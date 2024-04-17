Ghost of Tsushima system requirements: Minimum & recommended PC specs

Ghost of Tsushima has a beautiful open world to explore. How powerful does your system need to be to play this highly anticipated PC port?

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to play in Ghost of Tsushima’s expansive open world on their PCs, and with the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, PC gamers finally have that opportunity. The director’s Cut not only contains the full original game but also the Iki Island expansion along with the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode. It even comes with crossplay so PS4 and PS5 users can team up with their PC gaming friends.

The question for many players is, will their PC be able to handle it? We’ve assembled everything you will need to know about the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut minimum system PC specs

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Storage: 75GB HDD space (SSD recommended)

With these specifications, the game should be stable and playable at 720p, with a 30FPS framerate. However, users will miss out on some of the more spectacular set pieces if running at these settings. The RAM and GPU are likely to be the major bottleneck, so users with a comparable CPU but better RAM and graphics card will be able to enjoy a superior experience, especially those using an Nvidia card from the RTX 20 series or later.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut recommended system PC specs

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Memory : 16GB

: 16GB G raphics : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RTX 6800

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RTX 6800 Storage: 75 GB SSD space

If you want to enjoy Ghost of Tsushima in glorious 1440p with a stable 60FPS framerate, this is what is recommended. You can probably even push to 4K, though the framerate will drop to 30FPS unless you upgrade the GPU up to an Nvidia RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XT for that sweet 60FPS.

Though the RTX 4080 (or better) is recommended for top performance, anyone running the RTX 40 series will be able to take advantage of Nvidia’s improved DLSS 3 toolset in order to improve framerates, reduce lag, and improve anti-aliasing.

AMD users will have to make do with the company’s FSR 3 technology, but this can still see some impressive performance increases if users have time to tinker with the settings.

We also recommend that users on lower-specced machines close down any applications that might be using a great deal of RAM or processing power, such as Google Chrome or Firefox as this might affect the performance.