The Sims 4 cheats and how to use them: Money, skills, Build/Buy, Occults, more

The Sims 4 is chock full of different cheats that you can enter to change up the gameplay. From bestowing your Sims with motherlodes of money, changing relationships, improving skills, or enabling hidden objects to appear in the catalog, there’s so much to discover.
Cheats in The Sims 4 allow you to fine-tune the game, giving you greater control over the simulation than you originally would have. Every new pack release typically sees brand new cheats, too, that can be used to modify skills, careers, and other new features that get added.
We’ve put together this handy guide, where you’ll find all of the cheats listed from every pack in the game so far. Make sure to check back, and we’ll continually update you as new packs are released and new Sims 4 cheats get added.
Contents
- How to enter cheats in The Sims 4
- Money cheats
- UI cheats
- Sim, skill, relationship, and career cheats
- Shift click cheats
- Build/Buy cheats
- Mermaid, Vampire, and Ghost cheats
How to enter cheats in The Sims 4
While there are mods that you can download which enable cheats to be accessed by clicking on certain UI elements, using The Sims 4’s cheat console is the main method that Simmers can use.
The cheat console is where you’ll be entering all of the codes found here in this guide, and to bring it up, all you need to do is press a few buttons. Depending upon your platform of choice, these are:
- PC: CTRL, Shift, and C.
- Mac: Command, Shift, and C.
- Consoles: Hold down all four shoulder buttons.
If you’ve done this correctly, a white bar will appear in the top left corner of your screen where you can now enter your cheats.
Once you’ve done this, we’d recommend first entering ‘testingcheats true‘ or ‘testingcheats on‘ (this is interchangeable) as some cheats require this to have been entered first to work correctly. If at any point you’d like to turn these off during your play session, simply type ‘testingcheats off‘ or ‘testingcheats false‘.
It’s worth noting that while this cheat will then be enabled for your save going forward, many cheats listed below will need to be entered each time you load up the game.
The Sims 4 money cheats
Want to give your new Sim a headstart in their life, or just want to never have to worry about bills and move them into a large mansion? There are plenty of money cheats you can enter in The Sims 4:
|Cheat
|Result
|freerealestate on/off
|Reduces the cost of lots to §0.
|kaching
|§1,000 added to household funds.
|motherlode
|§50,000 added to household funds.
|money #
|Adds however much you replace ‘#’ with to your household funds.
|rosebud
|§1,000 added to household funds.
|household.autopay_bills true/false
|Automatically pays your bills.
The Sims 4 UI cheats
Ever wanted to take a perfect picture of something in-game without your Sims’ plumbob or turn off that annoying link that appears around objects when you hover over them? Read on to find out how to turn them off:
|Cheat
|Result
|fps on/off
|Adds an FPS indicator to the bottom left of the screen.
|fullscreen on/off
|Switches between fullscreen and windowed mode.
|help
|Lists all available commands.
|headlineeffects on/off
|Disables elements such as the Plumbob and thought/speech bubbles.
|hovereffects on/off
|Turns off the outline around objects and Sims when hovering over them.
The Sims 4 Sim, skill, relationship, and career cheats
Want to give your Sim a cool new promotion, give them another trait, add some new skills, or change a relationship with one another? How about taking them back into Create-a-Sim quickly to modify their look or appearance? There’s a whole host of cool cheats to enter:
|Cheat
|Result
|aspirations.complete_current_milestone
|Completes the current Milestone for your Sim’s aspiration.
|cas.fulleditmode
|Allows Sims to be fully edited in CAS mode.
|death.toggle true/false
|Disables death.
|fillmotive motive_x
|Replace ‘x’ with whichever motive you want to fill.
|resetsim firstname lastname
|Resets a Sim (useful if they’re stuck or not doing anything you tell them to).
|sims.fill_all_commodities
|Fills all needs for every Sim in the household.
|traits.equip_trait x
|Replace ‘x’ with the trait you want to add to your Sim (i.e ‘hardlyhungry’/ ‘snob’)
|Career Cheats
|careers.add_career x
|Replace ‘x’ with the career you’d like to assign to a Sim.
|careers.promote x
|Promotes your Sim in their current career.
|careers.demote x
|Demotes your Sim in their current career.
|careers.remove x
|Removes your Sim from their career.
|careers.retire x
|Retires your Sim from their career.
|Skill Cheats
|stats.set_skill_level [skill name] x
|Sets your Sim’s skill to the indicated level.
|Relationship Cheats
|modifyrelationship [sim 1 name] [sim 2 name] x [relationship type]
|Modifies the relationship between two targeted Sims.
|relationships.create_friends_for_sim
|Spawns a new friend Sim on the lot.
|relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others
|Makes the selected Sim an acquaintance with all other Sims.
