Ark: Survival Evolved console commands on PC: How to use console commands

ToggleDamageNumbers Toggles floating damage numbers on the server

AllowPlayerToJoinNoCheck Adds the player specified by their Integer encoded Steam ID to the server’s whitelist.

BanPlayer Add the specified player to the server’s banned list.

Broadcast Broadcast a message to all players on the server.

TribeMessage Adds a message to the specified tribe’s Tribelog.

DisallowPlayerToJoinNoCheck Removes the specified player from the server’s whitelist.

DoExit Shuts down the server as soon as possible.

GetChat Returns the latest chat buffer.

GetGameLog Print 100 entries at a time also outputs to dated file in in “\Logs”.

GetTribeIdPlayerList Prints a list of every player of a specified tribe with both PlayerID and SteamID in the console and in a special in-game chat window.

TribeStructureAudit Console output of the types and counts of a given TribeId’s structures.

TribeDinoAudit Console output of the types and counts of a given TribeId’s dinos.

ServerChat Sends a chat message to all currently connected players.

ServerChatTo Sends a direct chat message to the player specified by their int64 encoded steam id.

ServerChatToPlayer Sends a direct chat message to the player specified by their Steam name.

SaveWorld Forces the server to save the game world to disk in its current state.

SetGlobalPause Pauses everything game-related.

SetDay Sets the current day number.

SetTimeOfDay Sets the game world’s time of day to the specified time.

ShowMessageOfTheDay Displays the message of the day.

UnbanPlayer Remove the specified player from the server’s banned list.

SetCheatPlayer Enable cheat commands that affect the current player, mounted dinosaurs and the game world

ClearPlayerInventory Clears the specified player’s inventory, equipped items, and/or slot items.

GetAllState Prints all entities of given type to console (server console, not in-game) and to server log file ‘ShooterGame.log’ after a while if logging to file is enabled in server configurations.

GiveExpToTarget Same as AddExperience, but adds it to the player or dinosaur you’re currently looking at.

GiveInfiniteStatsToTarget Gives infinite stats to the player or dinosaur you’re looking at.

KickPlayer Forcibly disconnect the specified player from the server.

Kill Instantly kills the targeted structure or dinosaur, leaving behind a corpse.

KillAOE Kills all specified creatures in the designated radius.

KillPlayer Kills the specified player in-game

RenamePlayer Renames the player specified by their in-game string name.

RenameTribe Renames the tribe specified by its string name.

TakeAllDino Changes ownership of all dinosaurs of the tribe the player is currently looking at to the tribe of player.

TakeAllStructure Changes ownership of all structures of the tribe the player is currently looking at to the tribe of player.

LevelUp Auto-adds some XP, then levels up a stat on your player character, or if riding a dinosaur, on that dinosaur

LevelUpAOE Auto-adds some XP, then levels up a stat on all nearby players and dinosaurs in the specified radius

LevelUpTarget Auto-adds some XP, then levels up a stat on your targeted player or dino.

Force an update of the dynamic config.

Teleport Moves the player character forward in the direction the player is facing until the character collides with an object or the terrain.

TeleportPlayerIDToMe Teleports the player specified by their in-game ID to the current player.

TeleportPlayerNameToMe Teleports the player specified by their name to the current player.

TeleportToPlayer Teleports the current player to the player specified by their in-game ID.

TeleportToPlayerName Teleports the user to the player named as given in command.

TeleportToActorLocation Lets you teleport to a specific actor in the gameworld.

TP Lets you teleport to defined locations quickly.

TPCoords Moves the player’s character to the specified GPS position instantly.

SPI Does the same as SetPlayerPos but lets you set a yaw and pitch for a specified view too.

SetPlayerPos Moves the player’s character to the specified position instantly.

MoveTargetTo Sets the world location of the player or dinosaur you are currently looking at.

TeleportToActiveHorde Teleports you to the specified horde event.

DestroyAll Destroys all entities (like creatures, structures) of the specified type.

DestroyWildDinoClasses Destroys all wild creatures of the specified type.

DestroyAllEnemies Destroys all non-player creatures on the map, including tamed creatures.

DestroyFoliage Destroys all foliage and resource nodes in radius.

DestroyMyTarget Instantly destroys the creature or structure in the current player’s crosshairs, without leaving any corpse.

DestroyStructures Destroys all structures owned by all players on the map.

DestroyTribeDinos Will destroy all dinosaurs on the ARK, based on the Tribe owner (or player owner) of the thing that you are currently looking at.

DestroyTribeId Will destroy a tribe.

DestroyTribeIdDinos Will destroy all tames in a tribe.

DestroyTribeIdPlayers Will destroy all players in a tribe.

DestroyTribeIdStructures Will destroy all structures in a tribe.

DestroyTribePlayers Will destroy all players of a tribe on the ARK, based on the Tribe owner (or player owner) of the thing that you are currently looking at.

DestroyTribeStructures Will destroy all structures on the ARK, based on the Tribe owner (or player owner) of the thing that you are currently looking at.

