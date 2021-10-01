Best Fallout New Vegas console commands on PC

The Fallout New Vegas console commands are incredibly useful. Here are the best ones you can use to enhance your wasteland wandering.
The Fallout New Vegas console commands have helped maintain the games longevity, as despite coming out in 2010, the title is still very popular on PC. The game’s development was farmed out to Obsidian while Bethesda worked on projects like Skyrim. Yet the Courier’s adventure through the Mojave Wasteland remains one of the most celebrated Fallout experiences of all time.
Console commands help players tailor the experience to their liking, serving as cheats in some cases and quick fixes in others. To open the console, players need to press the backquote key (‘) or (~). These two symbols share the same key.
This will pause the game and make the UI disappear and be replaced by a small cursor at the bottom left corner of the screen. This is where players can type in their console commands – unique codes that make a change to the game.
After typing each console command, players need to press enter to verify their decision. This may bring up a notification to confirm the code was successful, but not always.
Best Fallout New Vegas console commands
Here’s a breakdown of all the most useful console commands you can use and what each one does:
|Code
|Effect
|tgm
|God mode code. Provides Infinite health, encumbrance, and infinite ammo.
|tdm
|Demigod mode code. Just infinite health and encumbrance.
|tfc
|Toggles free camera.
|tm
|Toggles UI and menus on and off.
|tcl
|No clipping mode, allows player to phase through the environment.
|tmm 1
|Adds all map markers.
|tmm o
|Removes all map markets
|Killall
|All NPCs, enemies and animals nearby are killed.
|set timescale to <#>
|Speeds up or slows down in-game time. Put this to 30 to reset to default.
Spawn in-game items/characters
The Fallout New Vegas console commands can also be used to spawn enemies and items. The only complication is you need to know that item/enemy’s individual ID. The good news is all IDs can be found here.
To use each code, bring up the console and type: player.additem followed by a space, the ID, another space then the quantity. It should look something like this:
For example: player.additem 0013BF53 1
If you typed the above into the console, you’d be the proud owner of the villainous Caesar’s armor.
By typing: player.removeitem <code_id> <quantity> – you’d remove the item from your inventory.
Weapon codes
If you’re in mood to spawn some weapons or armor, then these are the codes you need:
|Weapon
|Code
|Lucky revolver
|000e2c86
|Mysterious Magnum
|00127c6c
|Li’l Devil pistol
|xx000805
|Anti-materiel Rifle
|0008f21c
|Assault Carbine (GRA)
|0008f21e
|Christine’s CoS silencer rifle
|xx0112ba
|Silenced .22 SMG
|0008f218
|Sturdy Caravan Shotgun
|001735e3
|Minigun
|0000433f
|Alien blaster
|00004322
|Euclid’s C-Finder
|0014eb3c
|Pew Pew laser rifle
|00103b1d
|Flamer
|0000432d
|Plasma caster
|000906cf
|Tesla cannon
|000e2bec
|Fat Man
|0000432c
|Mercy
|0015fff4
|Missile Launcher
|00004340
|Chainsaw
|0015fe44
|Power Fist
|00004347
Armor codes
|Armor
|Code
|Brotherhood T-45b power armour
|00075201
|T45d power armour
|00014e13
|Combat armour (reinforced)
|00126500
|NCR Ranger combat armour
|00129254
|Stealth Suit Mk II
|xx00c12f
|Advanced Radiation suit
|0003307a
Console commands to change the player
These codes allow you to make changes to your playable character:
|Code
|Effect
|setscale <scale>
|1 is the default number. The higher the number, the bigger you’ll become. If you put anything like -1 you’ll shrink your character.
|setlevel X
|Put whichever level you’d like to be in the X.
|rewardxp 15000
|Gives 15,000 XP.
|sexchange
|Changes your character’s gender.
|showracemenu
|Change your character’s race.
|showbarbermenu
|Change your character’s hairstyle.
|shownamemenu
|Change your character’s name.
|addperk <code _id>
|Add a perk. Replace the <code_id> with the ID of the perk you fancy.
|removeperk <code_id>
|Take a perk away.
|setav speedmult X
|The X is your character’s speed. 100 is default speed, go as fast or slow as you desire.
Fallout New Vegas faction reputation codes
The following codes help you raise your fame or notoriety with each of the games factions. Bascially, this will allow you to make them thing highly of your – or want to shoot you on sight.
addreputation <code_ID> <0/1 to add infamy/reputation> <amount> — Replace the <code_ID> with a code from the below list.
The number 1 increases reputation while 0 to increases infamy with said faction. Then add in 5s until you reach 100 total reputation/infamy.
For example: addreputation 0011e662 1 5 — adds 5 to your Brotherhood of Steel reputation, increasing your friendship with them.
Here’s each faction’s codes:
|Faction
|Code
|Boomers
|000ffae8
|Brotherhood of Steel
|0011e662
|Caesar’s Legion
|000f43dd
|Followers of the Apocalypse
|00124ad1
|Great Khans
|0011989b
|Powder Gangers
|001558e6
|NCR
|000f43de
|White Glove Society
|00116f16
removereputation <code_ID> <0/1 to set infamy/reputation> <amount> — To do the same thing but in reverse.
Fallout New Vega NPC Console commands
This works the same as the item console commands, but instead applies to NPC characters.
|Code
|Effect
|resurrect
|Brings an NPC back to life. This won’t impact with quest completion, that character will stay canonically dead. But they’ll be moving around the world as normal.
|tdetect
|Toggles an NPC ability to detect the player on or off. detection off or on.
|addtofaction <factionID> <0/1>
|By using the below codes you can add an NPC to a particular faction. Type 1 if you want them to be allies with said faction or 0 to remove their allegiance.
For example: addtofaction 0011e662 1 — Adds the targeted NPC to the ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel or makes them friendly with that faction.
|Faction
|Code
|Player’s faction
|1b2a4
|Boomers
|000ffae8
|Brotherhood of Steel
|0011e662
|Casar’s Legion
|000f43dd
|Followers of the Apocalypse
|00124ad1
|Great Khans
|0011989b
|Powder Gangers
|001558e6
|NCR
|000f43de
|White Glove Society
|00116f1
Miscellaneous useful codes
|Code
|Effect
|removefromfaction <factionID>
|Once again, does the same thing in reverse. This removes the NPC from the faction code.
|tcai
|This stands for ‘toggle combat AI’, making that faction docile and unable to fight the player or anyone else.
|tai
|Toggle the targeted NPC’s AI off completely.
|tmm
|Type either 1 or 0 to show or hide discovered map markers.
|tfow
|Toggle fog of war on or off.
|movetoqt
|Skips the quest target you’re on and moves you to next phase.