Best Fallout New Vegas console commands on PC

The Fallout New Vegas console commands are incredibly useful. Here are the best ones you can use to enhance your wasteland wandering.

The Fallout New Vegas console commands have helped maintain the games longevity, as despite coming out in 2010, the title is still very popular on PC. The game’s development was farmed out to Obsidian while Bethesda worked on projects like Skyrim. Yet the Courier’s adventure through the Mojave Wasteland remains one of the most celebrated Fallout experiences of all time.

Console commands help players tailor the experience to their liking, serving as cheats in some cases and quick fixes in others. To open the console, players need to press the backquote key (‘) or (~). These two symbols share the same key.

Advertisement

Contents

This will pause the game and make the UI disappear and be replaced by a small cursor at the bottom left corner of the screen. This is where players can type in their console commands – unique codes that make a change to the game.

After typing each console command, players need to press enter to verify their decision. This may bring up a notification to confirm the code was successful, but not always.

Best Fallout New Vegas console commands

Here’s a breakdown of all the most useful console commands you can use and what each one does:

Code Effect tgm God mode code. Provides Infinite health, encumbrance, and infinite ammo. tdm Demigod mode code. Just infinite health and encumbrance. tfc Toggles free camera. tm Toggles UI and menus on and off. tcl No clipping mode, allows player to phase through the environment. tmm 1 Adds all map markers. tmm o Removes all map markets Killall All NPCs, enemies and animals nearby are killed. set timescale to <#> Speeds up or slows down in-game time. Put this to 30 to reset to default.

Spawn in-game items/characters

The Fallout New Vegas console commands can also be used to spawn enemies and items. The only complication is you need to know that item/enemy’s individual ID. The good news is all IDs can be found here.

Advertisement

To use each code, bring up the console and type: player.additem followed by a space, the ID, another space then the quantity. It should look something like this:

For example: player.additem 0013BF53 1

If you typed the above into the console, you’d be the proud owner of the villainous Caesar’s armor.

By typing: player.removeitem <code_id> <quantity> – you’d remove the item from your inventory.

Weapon codes

If you’re in mood to spawn some weapons or armor, then these are the codes you need:

Weapon Code Lucky revolver 000e2c86 Mysterious Magnum 00127c6c Li’l Devil pistol xx000805 Anti-materiel Rifle 0008f21c Assault Carbine (GRA) 0008f21e Christine’s CoS silencer rifle xx0112ba Silenced .22 SMG 0008f218 Sturdy Caravan Shotgun 001735e3 Minigun 0000433f Alien blaster 00004322 Euclid’s C-Finder 0014eb3c Pew Pew laser rifle 00103b1d Flamer 0000432d Plasma caster 000906cf Tesla cannon 000e2bec Fat Man 0000432c Mercy 0015fff4 Missile Launcher 00004340 Chainsaw 0015fe44 Power Fist 00004347

Armor codes

Armor Code Brotherhood T-45b power armour 00075201 T45d power armour 00014e13 Combat armour (reinforced) 00126500 NCR Ranger combat armour 00129254 Stealth Suit Mk II xx00c12f Advanced Radiation suit 0003307a

Console commands to change the player

These codes allow you to make changes to your playable character:

Code Effect setscale <scale> 1 is the default number. The higher the number, the bigger you’ll become. If you put anything like -1 you’ll shrink your character. setlevel X Put whichever level you’d like to be in the X. rewardxp 15000 Gives 15,000 XP. sexchange Changes your character’s gender. showracemenu Change your character’s race. showbarbermenu Change your character’s hairstyle. shownamemenu Change your character’s name. addperk <code _id> Add a perk. Replace the <code_id> with the ID of the perk you fancy. removeperk <code_id> Take a perk away. setav speedmult X The X is your character’s speed. 100 is default speed, go as fast or slow as you desire.

Fallout New Vegas faction reputation codes

The following codes help you raise your fame or notoriety with each of the games factions. Bascially, this will allow you to make them thing highly of your – or want to shoot you on sight.

Advertisement

addreputation <code_ID> <0/1 to add infamy/reputation> <amount> — Replace the <code_ID> with a code from the below list.

The number 1 increases reputation while 0 to increases infamy with said faction. Then add in 5s until you reach 100 total reputation/infamy.

For example: addreputation 0011e662 1 5 — adds 5 to your Brotherhood of Steel reputation, increasing your friendship with them.

Here’s each faction’s codes:

Faction Code Boomers 000ffae8 Brotherhood of Steel 0011e662 Caesar’s Legion 000f43dd Followers of the Apocalypse 00124ad1 Great Khans 0011989b Powder Gangers 001558e6 NCR 000f43de White Glove Society 00116f16

removereputation <code_ID> <0/1 to set infamy/reputation> <amount> — To do the same thing but in reverse.

Fallout New Vega NPC Console commands

This works the same as the item console commands, but instead applies to NPC characters.

Code Effect resurrect Brings an NPC back to life. This won’t impact with quest completion, that character will stay canonically dead. But they’ll be moving around the world as normal. tdetect Toggles an NPC ability to detect the player on or off. detection off or on. addtofaction <factionID> <0/1> By using the below codes you can add an NPC to a particular faction. Type 1 if you want them to be allies with said faction or 0 to remove their allegiance.

For example: addtofaction 0011e662 1 — Adds the targeted NPC to the ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel or makes them friendly with that faction.

Advertisement

Faction Code Player’s faction 1b2a4 Boomers 000ffae8 Brotherhood of Steel 0011e662 Casar’s Legion 000f43dd Followers of the Apocalypse 00124ad1 Great Khans 0011989b Powder Gangers 001558e6 NCR 000f43de White Glove Society 00116f1

Miscellaneous useful codes