Here’s how to complete the Unfinished Expedition quest in Once Human, including solving the challenging Army Records photo puzzle task and delivering the exploration notes to Maxie or Claire.

The Once Human side quest Unfinished Expedition involves players investigating a “peculiar lighthouse by the sea” and hunting for Rosetta’s research documents. The lighthouse is located just southeast of Meyer’s Market towards the coast.

Starry Studio / Dexerto You can find the abandoned lighthouse southeast of Meyer’s Market.

To unlock the quest, you will need to have progressed through the main story missions until you meet the character Maxie at the Meyer’s Market location. This will then make Unfinished Expedition available and be clearly marked on your map for you to track.

Head over to the large abandoned lighthouse and climb all the way to the top. To start the quest, simply pick up the Expedition Notes.

How to complete Unfinished Expedition: Step-by-step guide

Find Rosetta’s research documents Hand over exploration notes to Maxie or Claire

How to find Rosetta’s research documents

There are three Rosetta research documents that you will need to find to complete this part of the quest. This includes tracking down Environmental Security Records, Medical Records, and Army Records, while eliminating and solving puzzles along the way.

Environmental Security Records

Head over to the edge of the dockyard, which your quest marker will direct you towards. Here you will find some enemies that you will need to eliminate and then just climb up the ladder to the top of the small lighthouse and jump off using your glider to land aboard the ship.

Starry Studio You can use your glider to easily travel over to the ship from the top of the lighthouse.

You will find the Environmental Security Records located at the front of the boat, in which you must interact with to pick up.

Medical Records Document

To find the Medical Records Document, go to the medical building located further into the docks. The quest marker will easily direct you to this, but several guards will be patrolling the area that must be eliminated.

Starry Studio You will need to fit all three of the shapes into the bottom section of the circle to get the document.

Once inside, head up to the staircase and access the Computer Terminal at the back next to the X-ray machine. You then need to interact with each of the three nodes on the right-hand side of the screen so that they all align within the bottom section to get the Medical Records. As shown above.

Army Records Document

Despite the Army Records marker guiding you towards the building containing the Army Records in the dockyard, there are no further instructions on how to enter it. You will therefore need to solve the puzzle to unlock the door.

Starry Studio You will need to align the two photos together to complete one image to unlock the door.

To get the Army Records, you must line up the two photos shown on the side of the building so that the two halves of the image of a small girl line up seamlessly with each other. However, this has proved tricky and may take a few goes to get it to work.

The best way to complete the puzzle is by standing fairly close in front of the metal container and then looking at the photos. You can then position your third-person camera so that the two halves line up to create one image, turning left and right or stepping back and forth till it’s perfect.

Both photos will then disappear and be replaced with an unlocked open door, which will grant you access inside the building and allow you to pick up the Army Records.

Where to hand over exploration notes to Maxie or Claire

This is the easiest part of the quest. You will just need to travel back over to Meyer’s Market, which will be clearly marked on the map and the quest marker will guide you.

Starry Studio Maxie and Claire can be found in Meyer’s Market where the Unfinished Expedition quest began.

You will find Maxie and Claire located nearby for you to then interact with either of them and hand over the exploration notes you have found. As soon as they have been passed over, you will have completed all parts of the Unfinished Expedition quest in Once Human.

