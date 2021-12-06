Best Elder Scrolls: Oblivion console commands on PC

Players should use console commands in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to expand on the game’s mechanics and unlock new, fun features. So we’ve found the best ones to use on PC and put them in this handy guide.
Despite being a fair few years old now, Bethesda’s unbelievable RPG title is still one of the finest ever crafted. Oblivion took the Elder Scrolls series to new heights, and players still find themselves going back and replaying the adventure time and time again.
Even though Skyrim’s multiple rereleases have replaced Oblivion as the de facto Elder Scrolls title, Oblivion is still a classic. Skyrim has its own console commands, and so does Oblivion.
From enabling to God mode to changing how the world around you looks, Oblivion’s console commands provide a lot of freedom to customize the game.
Contents
- Basic Oblivion console commands
- Targeted console commands
- Quest console commands
- Player console commands
- Misc. Oblivion console commands
Basic Oblivion console commands
Your first selection of console commands is full of very basic ones that can tinker with Oblivion’s moment-to-moment gameplay. These small manipulations of the game’s mechanics can make the world of difference and offer a completely different experience to what you’d find normally.
|Code
|Effect
|showsubtitle
|Toggles NPC subtitles
|tai
|Toggle AI
|tcai
|Toggle combat AI
|tcl
|Toggle collision. If done with no target, toggles noclip on player.
|pcb
|Purge cell buffer
|tdetect
|Toggle AI detection
|tdt
|Toggle debug text
|tfc
|Toggle freeflying camera
|tfow
|Toggle fog of war; entire local area map revealed.
|tfh
|Toggle full help
|tg
|Toggle grass
|tgm
|Toggles God Mode
|thd
|Toggle Heads up Picture in Picture
|tlb
|Toggle Lite Brite. This greatly brightens the world, and significantly improves performance.
|tll
|Toggle land LOD
|tlv
|Toggle leaves
|tm
|Toggles menus
|tmg
|Toggle Motion Guide
|tmm <#>
|Toggle all map markers
1=Show 0=Hide
|ts
|Toggle sky
|tt
|Toggle trees; All trees turn invisible, but still clip.
|twf
|Toggle wireframe mode
|twr
|Toggle water radius
|tws
|Toggle water rendering
Targeted console commands
If you want to change how NPCs behave or act then targeted console commands are the perfect way of doing this. Find out all the different ways in which you change character behavior below.
|Code
|Effect
|activate
|Activate target
|additem <BaseID> <qty>
|Adds item to inventory
|disable
|Disables an object or NPC, removing it from the world.
|enable
|Enables an object or NPC, bringing it back into the world.
|removeitem <BaseID> <qty>
|Removes item from player character’s inventory
|equipitem <BaseID> <NoUnequip>
|Force equips an Item, must be in target’s inventory.
NoUnEquip 1 prevents the item from being unequipped. 0 or leaving it blank will equip it with normal behavior.
|removeallitems
|Removes all items from player character’s inventory
|addspell <SpellCode>
|Adds spell to character’s spell list
|removespell <SpellCode>
|Removes spell from character’s spell list
|dispel <SpellCode>
|Dispels a specific magic effect from target. Works on enchantment effects affecting target.
|dispelallspells
|Dispel all spell-based magic effects from target. Does not work on enchantment effects affecting target.
|createfullactorcopy
|Clones target actor. Warning: if you copy a follower and then disable them, the game will act as if they were still following you, thus not allowing you to recruit any more members of that faction until that clone is killed or sent away.
|deletefullactorcopy
|Deletes a clone of the target actor
|DuplicateAllItems <refID>
|Duplicates all items from the target container to the referenced container.
|getav <attribute>
|Get value of attribute, <attribute> includes basic attributes (strength, intelligence, etc.), derived attributes (health, magicka, etc.), NPC-only attributes (aggression, responsibility, etc.), skills (blade, blunt, etc.), and various spell effects.
|setav <attribute> <#>
|Sets value of attribute.
|kill <victim>
|Kills actor; Specifying <victim> will assign credit for the kill (quest updates, bounty, etc.).
|lock <#>
|Locks Target. <#> is the degree of complexity (1–99). 100 is unpickable/needs a key. No <#> will relock to the original level.
|unlock
|Unlocks targeted object.
|moddisposition <ID> <+/-#>
|Modify <target> disposition toward <ID> by <#>.
|moveto <refID/location >
|Moves <target> to <refID> or <location>. e.g. moveto player
|payfine
|Pays character’s criminal fines
|payfinethief
|Pays criminal fines without removing stolen items from inventory
|placeatme <BaseID> <#>
|Spawns a new copy of object in front of player.
