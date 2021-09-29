Terraria console commands explained: A simple controls guide

While at first glance the controls for Terraria appear rather simple, understanding all of Terraria’s console commands can be a challenge.
Originally released on PC, Terraria has premiered on multiple platforms such as most consoles and even on mobile devices, and one would think that PC players have access to vastly more features compared to those on consoles such as the Xbox, PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch.
That said, Terraria allows players to dive into the inner workings of the game, and toy with some of the console commands in order to elevate their world.
We’re going to run over Terraria’s console commands and what each one will let you do.
All Terraria console commands
Essentially, console commands are used to access certain features that are within the game’s coding. Think of them as cheats, in a way. Players will be able to perform functions as teleportation, and exciting the game with these codes, so they can be rather handy.
These controls are only available on PC, and there are quite a few to run over. Thankfully, we have got all of them listed down below along with what function they perform.
|Command
|Action
|help
|Prompts the command list to pop up
|playing
|Shows who is currently on the server
|clear
|Clears console
|exit
|Closes the sever
|exit-nosave
|Closes the server, but doesn’t save progress made since last save
|save
|Saves world
|kick
|Kicks a certain player from the server
|ban
|Bans a certain player from the server
|password
|Shows password for the server/changes password
|version
|Shows version number
|time
|Shows current time
|port
|Shows port
|maxplayers
|Shows max players allowed in the server
|say
|Declares a message to all players in the server
|motd
|Displays the message of the day
|dawn
|Time will be set to 4:30 am
|noon
|Time will be set to 12:00 pm
|dusk
|Time will be set to 7:30 pm
|settle
|Calms all water in world
|midnight
|Time will be set to 12:00 am
How to bring up Terraria’s console commands
If you’re looking to use these commands, you’re going to want to bring up the in-game console in order to enter these lines of text.
This can be done via the following steps:
- Set up a server for you to host
- Once the server is active, hit the backtick key ` to bring up the console
- Enter the Terraria console command you want to input
Now that you’re up to speed with all Terraria console commands, you’re ready to dive into some more content surrounding Terraria with the following guides.
