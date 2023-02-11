How to dive underwater and find treasure in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has some areas that players will need to swim to progress, but some are probably wondering if they can also dive down under the murky depths.

Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of different modes of transportation, like flying on a broom or riding a flying mount like a Thestral or Hippogriff.

Additionally, players can swim around in bodies of water like the Black Lake or underground ponds. In fact, some lakes and ponds in the open world actually contain treasure vaults and dungeons that offer great rewards.

Players will need to dive underwater to get to those treasure vaults, so here’s everything students need to know about diving in Hogwarts Legacy and finding secrets underwater.

Can you dive in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players can dive in Hogwarts Legacy, but it’s a bit more restricted compared to just swimming around. Players can only dive in designated spots in bodies of water where water is bubbling and swirling around.

To dive, you just need to swim to one of those swirling spots in a body of water and hold the ‘Interact’ button. Your character will take a breath and dive underwater for a brief moment.

Avalanche Software Players can only dive in swirling areas around bodies of water in Hogwarts Legacy.

There are a handful of different things that can happen when you dive underwater. Sometimes, dive spots lead to treasure vaults where players have to solve a puzzle to earn a reward. Other times, you will simply find items like materials, Galleons, or quest items.

One of the game’s earliest quests, The Lost Astrolabe, will task players to dive around various Black Lake spots to find a lost item. Additionally, the ‘Mer-ky’ Depths quest requires players to dive to find a treasure vault made by merpeople.

So, students should definitely keep an eye out whenever they come across the water with swirling spots, as they might end up finding some helpful treasures.

And that’s everything players need to know about how to dive underwater and find treasure in Hogwarts Legacy! Those looking for more tips and tricks can check out our other Hogwarts Legacy guides below:

