Street Fighter 6 PC Requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

Street Fighter 6 players will be desperate to know if their hardware can punch above its weight. To make things easier, we’ve outlined the PC requirements for minimum and recommended specs for SF6.

Capcom has brought back its iconic fighting game franchise for another round of single-player and multiplayer action in Street Fighter 6. The deep, beat ’em up series features new and returning characters and looks to wow players.

One department that it hopes to dazzle and delight is the graphics department. With the action all being localized to one area/level, it’s easier to concentrate the game’s power. Meaning, Street Fighter 6 has the potential to be one of the best-looking games in 2023.

For a detailed breakdown of the Street Fighter 6 PC requirements, our guide will be able to fill you in on what you need.

Capcom

Street Fighter 6 minimum specs

If you’re not too bothered about maximizing Street Fighter 6’s visual output, then don’t worry. Here are the suggested, minimum specs required to simply play the game on PC.

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GM RAM

8 GM RAM Graphics: GTX1060 (VRAM 6 GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4 GB)

GTX1060 (VRAM 6 GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

Street Fighter 6 recommended specs

On the other hand, if you want the title’s visuals to pop, then you’re going to want the recommended specs. Check out Street Fighter 6’s PC requirements in their entirety below to get the game looking its best.

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GM RAM

16 GM RAM Graphics: RTX2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT

RTX2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

Now that you know everything about the game’s specs and PC requirements, check out some of our other Street Fighter 6 content including a hands-on preview of the game, as well as information on the exciting World Tour mode.