|resurrect <#>
|Resurrects target actor; 1 will make the target get up instead of respawning, thus allowing them to keep their equipment. If a corpse has vanished already, it will also need to be enabled.
|SetActorFullName <name>
|Sets actor’s name; <name> must be in quotes if it contains a space, e.g. “Jagar Tharn”
|setcrimegold <#>
|Sets specified bounty on target
|setlevel <#>
|Changes target’s level
|SetOpenState <#>
|Changes the opened/closed/locked state of a door; 1 will unlock and, if possible, open any door. 0 will close a door, if possible.
|SetOwnership <BaseID/FactionID>
|Changes ownership of targeted item; No <owner> flag = Player
|stopcombat
|Stops target combat
|startcombat
|Starts target combat
|startconversation <refID>, <topic parameter?>
|Starts NPC conversation. WARNING: Failed use may cause player to get stuck, NPCs to freeze, and random dialogue to play.
Quest console commands
If you want to fiddle around with Oblivion’s quests, making them easier or bypassing stuff altogether, then these will help you out.
|Code
|Effect
|completequest <qID>
|Completes quest.
|caqs
|Completes all quest stages.
|GetStage <qID>
|Shows quest stage for <qID>.
|player.completequest <qID>
|Removes quest from list. (Does not complete it. Will set any NPC following you for the quest to neutral. The NPC will follow, but not fight, and attack you if you hit them.)
|ShowQuestTargets
|Shows active quests ID and stage.
|SetStage <qID> <Stg>
|Advances <qID> to <stg>. Useful for bugged quests. (Increase the stage by 10.00 for each separate stage; 10.00 is accepted the quest.)
|setquestobject <BaseID> <flag>
|Set Quest Object 1=Quest 0=NoQuest
|showfullquestlog <qID>
|Shows all log entries for <Quest>.
|showquestlog
|Show quest log.
|showquestlog 0
|Show current quest log.
|showquestlog 1
|Show completed quest log.
|sq
|Show all quests and stage
|sqt
|Show current quest
|movetoqt
|Teleport to quest target.
Player console commands
Player console commands have a wide range of cool changes you can make. Regaining health, unlocking shouts and a ton of other character settings can be changed with these inputs.
|Code
|Effect
|advlevel
|Force a level up
|advskill <skill> <#>
|Force a skill up # levels
|player.setAV <Ability/attribute> <#>
|Change your current ability/attribute
|player.setlevel <#>
|Change level to 1–255
|SetPCFame
|Set fame
|SetPCInfamy
|Set infamy
|SexChange
|Change Gender
|ShowRaceMenu
|Change race/face/sex/name
|ShowBirthsignMenu
|Changes Birthsign
|ShowClassMenu
|Changes Class
|ShowEnchantment
|Enchanting window
|ShowSpellMaking
|Spell creation screen
|swdp
|Shows those detecting the player
|modpca <attribute> <#>
|Adds # points to an attribute
|modpcs <skill> <#>
|Adds # points to the skill
|psb
|Add all spells to player
|addscriptpackage 0009E69B
|Makes the target a follower of Hero.
|Setscale <#>
|Makes the target a certain size.
Misc. Oblivion console commands
Changing the in-game weather and FOV are two aspects of Oblivion that can be altered here. There are also another few handy instructions you can give the game such as “killing all enemies in the area.”
|Code
|Effect
|bat <filename>
|Executes the file with name <filename>
|coc <location>
|Teleport to <location>(Center on Cell)
|coe <X>,<Y>
|Teleport to exact <location> coordinates
|enableplayercontrols
|Enables player control during cinematic mode
|fov <value>
|Changes the field of view of the player (0–180)
|fw <ID>
|Forces specified weather conditions, without transitions
|killall
|Kills all creatures in loaded area
|prid <refId>
|Picks reference (Console target) by ID
|qqq
|Exits the game without using menus
|save <name>
|Save game; Tag 1 to save as [Name.ess.txt]
|saveini
|Save ini settings
|show
|Shows value of global variable
|set <globalvar> to <value>
|Set Global Variable
|setdebugtext
|Selects Debugging Info
|set timescale to <#>
|sets the speed of how fast time advances in-game. Default=30 Realtime=1
|ssg
|Creates a window with the full game scene graph
|sw <ID>
|Set Weather
|getgs <game setting>
|Get Game Setting
|setgs <game setting> <value>
|Set Game Setting
For news on upcoming Bethesda RPGs, check out everything we know about The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield.