For the above-listed skill cheats, you’ll need to enter the correct skill code followed by the level you want to set it to. For example, if you want to raise your Sim’s baking skill to level 8, you’d enter ‘Stats.set_skill_level major_baking 8‘ into the cheat console. All of the skill codes are listed below:
|Skills
|major_acting
|major_herbalism
|major_singing
|major_archaeology
|major_homestylecooking
|major_skiing
|major_baking
|major_logic
|major_snowboarding
|major_bartending
|major_mischief
|major_veterinarian
|major_charisma
|major_painting
|major_videogaming
|major_comedy
|major_parenting
|major_violin
|major_djmixing
|major_photography
|major_wellness
|major_fabrication
|major_piano
|major_writing
|major_fishing
|major_pipeorgan
|minor_dancing
|major_flowerarranging
|major_programming
|minor_juicefizzing
|major_gardening
|major_researchdebate
|minor_mediaproduction
|major_gourmetcooking
|major_robotics
|skill_bowling
|major_guitar
|major_rockclimbing
|skill_dogtraining
|major_handiness
|major_rocketscience
|skill_fitness
|minor_medium
|minor_localculture
|major_knitting
The cheat can also be used for child and toddler Sims, too. The skills available for them are:
- Child_Creativity
- Child_Mental
- Child_Motor
- Child_Social
- Toddler_Communication
- Toddler_Imagination
- Toddler_Movement
- Toddler_Potty
- Toddler_Thinking
Skills in the Sims have different max levels depending upon their type. For example, ‘major_painting’ has 10 levels, but ‘minor_mediaproduction’ only has 5.
Similarly, skills such as Dancing, Bowling, Juice Fizzing from Eco Living, and the Selvadorardian Culture skills from Jungle Adventure all have 5, too. Minor skills typically don’t go above this value, whereas many others will go to 10.
The Sims 4 shift-click cheats
Not all cheats in The Sims 4 have to be entered with a code, though. With ‘testingcheats‘ enabled, you can press Shift and left-click on PC/Mac / X & O on PlayStation / A & B on Xbox to bring up some extra cheats:
- Shift-clicking Sims:
- ‘Make Happy’ fills up their needs to full.
- ‘Disable Need Decay’ turns off needs decaying over time.
- ‘Enable Need Decay’ turns this feature back on.
- ‘Modify in CAS’ allows you to edit a Sim and change their hair, clothes, and makeup. With ‘cas.fulleditmode’ turned on, you can completely edit everything about a Sim, from the face, traits, and body types.
- ‘Cheat Sim Info’ allows you to change a Sim’s lifestyles, preferences, and lock their motives.
- ‘Make Into Plant Sim’ turns your Sim into a Plant Sim.
- ‘Reset Object (Debug)’ resets a Sim if stuck.
- ‘Add to Family’ adds the selected Sim to the currently active household.
- Shift-clicking the ground allows you to teleport the selected Sim to that location.
- Shift-clicking the Mailbox on a lot allows you to alter needs for both the world and household.
Depending upon which Packs you have installed, Shift-clicking on your Sims can give you a whole host of things to play with. Fancy some Bits and Pieces from Eco Living, or some items from Journey to Batuu? There’s lots to discover with shift-click cheats.
The Sims 4 Build/Buy cheats
Want to build and furnish something truly incredible, free of the restrictions the game initially places on you? Get ready to become THE Dream Home Decorator, as there’s a whole host of essential cheats for any Simmer to use:
The Sims 4 Mermaid, Vampire, and Ghost cheats
Want to turn your Sim into a Mermaid, Vampire, or let them experience life as a ghost before death? If you’ve got the Vampires Game Pack or the Island Living expansion, you can turn your Sims into these occults in-game without needing to do it in Create a Sim.
|Cheat
|Result
|traits.equip_trait trait_OccultMermaid
|Turns your Sim into a Mermaid.
|traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire
|Turns your Sim into a Vampire.
|Ghost cheats (by death type)
|traits.equip_trait anger
|traits.equip_trait hunger
|traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_beetle
|traits.equip_trait laugh
|traits.equip_trait cowplant
|traits.equip_trait ghost_lightning
|traits.equip_trait drown
|traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_murphybed
|traits.equip_trait electrocution
|traits.equip_trait oldage
|traits.equip_trait embarrassment
|traits.equip_trait ghost_overheat
|traits.equip_trait exhaust
|traits.equip_trait poison
|traits.equip_trait fire
|traits.equip_trait steam
|traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_flies
|traits.equip_trait vampire_sun
|traits.equip_trait ghost_frozen
|N/A
You can also replace the ‘equip’ part of the above cheats with ‘remove’ to take away any of these Occult statuses that you no longer want for your Sims.
So, there you have it. All of The Sims 4 cheats that you need to know about to make your game that much easier (or harder!)
