 Ark: Survival Evolved console commands on PC: How to use console commands
Ark: Survival Evolved console commands on PC: How to use console commands

Published: 7/Jan/2022 12:48

by Andrew Highton
ark evolved artwork
Studio Wildcard

ARK: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is one of the more unique games on the market as it tests your survival instincts. Lots of crafting, hunting, and fighting is the name of the game, but if you want to make your tasks a bit easier, here are all the Ark: Survival Evolved console commands on PC.

In order to survive Studio Wildcard’s world, you’ll have to endure. This means creating your own sturdy home, traversing the terrain, gathering supplies, and crafting. If that’s not enough, the deadly wildlife roaming the land consists of dinosaurs, tigers, mammoths, and even wyverns!

Creating the perfect setup can be difficult, so it might not be the worst idea in the world to give yourself a few helping hands. To do so, you’ll need to make the most of Ark: Survival Evolved’s console commands on PC.

There is a hefty amount of them, and our guide will run you through every single command and what they do.

Contents

All Ark: Survival Evolved console commands

player hunting dinosaur in ark
Studio Wildcard
Hunting dinosaurs is one of the many things you can do in Ark!

Console commands are used to access certain features in the game’s coding. They allow players to manipulate a whole host of different gameplay modifiers to make the software easier or harder.

Below, you’ll find every available console command, alongside the action they perform. Just to note, many of these commands have tons of sub-options as well. So if you need extra details on how to alter settings within settings, you can check them out here at the Ark: Survival Evolved Wiki.

Console Command Action

AddEquipmentDurability

 Amount of durability/water/energy to add.

CE

 Type of weather.

DCMSet

 Sets a property on the Day Cycle Manager.

DisableSpectator

 Quits ‘spectatormode’

EnableCheats

 Enable server administrator commands for the current player.

EnableSpectator

 Mode spectator (will destroy inventory, leave all your stuff at safe place first)

FindMutagenDrops

 Prints locations of nearby spawned Mutagen Bulbs to the console.

ForceGiveBuff

 This Command allows you to put Status Effects on yourself or the dinosaur you’re riding.

ForceMutagenSpawn

 Forces nearest Mutagen Bulb to spawn.

GameCommand

 Runs a game-mode specific command / trigger.

GetEgg

 This Command will allow you to spawn a fertilized egg from the targeted egg-laying dino to your feet.

GFI

 Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.

HatchEgg

 Set the egg’s incubating progress to 0%.

ListActiveHordeEvents

 Lists all current active Orbital Supply Drop and Element Node in the extended console (you can access it by using ‘Tab’ a second time).

Open

 Joins a specific server.

PlayersOnly

 Stops all creature movement in the game world and halts crafting. Players can still move normally. Repeat the command to disable its effects.

previewmode

 Changes graphics when executed.

PrintColors

 Prints the Color IDs.

r.shadowquality

 Sets shadow quality depending on the number given.

RemoveAllWorldBuffs

 Remove all world buffs at map Genesis: Part 2.

RepairArea

 

 Repairs all structures in given radius around player.

RequestSpectator

 

 Requests spectator mode on servers where there is a spectator password.

ScriptCommand

 

 Runs a game mode-specific command / script.

SetDifficultyValue

 

 This command will allow you to change the max level of wild dinosaur spawns.

SetShowAllPlayers

 

 Show player names in spectator mode.

Slomo

 

 Sets the game speed multiplier.

StartNearestHorde

 

 Spawns an Orbital Supply Drop or Element Node at the nearest location to you.

StopSpectating

 

 Leaving the spectator mode which was started with Enable Spectator.

ToggleDamageNumbers

 Toggles floating damage numbers on the server

AllowPlayerToJoinNoCheck

 Adds the player specified by their Integer encoded Steam ID to the server’s whitelist.

BanPlayer

 Add the specified player to the server’s banned list.

Broadcast

 Broadcast a message to all players on the server.

TribeMessage

 Adds a message to the specified tribe’s Tribelog.

DisallowPlayerToJoinNoCheck

 Removes the specified player from the server’s whitelist.

DoExit

 Shuts down the server as soon as possible.

GetChat

 Returns the latest chat buffer.

GetGameLog

 Print 100 entries at a time also outputs to dated file in in “\Logs”.

GetTribeIdPlayerList

 Prints a list of every player of a specified tribe with both PlayerID and SteamID in the console and in a special in-game chat window.

TribeStructureAudit

 

 Console output of the types and counts of a given TribeId’s structures.

TribeDinoAudit

 

 Console output of the types and counts of a given TribeId’s dinos.

ServerChat

 

 Sends a chat message to all currently connected players.

ServerChatTo

 

 Sends a direct chat message to the player specified by their int64 encoded steam id.

ServerChatToPlayer

 

 Sends a direct chat message to the player specified by their Steam name.

SaveWorld

 

 Forces the server to save the game world to disk in its current state.

SetGlobalPause

 

 Pauses everything game-related.

SetDay

 

 Sets the current day number.

SetTimeOfDay

 

 Sets the game world’s time of day to the specified time.

ShowMessageOfTheDay

 

 Displays the message of the day.

UnbanPlayer

 

 Remove the specified player from the server’s banned list.

SetCheatPlayer

 

 Enable cheat commands that affect the current player, mounted dinosaurs and the game world

ClearPlayerInventory

 

 Clears the specified player’s inventory, equipped items, and/or slot items.

GetAllState

 

 Prints all entities of given type to console (server console, not in-game) and to server log file ‘ShooterGame.log’ after a while if logging to file is enabled in server configurations.

GiveExpToTarget

 

 Same as AddExperience, but adds it to the player or dinosaur you’re currently looking at.

GiveInfiniteStatsToTarget

 

 Gives infinite stats to the player or dinosaur you’re looking at.

KickPlayer

 

 Forcibly disconnect the specified player from the server.

Kill

 Instantly kills the targeted structure or dinosaur, leaving behind a corpse.

KillAOE

 Kills all specified creatures in the designated radius.

KillPlayer

 Kills the specified player in-game

RenamePlayer

 Renames the player specified by their in-game string name.

RenameTribe

 Renames the tribe specified by its string name.

TakeAllDino

 Changes ownership of all dinosaurs of the tribe the player is currently looking at to the tribe of player.

TakeAllStructure

 Changes ownership of all structures of the tribe the player is currently looking at to the tribe of player.

LevelUp

 Auto-adds some XP, then levels up a stat on your player character, or if riding a dinosaur, on that dinosaur

LevelUpAOE

 Auto-adds some XP, then levels up a stat on all nearby players and dinosaurs in the specified radius

LevelUpTarget

 Auto-adds some XP, then levels up a stat on your targeted player or dino.

ForceUpdateDynamicConfig

 Force an update of the dynamic config.

Teleport

 Moves the player character forward in the direction the player is facing until the character collides with an object or the terrain.

TeleportPlayerIDToMe

 Teleports the player specified by their in-game ID to the current player.

TeleportPlayerNameToMe

 Teleports the player specified by their name to the current player.

TeleportToPlayer

 Teleports the current player to the player specified by their in-game ID.

TeleportToPlayerName

 Teleports the user to the player named as given in command.

TeleportToActorLocation

 Lets you teleport to a specific actor in the gameworld.

TP

 Lets you teleport to defined locations quickly.

TPCoords

 Moves the player’s character to the specified GPS position instantly.

SPI

 Does the same as SetPlayerPos but lets you set a yaw and pitch for a specified view too.

SetPlayerPos

 Moves the player’s character to the specified position instantly.

MoveTargetTo

 Sets the world location of the player or dinosaur you are currently looking at.

TeleportToActiveHorde

 Teleports you to the specified horde event.

DestroyAll

 Destroys all entities (like creatures, structures) of the specified type.

DestroyWildDinoClasses

 Destroys all wild creatures of the specified type.

DestroyAllEnemies

 Destroys all non-player creatures on the map, including tamed creatures.

DestroyFoliage

 Destroys all foliage and resource nodes in radius.

DestroyMyTarget

 Instantly destroys the creature or structure in the current player’s crosshairs, without leaving any corpse.

DestroyStructures

 Destroys all structures owned by all players on the map.

DestroyTribeDinos

 Will destroy all dinosaurs on the ARK, based on the Tribe owner (or player owner) of the thing that you are currently looking at.

DestroyTribeId

 Will destroy a tribe.

DestroyTribeIdDinos

 Will destroy all tames in a tribe.

DestroyTribeIdPlayers

 Will destroy all players in a tribe.

DestroyTribeIdStructures

 Will destroy all structures in a tribe.

DestroyTribePlayers

 Will destroy all players of a tribe on the ARK, based on the Tribe owner (or player owner) of the thing that you are currently looking at.

DestroyTribeStructures

 Will destroy all structures on the ARK, based on the Tribe owner (or player owner) of the thing that you are currently looking at.

DestroyTribeStructuresLessThan

 Destroy all the structures owned by the given tribe that have less than the given connections (snapped structures).

DestroyWildDinos

 Destroys all untamed creatures on the map. Useful for helping newly-released creatures to spawn.

ForcePlayerToJoinTargetTribe

 Forces the player specified by their in-game UE4 ID to the tribe that the target entity or structure of the current player belongs to.

ForcePlayerToJoinTribe

 Forces the player specified by their in-game UE4 ID to the tribe specified by its name.

ForceJoinTribe

 Let’s you join a targeted Tribe.

ForceTribes

 Creates a new tribe and forces specified players to join it.

GiveAllStructure

 Gives the current player ownership of all the targeted structures and all structures connected to it recursively.

MakeTribeAdmin

 Promotes you to an admin of the tribe you’re currently a member of.

MakeTribeFounder

 Makes you the founder of the tribe you’re currently a member of.

RemoveTribeAdmin

 Removes your admin status for your current tribe.

TakeTribe

 Gives you all of the tribe’s dinosaurs and structures.

GiveCreativeMode

 Sets yourself in Creative Mode.

GiveCreativeModeToTarget

 Sets the target you are visiting in Creative Mode.

GiveCreativeModeToPlayer

 Sets a certain player identified by the player’s ID in Creative Mode.

AddExperience

 Adds the specified number of experience points to the player.

AddChibiExp

 Adds the specified number of experience points to the command-executing player’s currently equipped Chibi-Pet.

AddChibiExpToPlayer

 Adds the specified number of experience points to the target player’s currently equipped Chibi-Pet.

DebugAllowvrMissionTeleport

 Allows teleport in Genesis: Part 1 to the final boss without completing missions.

forcecompleteactivemission 0

 Completes the current mission successfully on Genesis Part 1 and Part 2.

UnlockEngram

 Unlocks Tekgram

HideRiders

 Makes a rider of a dinosaur visually invisible. You stay invisible after un-mounting.

ChangeSize

 Changes the current player’s size.

ClearTutorials

 Resets all tutorials on your client.

EnemyInvisible

 When enabled, all creatures on the map will ignore the current player, even when attacked.

ExecSetSleeping

 Puts the current player character to sleep or wakes them up

Fly

 Activates “fly mode,” permitting the player character to move freely in any direction without physics or gravity being applied.

Ghost

 Activates “no clip” mode, permitting the player character to pass freely through objects in the world that normally block movement, including the terrain itself.

GiveColors

 Gives you quantity of each dye in the game.

GiveEngrams

 Unlocks all crafting recipes for the player character.

GiveEngramsTekOnly

 Gives you all tek engrams.

GiveTekengramsTo

 Provide the partial string of a tek engram to give them to players, works similar to GFI
Tekgrams unlocked this way will stay even after a relog and server restart.

GiveExpToPlayer

 Gives the specified player the specified amount of experience points.

GiveItem

 Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.

GiveItemNum

 Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.

GiveItemToPlayer

 Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.

GiveItemNumToPlayer

 Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.

GiveResources

 Add 50 units of each resource in the game to the player’s inventory.

GiveSlotItem

 Adds the item specified by its blueprint path into one of your item slots.

GiveSlotItemNum

 Adds the item specified by its item ID into one of your item slots.

GiveToMe

 Changes the owner of the targeted entity (structure or dinosaur) to the current player.

GMBuff

 Gives player God, InfiniteStats, EnemyInvisibleTrue, and a bunch of experience.

EnvQA

 A shortcut that internally executes GMBuff, GiveArmorSet Tek 0, stats fps, and stat unit.

God

 Toggles “god mode”.

HideTutorial

 Hides the tutorial specified by its tutorial index.

HurtMe

 Damages the player character.

InfiniteStats

 Refills the player’s health, stamina, oxygen, food & water immediately, and keeps them at their maximum level while the command is active.

LeaveMeAlone

 Combination of God, InfiniteStats, and EnemyInvisible true.

OnToggleInGameMenu

 Opens or closes the in-game menu.

OpenMap

 Loads the map specified by its name.

Playercommand

 Currently used to give the player the ascension effect.

SetAdminIcon

 Hides the Admin Icon next to the name in chat when a player that has enabled cheats writes something.

SetFacialHairPercent

 Sets value in the range from 0 to 1.

SetFacialHairStyle

 Sets value in the range from 0 to 7.

SetHeadHairPercent

 Sets value in the range from 0 to 1.

SetHeadHairStyle

 Sets value in the range from 0 to 7.

SetGodMode

 Enables or disables god mode for the current player.

SetTargetPlayerBodyVal

 Setting a value between -1.0 and 1.0 will adjust the targeted player area.

SetTargetPlayerColorVal

 Changes the color of various parts of the body.

ShowInGameMenu

 Displays the in-game menu.

ShowTutorial

 Displays the tutorial specified by its tutorial ID.

Suicide

 Kills yourself.

ToggleInfiniteAmmo

 Provides unlimited ammunition for all of the player character’s weapons.

Walk

 Deactivates “fly mode”.

ToggleGun

 Prevents the player character’s equipped item (or hands if nothing is equipped) from being displayed.

RefillStats

 Sets all stats to maximum once.

GiveArmorSet

 Gives you a full armor set of the tier specified, and equips them for you.

GiveWeaponSet

 Gives you all weapons in the specified tier, as well as the correct ammo for them.

GiveItemSet

 Gives you all items in the specified item set tier.

ClearMyBuffs

 Attempts to deactivate all of your buffs.

SetMyTargetSleeping

 Knocks out target dinosaur or player.

MaxAscend

 Unlock Alpha Overseer and Alpha Rockwell ascensions for the player matching the given ID.

DefeatBoss

 Unlock the given boss for the player matching the given ID.

DefeatAllBosses

 Unlock all the bosses of alpha difficulty for the player matching the given ID.

GiveAllExplorerNotes

 Unlock all the explorer notes for every ark for the player issuing the command.

GiveExplorerNote

 Unlock the note matching the specified index.

AddHexagons

 Adds the specified amount of hexagons to the player issuing the command.

InfiniteWeight

 Toggle infinite weight.

DestroyAll

 Destroys all creatures of the specified type, both wild and tamed.

DestroyAllEnemies

 Destroys all non-player creatures on the map, including tamed creatures.

DoTame

 Tames the targeted creature if the creature is capable of being tamed, activating all triggers as if the player had tamed the creature normally.

DumpDinoStats

 Dumps the stats for the dinosaur you are riding or looking at to the cheat console output.

ForceTame

 Immediately tames the dinosaur under the player’s crosshairs.

ForceTameAOE

 Force tames every dino in a specified radius, default’s to 2000 if no number is given.

RainCritters

 Spawns a mix of sheep and dodos above the player, cannot change the creatures as it’s hard coded into the game.

RainDinos

 Spawns a mix of trikes and parasaurs above the player, cannot change the creatures as it’s hard coded into the game.

RainDanger

 Spawns a mix of rexes and allos above the player, cannot change the creatures as it’s hard coded into the game.

SDF

 Spawn a creature of the specified type in front of the player character.

SetBabyAge

 Sets the age of the target baby dinosaur.

SetImprintQuality

 Sets value in the range from 0 to 1 (= 100%) of the target baby or adult bred dinosaur.

SetImprintedPlayer

 

 Changes the imprinted player of the target dinosaur to the provided player name/ID.

SetStatOnTarget

 

 Changes the current value on the set stat.

TransferImprints

 

 Transfers all dinos that are imprinted on the oldPlayerId to the newPlayerId.

SetTargetDinoColor

 

 Sets the dinosaur you target to specified color/s.

SpawnActor

 

 Spawns the entity specified by its blueprint path at a random level.

SpawnActorSpread

 

 Spawns a number of entities in the specified area.

SpawnDino

 

 Spawns a leveled dino specified by its blueprint path.

Summon

 

 Spawn a creature of the specified type at the place of the player character.

SummonTamed

 

 Spawn a force-tamed creature of the specified type at the place of the player character.

GMSummon

 

 Spawn a creature of the specified type at the place of the player character and tame it.

GiveDinoSet

 

 Spawns a set of dinos in the specified tier, fully set up with reasonably optimized stats and saddles.

SpawnExactDino

 

 Spawns a dinosaur specified by the parameters.

SpawnSetupDino

 

 Spawns a fully set up dino with the specified saddle, tamed at Level with random base stats, and pre-applied levels to the selected stats up to 88 total levels.

ForcePoop

 

 Forces the dino you are riding (or if not riding a dino, the dino you are looking at) to poop.

ClearCryoSickness

 

 Clears the cryo-sickness status of the tame you are looking at and wakes it up.

Dino Reset

 

 Resets all blink cooldowns.

Dino InfiniteBlink

 

 Don’t use blink cooldown slots, just always allow blinking.

DinoSet Cooldowns

 

 Set the number of blink cooldown slots the enforcer has.

Dino DontHideRiderDuringBlink

 

 Prevents the Enforcer from touching rider visibility during blink, allowing the HideRiders cheat to work as it does for other dinosaurs.

DinoSet Blink

 

 Sets the blink vfx (forwards) to the specified percentage.

DinoSet BlinkBack

 

 Sets the blink vfx (backwards) to the specified percentage.

Dino Inflate

 

 Sets current inflation to maximum.

DinoSet Inflate

 

 Increases inflation by a specific amount (also accepts negative numbers to reduce inflation).

Dino InfiniteGas

 

 Constantly refills inflation to keep it at maximum (toggle).

Dino TitanMode

 

 Multiplies the inflation by 10x.

Dino Reset

 

 Resets Mek fuel to maximum and heat level to zero.

Dino InfiniteFuel

 

 Keeps fuel at 100%.

DinoSet Fuel

 

 Adds or subtracts the amount of fuel specified.

Dino NoHeat

 

 Keeps heat at 0%.

Dino ToggleUpkeep

 

 Disables/Enables Mek upkeep

DinoSet UpkeepInterval

 

 Sets the Mek’s upkeep interval in seconds.

Dino ReplayIntro

 

 Makes the MegaMek invisible, then replays the intro effect VFX.

DinoSet Blink

 

 Sets the blink/intro effect to that level.

DinoSet EatTime

 

 Sets the time in seconds between sitting down to digest

Dino DestroyRightNode

 

 Dismembers right arm and destroys the node.

Dino DestroyLeftNode

 

 Dismembers left arm and destroys the node.

Dino DestroyCenterNode

 

 Destroys the center node.

CopyCoordsToClipboard

 

 Copies your current coordinates and rotation to your clipboard in the form: X Y Z Yaw Pitch.

DebugStructures

 

 Toggles the display of debug information on structures when you look at them, including the structure’s class name and entity ID.

Stat

 

 Enables an on-screen display showing various debug information.

ShowDebug

 

 Enables an on-screen overlay showing various debug information.

SetGraphicsQuality

 

 Sets your client’s graphics quality.

How to bring up Ark: Survival Evolved console commands on PC

To use Ark’s console commands, you’ll first need to open up the console command function itself.

Here’s how to do it:

PC

Press the ‘Tab’ button.

Stadia

Press the ‘`' button.

Are there console commands in Ark: Survival Evolved for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch?

We can confirm that some of the above commands are also usable on PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch. To open up the command panel on consoles and investigate, you just need to do the following:

Consoles using a controller

  1. Pause the game
  2. On PlayStation, press L1, R1, Square, and Triangle together simultaneously
  3. On Xbox, press LB, RB, X, and Y together simultaneously
  4. On Switch, press L, R, Y, and X together simultaneously

Consoles using mouse and keyboard

Press the ‘Tab” button