DestroyTribeStructuresLessThan Destroy all the structures owned by the given tribe that have less than the given connections (snapped structures).

DestroyWildDinos Destroys all untamed creatures on the map. Useful for helping newly-released creatures to spawn.

ForcePlayerToJoinTargetTribe Forces the player specified by their in-game UE4 ID to the tribe that the target entity or structure of the current player belongs to.

ForcePlayerToJoinTribe Forces the player specified by their in-game UE4 ID to the tribe specified by its name.

ForceJoinTribe Let’s you join a targeted Tribe.

ForceTribes Creates a new tribe and forces specified players to join it.

GiveAllStructure Gives the current player ownership of all the targeted structures and all structures connected to it recursively.

MakeTribeAdmin Promotes you to an admin of the tribe you’re currently a member of.

MakeTribeFounder Makes you the founder of the tribe you’re currently a member of.

RemoveTribeAdmin Removes your admin status for your current tribe.

TakeTribe Gives you all of the tribe’s dinosaurs and structures.

GiveCreativeMode Sets yourself in Creative Mode.

GiveCreativeModeToTarget Sets the target you are visiting in Creative Mode.

GiveCreativeModeToPlayer Sets a certain player identified by the player’s ID in Creative Mode.

AddExperience Adds the specified number of experience points to the player.

AddChibiExp Adds the specified number of experience points to the command-executing player’s currently equipped Chibi-Pet.

AddChibiExpToPlayer Adds the specified number of experience points to the target player’s currently equipped Chibi-Pet.

DebugAllowvrMissionTeleport Allows teleport in Genesis: Part 1 to the final boss without completing missions.

forcecompleteactivemission 0 Completes the current mission successfully on Genesis Part 1 and Part 2.

UnlockEngram Unlocks Tekgram

HideRiders Makes a rider of a dinosaur visually invisible. You stay invisible after un-mounting.

ChangeSize Changes the current player’s size.

ClearTutorials Resets all tutorials on your client.

EnemyInvisible When enabled, all creatures on the map will ignore the current player, even when attacked.

ExecSetSleeping Puts the current player character to sleep or wakes them up

Fly Activates “fly mode,” permitting the player character to move freely in any direction without physics or gravity being applied.

Ghost Activates “no clip” mode, permitting the player character to pass freely through objects in the world that normally block movement, including the terrain itself.

GiveColors Gives you quantity of each dye in the game.

GiveEngrams Unlocks all crafting recipes for the player character.

GiveEngramsTekOnly Gives you all tek engrams.

GiveTekengramsTo Provide the partial string of a tek engram to give them to players, works similar to GFI

Tekgrams unlocked this way will stay even after a relog and server restart.

GiveExpToPlayer Gives the specified player the specified amount of experience points.

GiveItem Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.

GiveItemNum Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.

GiveItemToPlayer Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.

GiveItemNumToPlayer Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.

GiveResources Add 50 units of each resource in the game to the player’s inventory.

GiveSlotItem Adds the item specified by its blueprint path into one of your item slots.

GiveSlotItemNum Adds the item specified by its item ID into one of your item slots.

GiveToMe Changes the owner of the targeted entity (structure or dinosaur) to the current player.

GMBuff Gives player God, InfiniteStats, EnemyInvisibleTrue, and a bunch of experience.

EnvQA A shortcut that internally executes GMBuff, GiveArmorSet Tek 0, stats fps, and stat unit.

God Toggles “god mode”.

HideTutorial Hides the tutorial specified by its tutorial index.

HurtMe Damages the player character.

InfiniteStats Refills the player’s health, stamina, oxygen, food & water immediately, and keeps them at their maximum level while the command is active.

LeaveMeAlone Combination of God, InfiniteStats, and EnemyInvisible true.

OnToggleInGameMenu Opens or closes the in-game menu.

OpenMap Loads the map specified by its name.

Playercommand Currently used to give the player the ascension effect.

SetAdminIcon Hides the Admin Icon next to the name in chat when a player that has enabled cheats writes something.

SetFacialHairPercent Sets value in the range from 0 to 1.

SetFacialHairStyle Sets value in the range from 0 to 7.

SetHeadHairPercent Sets value in the range from 0 to 1.

SetHeadHairStyle Sets value in the range from 0 to 7.

SetGodMode Enables or disables god mode for the current player.

SetTargetPlayerBodyVal Setting a value between -1.0 and 1.0 will adjust the targeted player area.

SetTargetPlayerColorVal Changes the color of various parts of the body.

ShowInGameMenu Displays the in-game menu.

ShowTutorial Displays the tutorial specified by its tutorial ID.

Suicide Kills yourself.

ToggleInfiniteAmmo Provides unlimited ammunition for all of the player character’s weapons.

Walk Deactivates “fly mode”.

ToggleGun Prevents the player character’s equipped item (or hands if nothing is equipped) from being displayed.

RefillStats Sets all stats to maximum once.

GiveArmorSet Gives you a full armor set of the tier specified, and equips them for you.

GiveWeaponSet Gives you all weapons in the specified tier, as well as the correct ammo for them.

GiveItemSet Gives you all items in the specified item set tier.

ClearMyBuffs Attempts to deactivate all of your buffs.

SetMyTargetSleeping Knocks out target dinosaur or player.

MaxAscend Unlock Alpha Overseer and Alpha Rockwell ascensions for the player matching the given ID.

DefeatBoss Unlock the given boss for the player matching the given ID.

DefeatAllBosses Unlock all the bosses of alpha difficulty for the player matching the given ID.

GiveAllExplorerNotes Unlock all the explorer notes for every ark for the player issuing the command.

GiveExplorerNote Unlock the note matching the specified index.

AddHexagons Adds the specified amount of hexagons to the player issuing the command.

InfiniteWeight Toggle infinite weight.

DoTame Tames the targeted creature if the creature is capable of being tamed, activating all triggers as if the player had tamed the creature normally.

DumpDinoStats Dumps the stats for the dinosaur you are riding or looking at to the cheat console output.

ForceTame Immediately tames the dinosaur under the player’s crosshairs.

ForceTameAOE Force tames every dino in a specified radius, default’s to 2000 if no number is given.

RainCritters Spawns a mix of sheep and dodos above the player, cannot change the creatures as it’s hard coded into the game.

RainDinos Spawns a mix of trikes and parasaurs above the player, cannot change the creatures as it’s hard coded into the game.

RainDanger Spawns a mix of rexes and allos above the player, cannot change the creatures as it’s hard coded into the game.

SDF Spawn a creature of the specified type in front of the player character.

SetBabyAge Sets the age of the target baby dinosaur.

SetImprintQuality Sets value in the range from 0 to 1 (= 100%) of the target baby or adult bred dinosaur.

SetImprintedPlayer Changes the imprinted player of the target dinosaur to the provided player name/ID.

SetStatOnTarget Changes the current value on the set stat.

TransferImprints Transfers all dinos that are imprinted on the oldPlayerId to the newPlayerId.

SetTargetDinoColor Sets the dinosaur you target to specified color/s.

SpawnActor Spawns the entity specified by its blueprint path at a random level.

SpawnActorSpread Spawns a number of entities in the specified area.

SpawnDino Spawns a leveled dino specified by its blueprint path.

Summon Spawn a creature of the specified type at the place of the player character.

SummonTamed Spawn a force-tamed creature of the specified type at the place of the player character.

GMSummon Spawn a creature of the specified type at the place of the player character and tame it.

GiveDinoSet Spawns a set of dinos in the specified tier, fully set up with reasonably optimized stats and saddles.

SpawnExactDino Spawns a dinosaur specified by the parameters.

SpawnSetupDino Spawns a fully set up dino with the specified saddle, tamed at Level with random base stats, and pre-applied levels to the selected stats up to 88 total levels.

ForcePoop Forces the dino you are riding (or if not riding a dino, the dino you are looking at) to poop.

ClearCryoSickness Clears the cryo-sickness status of the tame you are looking at and wakes it up.

Dino Reset Resets all blink cooldowns.

Dino InfiniteBlink Don’t use blink cooldown slots, just always allow blinking.

DinoSet Cooldowns Set the number of blink cooldown slots the enforcer has.

Dino DontHideRiderDuringBlink Prevents the Enforcer from touching rider visibility during blink, allowing the HideRiders cheat to work as it does for other dinosaurs.

DinoSet Blink Sets the blink vfx (forwards) to the specified percentage.

DinoSet BlinkBack Sets the blink vfx (backwards) to the specified percentage.

Dino Inflate Sets current inflation to maximum.

DinoSet Inflate Increases inflation by a specific amount (also accepts negative numbers to reduce inflation).

Dino InfiniteGas Constantly refills inflation to keep it at maximum (toggle).

Dino TitanMode Multiplies the inflation by 10x.

Dino Reset Resets Mek fuel to maximum and heat level to zero.

Dino InfiniteFuel Keeps fuel at 100%.

DinoSet Fuel Adds or subtracts the amount of fuel specified.

Dino NoHeat Keeps heat at 0%.

Dino ToggleUpkeep Disables/Enables Mek upkeep

DinoSet UpkeepInterval Sets the Mek’s upkeep interval in seconds.

Dino ReplayIntro Makes the MegaMek invisible, then replays the intro effect VFX.

DinoSet Blink Sets the blink/intro effect to that level.

DinoSet EatTime Sets the time in seconds between sitting down to digest

Dino DestroyRightNode Dismembers right arm and destroys the node.

Dino DestroyLeftNode Dismembers left arm and destroys the node.

Dino DestroyCenterNode Destroys the center node.

CopyCoordsToClipboard Copies your current coordinates and rotation to your clipboard in the form: X Y Z Yaw Pitch.

DebugStructures Toggles the display of debug information on structures when you look at them, including the structure’s class name and entity ID.

Stat Enables an on-screen display showing various debug information.

ShowDebug Enables an on-screen overlay showing various debug information.