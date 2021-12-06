Best Elder Scrolls: Oblivion console commands on PC

Players should use console commands in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to expand on the game’s mechanics and unlock new, fun features. So we’ve found the best ones to use on PC and put them in this handy guide.

Despite being a fair few years old now, Bethesda’s unbelievable RPG title is still one of the finest ever crafted. Oblivion took the Elder Scrolls series to new heights, and players still find themselves going back and replaying the adventure time and time again.

Even though Skyrim’s multiple rereleases have replaced Oblivion as the de facto Elder Scrolls title, Oblivion is still a classic. Skyrim has its own console commands, and so does Oblivion.

From enabling to God mode to changing how the world around you looks, Oblivion’s console commands provide a lot of freedom to customize the game.

Basic Oblivion console commands

Your first selection of console commands is full of very basic ones that can tinker with Oblivion’s moment-to-moment gameplay. These small manipulations of the game’s mechanics can make the world of difference and offer a completely different experience to what you’d find normally.

Code Effect showsubtitle Toggles NPC subtitles tai Toggle AI tcai Toggle combat AI tcl Toggle collision. If done with no target, toggles noclip on player. pcb Purge cell buffer tdetect Toggle AI detection tdt Toggle debug text tfc Toggle freeflying camera tfow Toggle fog of war; entire local area map revealed. tfh Toggle full help tg Toggle grass tgm Toggles God Mode thd Toggle Heads up Picture in Picture tlb Toggle Lite Brite. This greatly brightens the world, and significantly improves performance. tll Toggle land LOD tlv Toggle leaves tm Toggles menus tmg Toggle Motion Guide tmm <#> Toggle all map markers

1=Show 0=Hide ts Toggle sky tt Toggle trees; All trees turn invisible, but still clip. twf Toggle wireframe mode twr Toggle water radius tws Toggle water rendering

Targeted console commands

If you want to change how NPCs behave or act then targeted console commands are the perfect way of doing this. Find out all the different ways in which you change character behavior below.

Code Effect activate Activate target additem <BaseID> <qty> Adds item to inventory disable Disables an object or NPC, removing it from the world. enable Enables an object or NPC, bringing it back into the world. removeitem <BaseID> <qty> Removes item from player character’s inventory equipitem <BaseID> <NoUnequip> Force equips an Item, must be in target’s inventory.

NoUnEquip 1 prevents the item from being unequipped. 0 or leaving it blank will equip it with normal behavior. removeallitems Removes all items from player character’s inventory addspell <SpellCode> Adds spell to character’s spell list removespell <SpellCode> Removes spell from character’s spell list dispel <SpellCode> Dispels a specific magic effect from target. Works on enchantment effects affecting target. dispelallspells Dispel all spell-based magic effects from target. Does not work on enchantment effects affecting target. createfullactorcopy Clones target actor. Warning: if you copy a follower and then disable them, the game will act as if they were still following you, thus not allowing you to recruit any more members of that faction until that clone is killed or sent away. deletefullactorcopy Deletes a clone of the target actor DuplicateAllItems <refID> Duplicates all items from the target container to the referenced container. getav <attribute> Get value of attribute, <attribute> includes basic attributes (strength, intelligence, etc.), derived attributes (health, magicka, etc.), NPC-only attributes (aggression, responsibility, etc.), skills (blade, blunt, etc.), and various spell effects. setav <attribute> <#> Sets value of attribute. kill <victim> Kills actor; Specifying <victim> will assign credit for the kill (quest updates, bounty, etc.). lock <#> Locks Target. <#> is the degree of complexity (1–99). 100 is unpickable/needs a key. No <#> will relock to the original level. unlock Unlocks targeted object. moddisposition <ID> <+/-#> Modify <target> disposition toward <ID> by <#>. moveto <refID/location > Moves <target> to <refID> or <location>. e.g. moveto player payfine Pays character’s criminal fines payfinethief Pays criminal fines without removing stolen items from inventory placeatme <BaseID> <#> Spawns a new copy of object in front of player. resurrect <#> Resurrects target actor; 1 will make the target get up instead of respawning, thus allowing them to keep their equipment. If a corpse has vanished already, it will also need to be enabled. SetActorFullName <name> Sets actor’s name; <name> must be in quotes if it contains a space, e.g. “Jagar Tharn” setcrimegold <#> Sets specified bounty on target setlevel <#> Changes target’s level SetOpenState <#> Changes the opened/closed/locked state of a door; 1 will unlock and, if possible, open any door. 0 will close a door, if possible. SetOwnership <BaseID/FactionID> Changes ownership of targeted item; No <owner> flag = Player stopcombat Stops target combat startcombat Starts target combat startconversation <refID>, <topic parameter?> Starts NPC conversation. WARNING: Failed use may cause player to get stuck, NPCs to freeze, and random dialogue to play.

Quest console commands

If you want to fiddle around with Oblivion’s quests, making them easier or bypassing stuff altogether, then these will help you out.

Code Effect completequest <qID> Completes quest. caqs Completes all quest stages. GetStage <qID> Shows quest stage for <qID>. player.completequest <qID> Removes quest from list. (Does not complete it. Will set any NPC following you for the quest to neutral. The NPC will follow, but not fight, and attack you if you hit them.) ShowQuestTargets Shows active quests ID and stage. SetStage <qID> <Stg> Advances <qID> to <stg>. Useful for bugged quests. (Increase the stage by 10.00 for each separate stage; 10.00 is accepted the quest.) setquestobject <BaseID> <flag> Set Quest Object 1=Quest 0=NoQuest showfullquestlog <qID> Shows all log entries for <Quest>. showquestlog Show quest log. showquestlog 0 Show current quest log. showquestlog 1 Show completed quest log. sq Show all quests and stage sqt Show current quest movetoqt Teleport to quest target.

Player console commands

Player console commands have a wide range of cool changes you can make. Regaining health, unlocking shouts and a ton of other character settings can be changed with these inputs.

Code Effect advlevel Force a level up advskill <skill> <#> Force a skill up # levels player.setAV <Ability/attribute> <#> Change your current ability/attribute player.setlevel <#> Change level to 1–255 SetPCFame Set fame SetPCInfamy Set infamy SexChange Change Gender ShowRaceMenu Change race/face/sex/name ShowBirthsignMenu Changes Birthsign ShowClassMenu Changes Class ShowEnchantment Enchanting window ShowSpellMaking Spell creation screen swdp Shows those detecting the player modpca <attribute> <#> Adds # points to an attribute modpcs <skill> <#> Adds # points to the skill psb Add all spells to player addscriptpackage 0009E69B Makes the target a follower of Hero. Setscale <#> Makes the target a certain size.

Misc. Oblivion console commands

Changing the in-game weather and FOV are two aspects of Oblivion that can be altered here. There are also another few handy instructions you can give the game such as “killing all enemies in the area.”

Code Effect bat <filename> Executes the file with name <filename> coc <location> Teleport to <location>(Center on Cell) coe <X>,<Y> Teleport to exact <location> coordinates enableplayercontrols Enables player control during cinematic mode fov <value> Changes the field of view of the player (0–180) fw <ID> Forces specified weather conditions, without transitions killall Kills all creatures in loaded area prid <refId> Picks reference (Console target) by ID qqq Exits the game without using menus save <name> Save game; Tag 1 to save as [Name.ess.txt] saveini Save ini settings show Shows value of global variable set <globalvar> to <value> Set Global Variable setdebugtext Selects Debugging Info set timescale to <#> sets the speed of how fast time advances in-game. Default=30 Realtime=1 ssg Creates a window with the full game scene graph sw <ID> Set Weather getgs <game setting> Get Game Setting setgs <game setting> <value> Set Game Setting

For news on upcoming Bethesda RPGs, check out everything we know about The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield.

