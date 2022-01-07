Ark: Survival Evolved console commands on PC: How to use console commands

Ark: Survival Evolved is one of the more unique games on the market as it tests your survival instincts. Lots of crafting, hunting, and fighting is the name of the game, but if you want to make your tasks a bit easier, here are all the Ark: Survival Evolved console commands on PC.
In order to survive Studio Wildcard’s world, you’ll have to endure. This means creating your own sturdy home, traversing the terrain, gathering supplies, and crafting. If that’s not enough, the deadly wildlife roaming the land consists of dinosaurs, tigers, mammoths, and even wyverns!
Creating the perfect setup can be difficult, so it might not be the worst idea in the world to give yourself a few helping hands. To do so, you’ll need to make the most of Ark: Survival Evolved’s console commands on PC.
There is a hefty amount of them, and our guide will run you through every single command and what they do.
All Ark: Survival Evolved console commands
Console commands are used to access certain features in the game’s coding. They allow players to manipulate a whole host of different gameplay modifiers to make the software easier or harder.
Below, you’ll find every available console command, alongside the action they perform. Just to note, many of these commands have tons of sub-options as well. So if you need extra details on how to alter settings within settings, you can check them out here at the Ark: Survival Evolved Wiki.
|Console Command
|Action
|
AddEquipmentDurability
|Amount of durability/water/energy to add.
|
CE
|Type of weather.
|
DCMSet
|Sets a property on the Day Cycle Manager.
|
DisableSpectator
|Quits ‘spectatormode’
|
EnableCheats
|Enable server administrator commands for the current player.
|
EnableSpectator
|Mode spectator (will destroy inventory, leave all your stuff at safe place first)
|
FindMutagenDrops
|Prints locations of nearby spawned Mutagen Bulbs to the console.
|
ForceGiveBuff
|This Command allows you to put Status Effects on yourself or the dinosaur you’re riding.
|
ForceMutagenSpawn
|Forces nearest Mutagen Bulb to spawn.
|
GameCommand
|Runs a game-mode specific command / trigger.
|
GetEgg
|This Command will allow you to spawn a fertilized egg from the targeted egg-laying dino to your feet.
|
GFI
|Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.
|
HatchEgg
|Set the egg’s incubating progress to 0%.
|
ListActiveHordeEvents
|Lists all current active Orbital Supply Drop and Element Node in the extended console (you can access it by using ‘Tab’ a second time).
|
Open
|Joins a specific server.
|
PlayersOnly
|Stops all creature movement in the game world and halts crafting. Players can still move normally. Repeat the command to disable its effects.
|
previewmode
|Changes graphics when executed.
|
PrintColors
|Prints the Color IDs.
|
r.shadowquality
|Sets shadow quality depending on the number given.
|
RemoveAllWorldBuffs
|Remove all world buffs at map Genesis: Part 2.
|
RepairArea
|Repairs all structures in given radius around player.
|
RequestSpectator
|Requests spectator mode on servers where there is a spectator password.
|
ScriptCommand
|Runs a game mode-specific command / script.
|
SetDifficultyValue
|This command will allow you to change the max level of wild dinosaur spawns.
|
SetShowAllPlayers
|Show player names in spectator mode.
|
Slomo
|Sets the game speed multiplier.
|
StartNearestHorde
|Spawns an Orbital Supply Drop or Element Node at the nearest location to you.
|
StopSpectating
|Leaving the spectator mode which was started with Enable Spectator.
|
ToggleDamageNumbers
|Toggles floating damage numbers on the server
|
AllowPlayerToJoinNoCheck
|Adds the player specified by their Integer encoded Steam ID to the server’s whitelist.
|
BanPlayer
|Add the specified player to the server’s banned list.
|
Broadcast
|Broadcast a message to all players on the server.
|
TribeMessage
|Adds a message to the specified tribe’s Tribelog.
|
DisallowPlayerToJoinNoCheck
|Removes the specified player from the server’s whitelist.
|
DoExit
|Shuts down the server as soon as possible.
|
GetChat
|Returns the latest chat buffer.
|
GetGameLog
|Print 100 entries at a time also outputs to dated file in in “\Logs”.
|
GetTribeIdPlayerList
|Prints a list of every player of a specified tribe with both PlayerID and SteamID in the console and in a special in-game chat window.
