590 -33 25 Alterra Corporation tech site 113 -32 -12 Alterra Corporation tech site -131 -55 -175 Alterra Corporation tech site -125 3 -198 Alterra Corporation tech site -371 -171 -318 Alterra Corporation tech site -250 -124 -245 Alterra Corporation tech site -249 43 -779 Delta Station -72 9 301 Outpost Zero -130 -3 -572 Delta Island dock 554 -191 -1050 Omega Lab -1604 19 -822 Parvan’s Bunker

Data Boxes

Below is where you can find all Data Boxes on the Subnautica Below Zero map:

Coordination Location 107 -33 -9 Beacon 253 -137 -420 Booster Tank 0 -451 -1118 Booster Tank 225 -103 -620 Control Room -114 14 -330 Control Room 546 -202 -1055 Control Room -97 -296 -644 Headlamp -253 -124 -250 High Capacity O₂ Tank -294 -151 -778 Moonpool -371 -171 -318 Rebreather -261 41 -771 Scanner Room -197 -273 -707 Scanner Room -1515 11 -1038 Snowfox Hop Module -1096 61 332 Snowfox Ice Worm Attack Reduction Module 48 -410 -870 Stillsuit 550, -202, -1075 Swim Charge Fins -966 68 -84 Thumper -1337 38 -265 Thumper 253 -137 -420 Booster Tank -1604 -18 -557 Cold Suit -590 -34 21 Compass -371 -171 -318 High Capacity O₂ Tank -252 -125 -251 Rebreather

Biomes

Below is where you can find all key biome locations on the Subnautica Below Zero map:

Coordinates Location -381 -95 -818 Koppa Mining Site entrance -1399 10 -911 Glacial Connection exit pool -1025 -159 -782 Glacial Connection cave entrance -62 -380 -996 Crystal Caves entrance from Tree Spires 298 -490 -418 Crystal Caves entrance from Purple Vents -388 -198 -348 Deep Twisty Bridges entrance -348 -197 -351 Deep Twisty Bridges entrance -300 -204 -328 Long trench of Deep Twisty Bridges entrances -257 -4 141 End of the tunnel from Outpost Zero -381 -95 -818 Alterra Mining Site entrance -1399 10 -911 Glacier exit pool -1025 -159 -782 Glacier cave entrance -762 11 -195 Ice Sheet entrance -710 4 -161 Ice Sheet entrance -620 4 -109 Ice Sheet entrance -423 -166 -836 Crystal Caves entrance -62 -284 -996 Crystal Caves entrance 293 -163 -504 Crystal Caves entrance -388 -198 -348 Deep Twisty Bridges entrance -348 -197 -351 Deep Twisty Bridges entrance -300 -204 -328 Long trench of Deep Twisty Bridges entrances -257 -4 141 End of the tunnel from Research Base Zero

Independent Structures

Below is where you can find all independent structures on the Subnautica Below Zero map:

Coordinates Location -1496 9 -754 Jeffreys’ Bunker 603 -133 -330 Marguerit Maida tech site 964 9 -1167 Marguerit Maida tech site 1064 -595 -657 Marguerit Maida base 1161 -275 -467 Marguerit Maida tech site 998 30 -873 Marguerit’s Greenhouse 102 -366 -922 Marguerit Maida’s Base 0 -451 -1118 Marguerit Maida tech site

Caves

Below is where you can find all caves on the Subnautica Below Zero map:

Coordinates Location -1236 8 -525 Glacial Basin Large Cave entrance -1440 7 -665 Glacial Basin Large Cave entrance -1657 67 -761 Glacial Basin Dark Cave entrance -1709 29 -822 Glacial Basin Dark Cave entrance -250 -188 -247 Twisty Bridges Caves entrance -272 -188 -350 Twisty Bridges Caves entrance -305 -159 -379 Twisty Bridges Caves entrance -310 -183 -377 Twisty Bridges Caves entrance -336 -169 -394 Twisty Bridges Caves entrance -343 -166 -293 Twisty Bridges Caves entrance 2 -380 -181 -412 Twisty Bridges Caves entrance (Sanctuary Zero) -409 -194 -307 Three Twisty Bridges Caves entrances 2 -414 -182 -365 Twisty Bridges Caves entrance (Sanctuary Zero) -436 -37 20 Three Arctic Kelp Caves entrances 3 -450 -192 -342 Twisty Bridges Caves entrance (Sanctuary Zero) -472 -59 -215 Arctic Kelp Caves entrance -486 -43 -55 Arctic Kelp Caves entrance -577 -43 -112 Arctic Kelp Caves entrance -586 -54 -172 Arctic Kelp Caves entrance -588 -39 3 Arctic Kelp Caves entrance -66 -72 -169 Arctic Kelp Caves entrances 2 1 -57 -145 Two Arctic Kelp Caves entrances 2 126 -67 -138 Arctic Kelp Caves entrance 2 136 -67 -157 Arctic Kelp Caves entrances 2 150 -46 -9 Two Arctic Kelp Caves entrances 2 154 -67 -145 Arctic Kelp Caves entrance 2 237 -93 -122 Arctic Kelp Caves entrance 2 29 -56 -105 Arctic Kelp Caves entrance 2

Leviathan Spawns

Below is where you can find all Leviathan Spawns on the Subnautica Below Zero map:

Coordinates Location -47 -254 -1146 Ventgarden -100 -326 -1423 Ventgarden -140 -104 -1065 Chelicerate spawn point 32 -240 -1162 Chelicerate spawn point 265 -44 -428 Chelicerate spawn point 327 -169 -988 Sea Emperor Leviathan Juvenile spawn point 412 -155 -864 Sea Emperor Leviathan Juvenile spawn point 671 -120 -1204 Sea Emperor Leviathan Juvenile spawn point -1575 -13 -530 Frozen Leviathan

Precursor Bounties

Below is where you can find all Precursor Bounties on the Subnautica Below Zero map:

Coordinates Location -706 -234 -607 Obelisk -513 -199 -485 Precursor Pillar -509 -192 -433 Precursor Pillar -475 -193 -456 Precursor Pillar -468 -123 -312 Precursor Technology -461 -182 -397 Precursor Pillar -456 -194 -335 Precursor Pillar -452 -188 -419 Precursor Pillar -407 -182 -359 Precursor Pillar -390 -182 -426 Precursor Pillar -379 -185 -386 Precursor Technology (Depreciated) -363 -18 -330 Precursor Pillar -331 -347 -460 Obelisk -283 -32 -358 Precursor Pillar -251 -82 -333 Precursor Pillar -239 7 -788 Exploration Site -216 -105 -287 Precursor Technology -97 -581 -1427 Ground Samples 192 -173 -28 Water Analyzer 251 -153 -432 Water Analyzer

Sea Monkey Nests

Below is where you can find all Sea Monkey Nests on the Subnautica Below Zero map:

Coordinates Location 50 -115 -175 Cave 2 71 -139 -85 Cave 2 76 -138 -51 Cave 2 130 -123 0 Cave 2 146 -99 -82 Cave 2 -427 -57 10 Cave 3 -444 -81 12 Cave 3 -462 -138 -89 Cave 1 -497 -138 -162 Cave 1 -506 -135 3 Cave 1

PDAs

Below is where you can find all PDAs on the Subnautica Below Zero map:

Coordinates Location -1473 18 -1031 Spy Penguin Log 1 -313 -344 -325 Seatruck Log 2 -310 -238 -337 Seatruck Log 2 -292 15 293 Robin Goodall – Alterra Application Interview -291 15 311 Weekly Report: Research Base Zero -277 15 312 Profile: Research Base Zero -276 15 283 Task List -242 -134 -266 Aurora Crash Interview – Alterra Spokesperson -234 31 -728 Geological Log 3 -209 30 555 Alien Research Site Zero -208 -278 -782 Aurora Wreckage Located, Survivors Confirmed -193 -7 -524 Seatruck Log 3 -177 -274 -706 Was Unexplained Ion Signature Link to the Aurora’s Disappearance? -169 -50 -115 Alterra Misplaces 1km Capital Ship Aurora -138 3 -573 Cargo Rocket Seatruck Dock – Zero Sector 230 -100 -629 Alpha Base Control Room Test

Lava Geysers

Below is where you can find all Lava Geysers on the Subnautica Below Zero map:

Coordinates Locations -369 -81 -702 Lava Geyser, Thermal Spires -347 -107 -712 Lava Geyser, Alterra Mining Site 91 -116 -137 Lava Geyser, Arctic Kelp Caves

So that’s all the Subnautica Below Zero map coordinates? Looking for more console commands or cheats? Check out these guides:

