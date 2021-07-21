The Sims 4 cheats and how to use them: Money, skills, Build/Buy, Occults, more

The Sims 4 is chock full of different cheats that you can enter to change up the gameplay. From bestowing your Sims with motherlodes of money, changing relationships, improving skills, or enabling hidden objects to appear in the catalog, there’s so much to discover.

Cheats in The Sims 4 allow you to fine-tune the game, giving you greater control over the simulation than you originally would have. Every new pack release typically sees brand new cheats, too, that can be used to modify skills, careers, and other new features that get added.

We’ve put together this handy guide, where you’ll find all of the cheats listed from every pack in the game so far. Make sure to check back, and we’ll continually update you as new packs are released and new Sims 4 cheats get added.

Contents

How to enter cheats in The Sims 4

While there are mods that you can download which enable cheats to be accessed by clicking on certain UI elements, using The Sims 4’s cheat console is the main method that Simmers can use.

The cheat console is where you’ll be entering all of the codes found here in this guide, and to bring it up, all you need to do is press a few buttons. Depending upon your platform of choice, these are:

PC: CTRL, Shift, and C.

CTRL, Shift, and C. Mac: Command, Shift, and C.

Command, Shift, and C. Consoles: Hold down all four shoulder buttons.

If you’ve done this correctly, a white bar will appear in the top left corner of your screen where you can now enter your cheats.

Once you’ve done this, we’d recommend first entering ‘testingcheats true‘ or ‘testingcheats on‘ (this is interchangeable) as some cheats require this to have been entered first to work correctly. If at any point you’d like to turn these off during your play session, simply type ‘testingcheats off‘ or ‘testingcheats false‘.

It’s worth noting that while this cheat will then be enabled for your save going forward, many cheats listed below will need to be entered each time you load up the game.

The Sims 4 money cheats

Want to give your new Sim a headstart in their life, or just want to never have to worry about bills and move them into a large mansion? There are plenty of money cheats you can enter in The Sims 4:

Advertisement

Cheat Result freerealestate on/off Reduces the cost of lots to §0. kaching §1,000 added to household funds. motherlode §50,000 added to household funds. money # Adds however much you replace ‘#’ with to your household funds. rosebud §1,000 added to household funds. household.autopay_bills true/false Automatically pays your bills.

The Sims 4 UI cheats

Ever wanted to take a perfect picture of something in-game without your Sims’ plumbob or turn off that annoying link that appears around objects when you hover over them? Read on to find out how to turn them off:

Cheat Result fps on/off Adds an FPS indicator to the bottom left of the screen. fullscreen on/off Switches between fullscreen and windowed mode. help Lists all available commands. headlineeffects on/off Disables elements such as the Plumbob and thought/speech bubbles. hovereffects on/off Turns off the outline around objects and Sims when hovering over them.

The Sims 4 Sim, skill, relationship, and career cheats

Want to give your Sim a cool new promotion, give them another trait, add some new skills, or change a relationship with one another? How about taking them back into Create-a-Sim quickly to modify their look or appearance? There’s a whole host of cool cheats to enter:

Cheat Result aspirations.complete_current_milestone Completes the current Milestone for your Sim’s aspiration. cas.fulleditmode Allows Sims to be fully edited in CAS mode. death.toggle true/false Disables death. fillmotive motive_x

Replace ‘x’ with whichever motive you want to fill. resetsim firstname lastname

Resets a Sim (useful if they’re stuck or not doing anything you tell them to). sims.fill_all_commodities Fills all needs for every Sim in the household. traits.equip_trait x Replace ‘x’ with the trait you want to add to your Sim (i.e ‘hardlyhungry’/ ‘snob’) Career Cheats careers.add_career x Replace ‘x’ with the career you’d like to assign to a Sim. careers.promote x Promotes your Sim in their current career. careers.demote x Demotes your Sim in their current career. careers.remove x Removes your Sim from their career. careers.retire x Retires your Sim from their career. Skill Cheats stats.set_skill_level [skill name] x Sets your Sim’s skill to the indicated level. Relationship Cheats modifyrelationship [sim 1 name] [sim 2 name] x [relationship type]

Modifies the relationship between two targeted Sims. relationships.create_friends_for_sim Spawns a new friend Sim on the lot. relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others Makes the selected Sim an acquaintance with all other Sims.

For the above-listed skill cheats, you’ll need to enter the correct skill code followed by the level you want to set it to. For example, if you want to raise your Sim’s baking skill to level 8, you’d enter ‘Stats.set_skill_level major_baking 8‘ into the cheat console. All of the skill codes are listed below:

Advertisement

Skills major_acting major_herbalism major_singing major_archaeology major_homestylecooking major_skiing major_baking major_logic major_snowboarding major_bartending major_mischief major_veterinarian major_charisma major_painting major_videogaming major_comedy major_parenting major_violin major_djmixing major_photography major_wellness major_fabrication major_piano major_writing major_fishing major_pipeorgan minor_dancing major_flowerarranging major_programming minor_juicefizzing major_gardening major_researchdebate minor_mediaproduction major_gourmetcooking major_robotics skill_bowling major_guitar major_rockclimbing skill_dogtraining major_handiness major_rocketscience skill_fitness minor_medium minor_localculture major_knitting

The cheat can also be used for child and toddler Sims, too. The skills available for them are:

Child_Creativity

Child_Mental

Child_Motor

Child_Social

Toddler_Communication

Toddler_Imagination

Toddler_Movement

Toddler_Potty

Toddler_Thinking

Skills in the Sims have different max levels depending upon their type. For example, ‘major_painting’ has 10 levels, but ‘minor_mediaproduction’ only has 5.

Similarly, skills such as Dancing, Bowling, Juice Fizzing from Eco Living, and the Selvadorardian Culture skills from Jungle Adventure all have 5, too. Minor skills typically don’t go above this value, whereas many others will go to 10.

The Sims 4 shift-click cheats

Not all cheats in The Sims 4 have to be entered with a code, though. With ‘testingcheats‘ enabled, you can press Shift and left-click on PC/Mac / X & O on PlayStation / A & B on Xbox to bring up some extra cheats:

Advertisement

Shift-clicking Sims : ‘Make Happy’ fills up their needs to full. ‘Disable Need Decay’ turns off needs decaying over time. ‘Enable Need Decay’ turns this feature back on. ‘Modify in CAS’ allows you to edit a Sim and change their hair, clothes, and makeup. With ‘cas.fulleditmode’ turned on, you can completely edit everything about a Sim, from the face, traits, and body types. ‘Cheat Sim Info’ allows you to change a Sim’s lifestyles, preferences, and lock their motives. ‘Make Into Plant Sim’ turns your Sim into a Plant Sim. ‘Reset Object (Debug)’ resets a Sim if stuck. ‘Add to Family’ adds the selected Sim to the currently active household.

: Shift-clicking the ground allows you to teleport the selected Sim to that location.

allows you to teleport the selected Sim to that location. Shift-clicking the Mailbox on a lot allows you to alter needs for both the world and household.

Depending upon which Packs you have installed, Shift-clicking on your Sims can give you a whole host of things to play with. Fancy some Bits and Pieces from Eco Living, or some items from Journey to Batuu? There’s lots to discover with shift-click cheats.

The Sims 4 Build/Buy cheats

Want to build and furnish something truly incredible, free of the restrictions the game initially places on you? Get ready to become THE Dream Home Decorator, as there’s a whole host of essential cheats for any Simmer to use:

Cheat Result bb.enablefreebuild Allows you to build and furnish otherwise locked lots like the Hospital, Police Station, Glimmerbrook Academy, and the Hermit’s House in Granite Falls. bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement Instantly unlocks all rewards from careers. bb.moveobjects on/off Allows you to place objects in-game without restrictions as to placement bb.showhiddenobjects Shows debug items in the Buy menu bb.showliveeditobjects §50,000 added to household funds.

The Sims 4 Mermaid, Vampire, and Ghost cheats

Want to turn your Sim into a Mermaid, Vampire, or let them experience life as a ghost before death? If you’ve got the Vampires Game Pack or the Island Living expansion, you can turn your Sims into these occults in-game without needing to do it in Create a Sim.

Cheat Result traits.equip_trait trait_OccultMermaid Turns your Sim into a Mermaid. traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire Turns your Sim into a Vampire. Ghost cheats (by death type) traits.equip_trait anger traits.equip_trait hunger traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_beetle traits.equip_trait laugh traits.equip_trait cowplant traits.equip_trait ghost_lightning traits.equip_trait drown traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_murphybed traits.equip_trait electrocution traits.equip_trait oldage traits.equip_trait embarrassment traits.equip_trait ghost_overheat traits.equip_trait exhaust traits.equip_trait poison traits.equip_trait fire traits.equip_trait steam traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_flies traits.equip_trait vampire_sun traits.equip_trait ghost_frozen N/A

You can also replace the ‘equip’ part of the above cheats with ‘remove’ to take away any of these Occult statuses that you no longer want for your Sims.

So, there you have it. All of The Sims 4 cheats that you need to know about to make your game that much easier (or harder!)