|
TribeStructureAudit
|Console output of the types and counts of a given TribeId’s structures.
|
TribeDinoAudit
|Console output of the types and counts of a given TribeId’s dinos.
|
ServerChat
|Sends a chat message to all currently connected players.
|
ServerChatTo
|Sends a direct chat message to the player specified by their int64 encoded steam id.
|
ServerChatToPlayer
|Sends a direct chat message to the player specified by their Steam name.
|
SaveWorld
|Forces the server to save the game world to disk in its current state.
|
SetGlobalPause
|Pauses everything game-related.
|
SetDay
|Sets the current day number.
|
SetTimeOfDay
|Sets the game world’s time of day to the specified time.
|
ShowMessageOfTheDay
|Displays the message of the day.
|
UnbanPlayer
|Remove the specified player from the server’s banned list.
|
SetCheatPlayer
|Enable cheat commands that affect the current player, mounted dinosaurs and the game world
|
ClearPlayerInventory
|Clears the specified player’s inventory, equipped items, and/or slot items.
|
GetAllState
|Prints all entities of given type to console (server console, not in-game) and to server log file ‘ShooterGame.log’ after a while if logging to file is enabled in server configurations.
|
GiveExpToTarget
|Same as AddExperience, but adds it to the player or dinosaur you’re currently looking at.
|
GiveInfiniteStatsToTarget
|Gives infinite stats to the player or dinosaur you’re looking at.
|
KickPlayer
|Forcibly disconnect the specified player from the server.
|
Kill
|Instantly kills the targeted structure or dinosaur, leaving behind a corpse.
|
KillAOE
|Kills all specified creatures in the designated radius.
|
KillPlayer
|Kills the specified player in-game
|
RenamePlayer
|Renames the player specified by their in-game string name.
|
RenameTribe
|Renames the tribe specified by its string name.
|
TakeAllDino
|Changes ownership of all dinosaurs of the tribe the player is currently looking at to the tribe of player.
|
TakeAllStructure
|Changes ownership of all structures of the tribe the player is currently looking at to the tribe of player.
|
LevelUp
|Auto-adds some XP, then levels up a stat on your player character, or if riding a dinosaur, on that dinosaur
|
LevelUpAOE
|Auto-adds some XP, then levels up a stat on all nearby players and dinosaurs in the specified radius
|
LevelUpTarget
|Auto-adds some XP, then levels up a stat on your targeted player or dino.
|
ForceUpdateDynamicConfig
|Force an update of the dynamic config.
|
Teleport
|Moves the player character forward in the direction the player is facing until the character collides with an object or the terrain.
|
TeleportPlayerIDToMe
|Teleports the player specified by their in-game ID to the current player.
|
TeleportPlayerNameToMe
|Teleports the player specified by their name to the current player.
|
TeleportToPlayer
|Teleports the current player to the player specified by their in-game ID.
|
TeleportToPlayerName
|Teleports the user to the player named as given in command.
|
TeleportToActorLocation
|Lets you teleport to a specific actor in the gameworld.
|
TP
|Lets you teleport to defined locations quickly.
|
TPCoords
|Moves the player’s character to the specified GPS position instantly.
|
SPI
|Does the same as SetPlayerPos but lets you set a yaw and pitch for a specified view too.
|
SetPlayerPos
|Moves the player’s character to the specified position instantly.
|
MoveTargetTo
|Sets the world location of the player or dinosaur you are currently looking at.
|
TeleportToActiveHorde
|Teleports you to the specified horde event.
|
DestroyAll
|Destroys all entities (like creatures, structures) of the specified type.
|
DestroyWildDinoClasses
|Destroys all wild creatures of the specified type.
|
DestroyAllEnemies
|Destroys all non-player creatures on the map, including tamed creatures.
|
DestroyFoliage
|Destroys all foliage and resource nodes in radius.
|
DestroyMyTarget
|Instantly destroys the creature or structure in the current player’s crosshairs, without leaving any corpse.
|
DestroyStructures
|Destroys all structures owned by all players on the map.
|
DestroyTribeDinos
|Will destroy all dinosaurs on the ARK, based on the Tribe owner (or player owner) of the thing that you are currently looking at.
|
DestroyTribeId
|Will destroy a tribe.
|
DestroyTribeIdDinos
|Will destroy all tames in a tribe.
|
DestroyTribeIdPlayers
|Will destroy all players in a tribe.
|
DestroyTribeIdStructures
|Will destroy all structures in a tribe.
|
DestroyTribePlayers
|Will destroy all players of a tribe on the ARK, based on the Tribe owner (or player owner) of the thing that you are currently looking at.
|
DestroyTribeStructures
|Will destroy all structures on the ARK, based on the Tribe owner (or player owner) of the thing that you are currently looking at.
|
DestroyTribeStructuresLessThan
|Destroy all the structures owned by the given tribe that have less than the given connections (snapped structures).
|
DestroyWildDinos
|Destroys all untamed creatures on the map. Useful for helping newly-released creatures to spawn.
|
ForcePlayerToJoinTargetTribe
|Forces the player specified by their in-game UE4 ID to the tribe that the target entity or structure of the current player belongs to.
|
ForcePlayerToJoinTribe
|Forces the player specified by their in-game UE4 ID to the tribe specified by its name.
|
ForceJoinTribe
|Let’s you join a targeted Tribe.
|
ForceTribes
|Creates a new tribe and forces specified players to join it.
|
GiveAllStructure
|Gives the current player ownership of all the targeted structures and all structures connected to it recursively.
|
MakeTribeAdmin
|Promotes you to an admin of the tribe you’re currently a member of.
|
MakeTribeFounder
|Makes you the founder of the tribe you’re currently a member of.
|
RemoveTribeAdmin
|Removes your admin status for your current tribe.
|
TakeTribe
|Gives you all of the tribe’s dinosaurs and structures.
|
GiveCreativeMode
|Sets yourself in Creative Mode.
|
GiveCreativeModeToTarget
|Sets the target you are visiting in Creative Mode.
|
GiveCreativeModeToPlayer
|Sets a certain player identified by the player’s ID in Creative Mode.
|
AddExperience
|Adds the specified number of experience points to the player.
|
AddChibiExp
|Adds the specified number of experience points to the command-executing player’s currently equipped Chibi-Pet.
|
AddChibiExpToPlayer
|Adds the specified number of experience points to the target player’s currently equipped Chibi-Pet.
|
DebugAllowvrMissionTeleport
|Allows teleport in Genesis: Part 1 to the final boss without completing missions.
|
forcecompleteactivemission 0
|Completes the current mission successfully on Genesis Part 1 and Part 2.
|
UnlockEngram
|Unlocks Tekgram
|
HideRiders
|Makes a rider of a dinosaur visually invisible. You stay invisible after un-mounting.
|
ChangeSize
|Changes the current player’s size.
|
ClearTutorials
|Resets all tutorials on your client.
|
EnemyInvisible
|When enabled, all creatures on the map will ignore the current player, even when attacked.
|
ExecSetSleeping
|Puts the current player character to sleep or wakes them up
|
Fly
|Activates “fly mode,” permitting the player character to move freely in any direction without physics or gravity being applied.
|
Ghost
|Activates “no clip” mode, permitting the player character to pass freely through objects in the world that normally block movement, including the terrain itself.
|
GiveColors
|Gives you quantity of each dye in the game.
|
GiveEngrams
|Unlocks all crafting recipes for the player character.
|
GiveEngramsTekOnly
|Gives you all tek engrams.
|
GiveTekengramsTo
|Provide the partial string of a tek engram to give them to players, works similar to GFI
Tekgrams unlocked this way will stay even after a relog and server restart.
|
GiveExpToPlayer
|Gives the specified player the specified amount of experience points.
|
GiveItem
|Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.
|
GiveItemNum
|Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.
|
GiveItemToPlayer
|Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.
|
GiveItemNumToPlayer
|Adds the specified item (or its blueprint) to the player’s inventory in the specified quantity and with the specified quality.
|
GiveResources
|Add 50 units of each resource in the game to the player’s inventory.
|
GiveSlotItem
|Adds the item specified by its blueprint path into one of your item slots.
|
GiveSlotItemNum
|Adds the item specified by its item ID into one of your item slots.
|
GiveToMe
|Changes the owner of the targeted entity (structure or dinosaur) to the current player.
|
GMBuff
|Gives player God, InfiniteStats, EnemyInvisibleTrue, and a bunch of experience.
|
EnvQA
|A shortcut that internally executes GMBuff, GiveArmorSet Tek 0, stats fps, and stat unit.
|
God
|Toggles “god mode”.
|
HideTutorial
|Hides the tutorial specified by its tutorial index.
|
HurtMe
|Damages the player character.
|
InfiniteStats
|Refills the player’s health, stamina, oxygen, food & water immediately, and keeps them at their maximum level while the command is active.
|
LeaveMeAlone
|Combination of God, InfiniteStats, and EnemyInvisible true.
|
OnToggleInGameMenu
|Opens or closes the in-game menu.
|
OpenMap
|Loads the map specified by its name.
|
Playercommand
|Currently used to give the player the ascension effect.
|
SetAdminIcon
|Hides the Admin Icon next to the name in chat when a player that has enabled cheats writes something.
|
SetFacialHairPercent
|Sets value in the range from 0 to 1.
|
SetFacialHairStyle
|Sets value in the range from 0 to 7.
|
SetHeadHairPercent
|Sets value in the range from 0 to 1.
|
SetHeadHairStyle
|Sets value in the range from 0 to 7.
|
SetGodMode
|Enables or disables god mode for the current player.
|
SetTargetPlayerBodyVal
|Setting a value between -1.0 and 1.0 will adjust the targeted player area.
|
SetTargetPlayerColorVal
|Changes the color of various parts of the body.
|
ShowInGameMenu
|Displays the in-game menu.
|
ShowTutorial
|Displays the tutorial specified by its tutorial ID.
|
Suicide
|Kills yourself.
|
ToggleInfiniteAmmo
|Provides unlimited ammunition for all of the player character’s weapons.
|
Walk
|Deactivates “fly mode”.
|
ToggleGun
|Prevents the player character’s equipped item (or hands if nothing is equipped) from being displayed.
|
RefillStats
|Sets all stats to maximum once.
|
GiveArmorSet
|Gives you a full armor set of the tier specified, and equips them for you.
|
GiveWeaponSet
|Gives you all weapons in the specified tier, as well as the correct ammo for them.
|
GiveItemSet
|Gives you all items in the specified item set tier.
|
ClearMyBuffs
|Attempts to deactivate all of your buffs.
|
SetMyTargetSleeping
|Knocks out target dinosaur or player.
|
MaxAscend
|Unlock Alpha Overseer and Alpha Rockwell ascensions for the player matching the given ID.
|
DefeatBoss
|Unlock the given boss for the player matching the given ID.
|
DefeatAllBosses
|Unlock all the bosses of alpha difficulty for the player matching the given ID.
|
GiveAllExplorerNotes
|Unlock all the explorer notes for every ark for the player issuing the command.
|
GiveExplorerNote
|Unlock the note matching the specified index.
|
AddHexagons
|Adds the specified amount of hexagons to the player issuing the command.
|
InfiniteWeight
|Toggle infinite weight.
|
DestroyAll
|Destroys all creatures of the specified type, both wild and tamed.
|
DestroyAllEnemies
|Destroys all non-player creatures on the map, including tamed creatures.
|
DoTame
|Tames the targeted creature if the creature is capable of being tamed, activating all triggers as if the player had tamed the creature normally.
|
DumpDinoStats
|Dumps the stats for the dinosaur you are riding or looking at to the cheat console output.
|
ForceTame
|Immediately tames the dinosaur under the player’s crosshairs.
|
ForceTameAOE
|Force tames every dino in a specified radius, default’s to 2000 if no number is given.
|
RainCritters
|Spawns a mix of sheep and dodos above the player, cannot change the creatures as it’s hard coded into the game.
|
RainDinos
|Spawns a mix of trikes and parasaurs above the player, cannot change the creatures as it’s hard coded into the game.
|
RainDanger
|Spawns a mix of rexes and allos above the player, cannot change the creatures as it’s hard coded into the game.
|
SDF
|Spawn a creature of the specified type in front of the player character.
|
SetBabyAge
|Sets the age of the target baby dinosaur.
|
SetImprintQuality
|Sets value in the range from 0 to 1 (= 100%) of the target baby or adult bred dinosaur.
|
SetImprintedPlayer
|Changes the imprinted player of the target dinosaur to the provided player name/ID.
|
SetStatOnTarget
|Changes the current value on the set stat.
|
TransferImprints
|Transfers all dinos that are imprinted on the oldPlayerId to the newPlayerId.
|
SetTargetDinoColor
|Sets the dinosaur you target to specified color/s.
|
SpawnActor
|Spawns the entity specified by its blueprint path at a random level.
|
SpawnActorSpread
|Spawns a number of entities in the specified area.
|
SpawnDino
|Spawns a leveled dino specified by its blueprint path.
|
Summon
|Spawn a creature of the specified type at the place of the player character.
|
SummonTamed
|Spawn a force-tamed creature of the specified type at the place of the player character.
|
GMSummon
|Spawn a creature of the specified type at the place of the player character and tame it.
|
GiveDinoSet
|Spawns a set of dinos in the specified tier, fully set up with reasonably optimized stats and saddles.
|
SpawnExactDino
|Spawns a dinosaur specified by the parameters.
|
SpawnSetupDino
|Spawns a fully set up dino with the specified saddle, tamed at Level with random base stats, and pre-applied levels to the selected stats up to 88 total levels.
|
ForcePoop
|Forces the dino you are riding (or if not riding a dino, the dino you are looking at) to poop.
|
ClearCryoSickness
|Clears the cryo-sickness status of the tame you are looking at and wakes it up.
|
Dino Reset
|Resets all blink cooldowns.
|
Dino InfiniteBlink
|Don’t use blink cooldown slots, just always allow blinking.
|
DinoSet Cooldowns
|Set the number of blink cooldown slots the enforcer has.
|
Dino DontHideRiderDuringBlink
|Prevents the Enforcer from touching rider visibility during blink, allowing the HideRiders cheat to work as it does for other dinosaurs.
|
DinoSet Blink
|Sets the blink vfx (forwards) to the specified percentage.
|
DinoSet BlinkBack
|Sets the blink vfx (backwards) to the specified percentage.
|
Dino Inflate
|Sets current inflation to maximum.
|
DinoSet Inflate
|Increases inflation by a specific amount (also accepts negative numbers to reduce inflation).
|
Dino InfiniteGas
|Constantly refills inflation to keep it at maximum (toggle).
|
Dino TitanMode
|Multiplies the inflation by 10x.
|
Dino Reset
|Resets Mek fuel to maximum and heat level to zero.
|
Dino InfiniteFuel
|Keeps fuel at 100%.
|
DinoSet Fuel
|Adds or subtracts the amount of fuel specified.
|
Dino NoHeat
|Keeps heat at 0%.
|
Dino ToggleUpkeep
|Disables/Enables Mek upkeep
|
DinoSet UpkeepInterval
|Sets the Mek’s upkeep interval in seconds.
|
Dino ReplayIntro
|Makes the MegaMek invisible, then replays the intro effect VFX.
|
DinoSet Blink
|Sets the blink/intro effect to that level.
|
DinoSet EatTime
|Sets the time in seconds between sitting down to digest
|
Dino DestroyRightNode
|Dismembers right arm and destroys the node.
|
Dino DestroyLeftNode
|Dismembers left arm and destroys the node.
|
Dino DestroyCenterNode
|Destroys the center node.
|
CopyCoordsToClipboard
|Copies your current coordinates and rotation to your clipboard in the form: X Y Z Yaw Pitch.
|
DebugStructures
|Toggles the display of debug information on structures when you look at them, including the structure’s class name and entity ID.
|
Stat
|Enables an on-screen display showing various debug information.
|
ShowDebug
|Enables an on-screen overlay showing various debug information.
|
SetGraphicsQuality
|Sets your client’s graphics quality.
How to bring up Ark: Survival Evolved console commands on PC
To use Ark’s console commands, you’ll first need to open up the console command function itself.
Here’s how to do it:
PC
Press the ‘Tab’ button.
Stadia
Press the ‘`' button.
Are there console commands in Ark: Survival Evolved for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch?
We can confirm that some of the above commands are also usable on PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch. To open up the command panel on consoles and investigate, you just need to do the following:
Consoles using a controller
- Pause the game
- On PlayStation, press L1, R1, Square, and Triangle together simultaneously
- On Xbox, press LB, RB, X, and Y together simultaneously
- On Switch, press L, R, Y, and X together simultaneously
Consoles using mouse and keyboard
Press the ‘Tab” button
For a bunch of other gaming guides detailing console commands, check these out below:
